High school roundup: Mullen, Matteucci notch second-place finishes for St. Joseph cross country team

St. Joseph junior Aidan Mullen and sophomore Stella Matteucci each finished second in the boys and girls fields, respectively, on Tuesday in Delafield at the St. John's Northwestern Military Academy Lancer Invitational.
Mullen posted a time of 18 minutes, 57.9 seconds, finishing behind only University Lake School junior Seamus Sommers (18:08.6) in the boys field, while Matteucci ran a time of 23:24.3, placing behind only Living Word Lutheran freshman Lucy Upton (22:28.2) in the girls field.
Also for St. Joseph in the 22-runner boys field, senior Ethan Esposito finished third (19:05.3), sophomore Everett Russert placed fifth (19:21.8), junior Joey Beirne was ninth (21:01.3) and senior Thomas Dippel finished 13th (21:46.1).
Christian Life also had four runners in the boys field, as sophomore Alex St. John placed fourth (19:07.7), freshman Javier Gomez finished eighth (20:37.6), sophomore Sam Adams was 10th (21:08.6) and junior Nathan Gowey finished 14th (21:55.2).
In the 15-runner girls field, meanwhile, St. Joseph junior Hannah Shibilski finished third behind Matteucci in 23:34, while sophomore Alexa Alvarez was 12th in 27:00.4.
For the Christian Life girls, sophomore Lorelle Rojas placed ninth in 26:47.8.
Girls volleyball
Franklin 3, Bradford 0
The Sabers won the Southeast Conference match by game scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 on Tuesday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Leading the Red Devils were Nevaeh Thomas (four kills, eight digs), Ally Eckel (14 digs, three aces), Kate Yackley (three kills) and Syderah Farmer (seven blocks).
"We did our best job we have done all season in serve-receive but couldn’t take advantage of it," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "We are working hard on the process but not seeing the results we want. We can’t get frustrated by this and (have to) keep the focus on what we can control.
Racine Case 3, Tremper 1
The Eagles notched a four-set SEC win over the Trojans, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22, on Tuesday at Case.
Tremper was led by Jesena Borkowski (11 kills, two assist blocks), Meghan Ignarski (nine kills, four solo blocks), Lily Liebke (28 assists, eight digs), Anna Hamm (35 digs) and Megan Jankowski (26 digs, four kills, two aces).
"This was another strong match for us, just not enough for us to finish with a win," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We did a phenomenal job in serve-receive, which allowed our hitters to take aggressive shots. We just needed to be confident at all times regardless of the score.
"... We need to do a better job of controlling the tempo of the game and playing consistent, which we have been working on. I have confidence in these girls and know what they are capable of. They need to believe that, too."
Union Grove 3, Central 1
The Broncos rallied after dropping the first set to defeat the Falcons, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-21, in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday in Paddock Lake.
"We were a little inconsistent from the service line and struggled with the intangibles of the game," said Central coach Megan Awe, whose team dropped to 9-8 overall and 2-2 in the SLC. "Union Grove played scrappy and played aggressively at the net."
Central was led by Karis Bridleman (20 kills, 11 digs, four aces), Sydney Selburg (24 assists, four aces, seven digs) and Shelby Fabbri (10 digs, two aces).
Boys soccer
Central 2, Waterford 0
After a scoreless first half, the Falcons got a goal in the 52nd minute by Jacob Ludwig off a Connor Carlson assist and another in the 60th by Sam Correa off a Petar Minic assist for an SLC win Tuesday at Waterford.
Central coach Jon Kao also cited the play of Andrew Hernandez in moving the ball quickly through the midfield.
"A road win against a quality conference opponent is always something to feel good about," Kao said. "A clean sheet on top of that is a bonus, and credit to our defense.
"Up top, we were able to create many opportunities from many different threats, so we are really settling in as a team. Petar Minic had a great night. His distribution led to an assist, and he established himself as a threat, hitting the crossbar and making Waterford's keeper work."
Girls tennis
St. Joseph 7, Burlington Catholic Central 0
The Lancers swept all seven flights Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference dual match in Burlington.
Winning at singles for St. Joseph were Casey Mayer (No. 1), Lauren Palmieri (No. 2), Kate Bernhardt (No. 3) and Jena Jucius (No. 4).
Winning at doubles were Madeline Lucci and Grace Boyd (No. 1), Miranda Holverson and Aliyah Rivera (No. 2) and Joi Langston and Jucius (No. 3).