High school roundup: Pacers get revenge on Lancers in boys soccer

Gabriel Saldivar gave Shoreland a quick 1-0 lead in the fifth minute when he converted an Aaron Roslowski assist. After St. Joseph's Andrew Alia tied the match on a direct kick from over 30 yards out in the 17th minute, Jones maneuvered his way through several defenders for an unassisted goal in the 43rd to give the Pacers a 2-1 halftime lead.
Jones then scored goals, both on Emmet Strassburg assists, in the 55th and 66th minutes to give Shoreland a 4-1 lead. Alia scored his second of the match on a Matt Schulte assist to make the final 4-2.
"We simply didn't stay focused and energized as a team for the full 90 minutes," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Shoreland played with a steady sense of urgency, and to their credit they caught us flat-footed a couple of times that led to some easy chances. We did some nice things and looked great at times, but our mistakes put us in too big a hole.”
Both teams begin postseason play in the WIAA Division-3 regionals on Thursday, as third-seeded St. Joseph hosts sixth-seeded Racine Lutheran at 4 p.m. at Anderson Park/Troha Field and fifth-seeded Shoreland plays at fourth-seeded Christian Life at 7 p.m. at Central High School in Paddock Lake.
Girls volleyball
Central 3, Wilmot 0
The Falcons notched a 25-13, 25-14, 25-19 over the host Panthers in a Southern Lakes Conference match Saturday.
Central was led by Lauren Foerster (10 kills, four aces, one block, five digs), Sydney Selburg (five kills, 14 assists, nine digs), Isabelle Quintero (four aces, four digs) and Olivia Webers (six kills, two aces).
"We bounced back and did a great job keeping the pressure on Wilmot in serve-receive and kept them out of system," Central coach Megan Awe said. "On our end, we did a great job communicating and playing with urgency."
No information was submitted for Wilmot.
The teams open postseason play in the WIAA Division-1 regional quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The fourth-seeded Falcons host fifth-seeded Tremper and the sixth-seeded Panthers play at third-seeded Indian Trail.
Cross country
Wilmot freshman Logan Johnson ran a personal best in the JV race at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet at Lutherdale camp in Elkhorn on Saturday.
Wilmot Cross Country competed at the Southern Lakes JV Cross Country meet at Lutherdale Camp in Elkhorn Saturday morning.
Sophomore William Stypla, seniors Ernesto Cosio and Maui Cane and sophomore Chase Meyers rounded out the scoring for the Wilmot JV boys, who placed sixth in the team standings.
Freshman Bailey Hayes also ran a personal best for the JV girls.
