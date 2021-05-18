High school roundup: Moore leads Indian Trail boys golf team to tie for first in SEC Mini-Meet

Senior Dylan Moore fired an 1-under-par 35 to claim medalist honors and lead the Indian Trail boys golf team to a tie for first place Monday in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet at Maplecrest Country Club.
The Hawks carded a team total of 167 to tie for first with Racine Case among the five schools that posted team scores.
Playing the front nine, Moore opened his round with a par on the par-5 first hole and followed that with two pars and then a birdie on the par-3 fourth. After a bogey on the long par-5 fifth, Moore recorded three straight pars before birdieing the par-4 ninth to finish at 1-under.
Also for Indian Trail, junior Alex Martin had a birdie, six pars and two bogeys for a 1-over 37, which was the second-best score of the day next to Moore. Senior Tyler Fisel carded a 43 for the Hawks, while freshman AJ Hamelink and senior Ean Clyde each shot a 52.
Tremper senior Tyler Dahl, meanwhile, had the third-best score of the day with a 2-over 38. He had a birdie, six pars, one bogey and a double bogey.
Also for the Trojans, who had a team total of 174 to place fourth, senior Tyson Baldwin shot a 43, senior Kamden Logan carded a 46, freshman Owen DeRousse had a 47 and sophomore Marco Conforti carded a 51.
Bradford had just three golfers compete and did not register a team score. Junior Mitchell Swanson shot a 49 for the Red Devils, freshman Louis Canady had a 51 and junior Dominic Manna carded a 53.
Oak Creek shot a 173 to place third in the team standings, Franklin had a 175 to finish fifth and Racine Park and Racine Horlick did not post team scores.
Baseball
Tremper 8, Central 3
The Trojans won their third consecutive non-conference game and their sixth straight overall Monday in Paddock Lake to improve to 12-1.
Tremper led 5-3 through five innings before pulling away with two runs in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the seventh.
Ivan Jake finished 4-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Trojans, Joe Ricchio was 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI, Ben Loyd went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Torin Byrnes was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI, Austin LaBreche added two hits and scored a run and Ryan McGonegle had two hits, including a double.
On the mound, freshman Rory Dutton got his first varsity win, allowing three runs on seven hits with three walks and a strikeout over four innings. Sophomore Richie Dibble then recorded his first varsity save, allowing no runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in three innings.
"We hit the ball well, played solid defense and capitalized when the defense gave us extra outs," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Rory and Richie were able to pitch to contact and use our defense. Great effort by those guys."
For Central, which dropped to 6-5 and has lost three straight, Nick Argersinger went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Mason Mitacek had two hits, Michael Mulhollon doubled and Jake Roberts scored a run and drove in one.
Argersinger took the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits with a walk and three strikeouts in two innings.
Both teams were scheduled to return to conference play Tuesday, with Tremper hosting Racine Case in Southeast Conference action at Andy Smith Field and Central hosting Burlington in Southern Lakes Conference play. Both games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Girls soccer
St. Joseph 10, Cristo Rey 0
Martina Harrington had four goals and an assist in 26 minutes of play Monday as the Lancers cruised to a non-conference win in Milwaukee.
According to WisSports.net, Harrington leads the state with 45 points on 20 goals and five assists this season. Her 20 goals also rank second in the state.
Also for St. Joseph on Monday, Ava Rizzitano scored two goals, Daniella Bosco had a goal and an assist, Allie Prochnow, Katelyn Vitkus and Mikayla Zuberbuehler each scored a goal, Elise Harron tallied three assists, Jayla Isenberg had two assists and Elizabeth Russert added an assist.
The Lancers were ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.
"Our play was remarkably unselfish," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "This was a good match for us to get our feet under us and allow us to spread minutes around. We're at the halfway point in the regular season, so maintaining health and building depth through game experience is important, and we were able to accomplish that in this match."
Shoreland Lutheran 6, St. Thomas More 1
After falling behind 1-0, the visiting Pacers scored six unanswered goals Monday for a Metro Classic Conference win.
Yasmine Van De Water, Kaylee Carter and Amanda Heusterberg all scored twice for Shoreland (4-2 overall, 4-1 Metro Classic), Julia Heathcock had two assists, Carter added an assist and Nadiah Ali also had an assist.
Cami Lowman made five saves in net for the Pacers, who next play at Wind Point Prairie on Wednesday. Prairie was ranked No. 1 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.
Softball
Wilmot 17, Lake Geneva Badger 3 (6 inn.)
The Panthers scored 13 runs in the top of the sixth inning to turn a slim 4-3 lead into a 10-run-rule victory in an SLC game Monday at Badger.
Sophia Schmidt had a huge day for Wilmot, homering twice and driving in seven runs. Keghan Pye went 3-for-4 and scored two runs, Katherine Bubel scored three runs and drove in one, Hailie Morton drove in two, Kimmy Zender had two hits and two RBI, Breckyn Mercer tripled and scored twice and Anna Wischnowski drove in two.
Kamryn Poepping got the win in the circle, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in just five innings.
Burlington 9, Central 1
The Demons pulled away with four runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the seventh in an SLC game Monday in Paddock Lake.
Jillian Adams had two of the Falcons' four hits, including a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh for their lone run.
Lila McNeill took the loss in the circle, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on 10 hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
"We had one rough inning," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "But against a team like Burlington, you have to play a clean game. We are doing some good things. We are close to putting it together."
Boys tennis
Mukwonago Invite
Indian Trail competed Saturday and notched a 4-1 victory over Bay Port and a 4-3 victory over Hartford.
Winning for the Hawks against Bay Port were Kristian Blagoev at No. 1 singles, Cole Reigel at No. 2 singles, Andrew Del Real at No. 3 singles and Tadao Lindsay at No. 4 singles.
Winning for the Hawks against Hartford were Martin Blagoev at No. 1 singles, Kristian Blagoev at No. 2 singles, Reigel at No. 3 singles and Del Real at No. 4 singles.
Girls lacrosse
Kenosha 15, Cedarburg 5
Indian Trail senior Eily Polenzani scored five goals and won 10 draws to lead the Storm's offensive attack in their win Friday.
Also for Kenosha, Indian Trail senior Kendall Humphreys scored four goals, Central junior Ava Virre scored three, Indian Trail senior Colleen Rooney, Tremper senior Alex Kexel and Central sophomore Amelia Tennis scored one each and Indian Trail senior Alex Shea made 11 saves on 16 shots in net.