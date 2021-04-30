High school roundup: Moore medals for Indian Trail at Ives Grove Links

Indian Trail senior Dylan Moore fired a round of 38 on Thursday to capture medalist honors in a Southeast Conference Mini-Meet at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant.
Franklin finished first in the team standings with a 164, followed by Indian Trail with a 172, Racine Case with a 173, Oak Creek with a 175, Tremper with a 192 and Racine Horlick with a 210.
Bradford had just three golfers and didn't register a final team score.
Following Moore for the Hawks were Alex Martin with a 42, Tyler Fisel and A.J. Hamelink with a 46 each and Ean Clyne with a 49.
Tremper's effort was led by Tyler Dahl's 41, followed by Marco Conforti and Kamden Logan with a 50, Owen DeRousse with a 51 and Tyson Baldwin with a 54.
Vito Cucunato fired a 44 to lead Bradford. Louis Canady was next with a 50, followed by Dominic Manna with a 61.
Boys lacrosse
Kenosha 12, Sussex Hamilton 6;
Kenosha 7, Oak Creek 5
The Raptors improved to 2-1 with a pair of victories over the last three days.
Against Hamilton, Ashton Valentine scored four goals to give him 12 for the season, which currently places him third in the state, according to Kenosha coach Rob Wikstrom.
Wikstrom said Andrew Stich controlled the defense and also added his second goal in as many games, while Kane Palmer added two goals and an assist. Other leaders were Carter Kuryanowicz with three goals and an assist, along with Gavin Gutman and Connor Beinlich, who each scored a goal.
Defensive leaders included Aden Yance, Payton Metzger, Dylan Connell and John Bogdala, Wikstrom said.
Against Oak Creek, Valentine scored four goals to lead the way, with Beinlich, Sean Robinson and Stich each adding one.