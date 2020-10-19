High school roundup: Pacers get revenge on Lancers in boys soccer

Gabriel Saldivar gave Shoreland a quick 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when he converted an Aaron Roslowski assist. After St. Joseph's Andrew Alia tied the match on a direct kick from over 30 yards out in the 17th minute, Jones maneuvered his way through several defenders for an unassisted goal in the 43rd to give the Pacers a 2-1 halftime lead.

Jones then scored goals, both on Emmet Strassburg assists, in the 55th and 66th minutes to give Shoreland a 4-1 lead. Alia scored his second of the match on a Matt Schulte assist to make the final 4-2.

"We simply didn't stay focused and energized as a team for the full 90 minutes," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Shoreland played with a steady sense of urgency, and to their credit they caught us flat-footed a couple of times that led to some easy chances. We did some nice things and looked great at times, but our mistakes put us in too big a hole.”

Both teams begin postseason play in the WIAA Division-3 regionals on Thursday, as third-seeded St. Joseph hosts sixth-seeded Racine Lutheran at 4 p.m. at Anderson Park/Troha Field and fifth-seeded Shoreland plays at fourth-seeded Christian Life at 7 p.m. at Central High School in Paddock Lake.

Girls volleyball

Central 3, Wilmot 0