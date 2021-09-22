High school roundup: Mullen, Matteucci notch second-place finishes for St. Joseph cross country team

The Sabers won the Southeast Conference match by game scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 on Tuesday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Leading the Red Devils were Nevaeh Thomas (four kills, eight digs), Ally Eckel (14 digs, three aces), Kate Yackley (three kills) and Syderah Farmer (seven blocks).

"We did our best job we have done all season in serve-receive but couldn’t take advantage of it," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "We are working hard on the process but not seeing the results we want. We can’t get frustrated by this and (have to) keep the focus on what we can control.

Racine Case 3, Tremper 1

The Eagles notched a four-set SEC win over the Trojans, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22, on Tuesday at Case.

Tremper was led by Jesena Borkowski (11 kills, two assist blocks), Meghan Ignarski (nine kills, four solo blocks), Lily Liebke (28 assists, eight digs), Anna Hamm (35 digs) and Megan Jankowski (26 digs, four kills, two aces).

"This was another strong match for us, just not enough for us to finish with a win," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "We did a phenomenal job in serve-receive, which allowed our hitters to take aggressive shots. We just needed to be confident at all times regardless of the score.