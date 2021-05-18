High school roundup: Moore leads Indian Trail boys golf team to tie for first in SEC Mini-Meet

Oak Creek shot a 173 to place third in the team standings, Franklin had a 175 to finish fifth and Racine Park and Racine Horlick did not post team scores.

Baseball

Tremper 8, Central 3

The Trojans won their third consecutive non-conference game and their sixth straight overall Monday in Paddock Lake to improve to 12-1.

Tremper led 5-3 through five innings before pulling away with two runs in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the seventh.

Ivan Jake finished 4-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Trojans, Joe Ricchio was 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI, Ben Loyd went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Torin Byrnes was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI, Austin LaBreche added two hits and scored a run and Ryan McGonegle had two hits, including a double.

On the mound, freshman Rory Dutton got his first varsity win, allowing three runs on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout over four innings. Sophomore Richie Dibble then recorded his first varsity save, allowing no runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings.