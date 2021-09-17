High school roundup: Saldivar has 3 goals, 2 assists as Shoreland beats CLS in boys soccer

Gabe Saldivar's three goals and two assists led the Shoreland Lutheran boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Christian Life in a non-conference match between county rivals at Shoreland on Thursday night.
Saldivar struck first on a Sam Malliet assist in the 15th minute to give the Pacers (3-4) a 1-0 lead, then Saldivar assisted an Ayden Kamholz goal in the 29th minute and scored his second goal off an Ethan Kassulke assist in the 32nd. After Saldivar assisted a Gavin Moore tally in the 36th minute to give Shoreland a 4-0 lead, he scored on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match.
Christian Life (1-3) got its lone tally in the second half when Micheal Oware found the back of the net off an Aiden Andersen helper.
The Pacers notched 26 shots overall to 10 for the Eagles, as Kyle Schuman made 12 saves in net for CLS and Kaiden Love made three for Shoreland.
"We had a slow start, primarily due to Christian Life’s forwards, who gave us fits in the opening minutes of the game, but we settled down and found a rhythm that provided several opportunities to pound shots at the goal," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "Gabe Saldivar was exceptional and midfield play from Gavin Moore was steady.
"Ethan Lindemann played well in our backline, as he steadied our young and inexperienced backline."
CLS was coming off a 2-1 victory on Monday over Lake Country Lutheran, ranked seventh in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll. CLS coach Alan Krass cited the defensive play of Paul Benjamin and Jeremiah Bustamonte in Thursday's loss.
Tremper 1, Indian Trail 0
According to the Tremper soccer Twitter feed, Aiden Schwalbe scored with 14 seconds left in the match to deliver the Trojans a Southeast Conference win over the crosstown rival Hawks on Tuesday night at Ameche Field.
No other information was provided to the News.
Central 6, Racine Park 0
Carlo Perez scored two goals, Andrew Hernandez had a goal and an assist, Sam Correa notched two assists, Petar Minic, Marcos Lowe and Jacob Ludwig each scored a goal and Connor Carlson added an assist in the Falcons' non-conference shutout win Thursday in Paddock Lake.
Central led 2-0 at halftime before tacking on four more goals in the second half.
"We were able to show some of our offensive power and really controlled the midfield," Central coach Jon Kao said. "We were able to get creative and use lots of different players to create threats.
"With so many names on the scoresheet, it was truly a team effort, and let's not belittle the work of the defensive unit of Dylan Bruni, Jacob Meredith, Austin Dawson and Ryan Dryer to keep a clean sheet."
Girls volleyball
West Bend East 3, Central 1
The Falcons dropped a non-conference road match Thursday, as West Bend East won by game scores of 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20.
Leading Central (9-7) were Lauren Foerster (20 kills, three aces, eight digs), Sydney Selburg (six aces, 37 assists, three blocks), Karis Bridleman (12 kills, 12 digs) and Shelby Fabbri (two aces, nine digs).
"We started out a little slow and never found much of our groove," Central coach Megan Awe said. "West Bend East played very scrappy and didn’t let balls drop."
Shoreland Lutheran 3, Racine St. Catherine's 0
The Pacers swept the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Shoreland. No game scores were provided.
Madelyn Kassulke led Shoreland with 17 assists, Emma Schattschneider had six Kills and Mia Majerko totaled six blocks, three of them solo.
Girls tennis
Tremper 4, Racine Park 0
The Trojans won all four flights played in an SEC dual match Thursday at Tremper.
Winning for the Trojans were Allison Renner at No. 1 singles, Leah Weisinger at No. 2 singles, Anna McCormick at No. 3 singles and the duo of Isabelle Capadarco and Katelyn Rocha at No. 1 doubles.
Elkhorn 4, Central 3
The Falcons were edged by the Elks on Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match in Paddock Lake.
Winning for Central were the doubles teams of Alexandra Wells and Chloe Alcalde (No. 1), Makayla Millhouse and Riley Spencer (No. 2) and Abby Yule and Sam Wenberg (No. 3).
Girls golf
Southeast Conference Mini-Meet
Bradford junior Ava Litkey carded a 46 to lead the county contingent at Oakwood Golf Course in Franklin on Thursday.
Also for the Red Devils, senior Skyler Battersby shot a 59.
For Indian Trail, junior Maddie Dahlk carded a 49, freshman Morgan Calhoun shot a 50, junior Annie Herrmann carded a 60, sophomore Bailey Schumann shot a 69 and senior Breanna Witt had a 70.
For Tremper, sophomore Rebecca Susmilch shot a 56, sophomore McKenna Furest shot a 58 and sophomore Mary Rise had a 69.
Franklin senior Stella Ruffalo won medalist honors with a 42, and the Sabers shot the lowest team score.