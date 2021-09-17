High school roundup: Saldivar has 3 goals, 2 assists as Shoreland beats CLS in boys soccer

Gabe Saldivar's three goals and two assists led the Shoreland Lutheran boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Christian Life in a non-conference match between county rivals at Shoreland on Thursday night.

Saldivar struck first on a Sam Malliet assist in the 15th minute to give the Pacers (3-4) a 1-0 lead, then Saldivar assisted an Ayden Kamholz goal in the 29th minute and scored his second goal off an Ethan Kassulke assist in the 32nd. After Saldivar assisted a Gavin Moore tally in the 36th minute to give Shoreland a 4-0 lead, he scored on a penalty kick for his third goal of the match.

Christian Life (1-3) got its lone tally in the second half when Micheal Oware found the back of the net off an Aiden Andersen helper.

The Pacers notched 26 shots overall to 10 for the Eagles, as Kyle Schuman made 12 saves in net for CLS and Kaiden Love made three for Shoreland.

"We had a slow start, primarily due to Christian Life’s forwards, who gave us fits in the opening minutes of the game, but we settled down and found a rhythm that provided several opportunities to pound shots at the goal," Shoreland coach Dan Hahm said. "Gabe Saldivar was exceptional and midfield play from Gavin Moore was steady.