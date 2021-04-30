High school roundup: Moore medals for Indian Trail at Ives Grove Links

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore fired a round of 38 on Thursday to capture medalist honors in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant.

Franklin finished first in the team standings with a 164, followed by Indian Trail with a 172, Racine Case with a 173, Oak Creek with a 175, Tremper with a 192 and Racine Horlick with a 210.

Bradford had just three golfers and didn't register a final team score.

Following Moore for the Hawks were Alex Martin with a 42, Tyler Fisel and A.J. Hamelink with a 46 each and Ean Clyne with a 49.

Tremper's effort was led by Tyler Dahl's 41, followed by Marco Conforti and Kamden Logan with a 50, Owen DeRousse with a 51 and Tyson Baldwin with a 54.

Vito Cucunato fired a 44 to lead Bradford. Louis Canady was next with a 50, followed by Dominic Manna with a 61.

Boys lacrosse

Kenosha 12, Sussex Hamilton 6;

Kenosha 7, Oak Creek 5

The Raptors improved to 2-1 with a pair of victories over the last three days.