High school roundup: Shoreland girls soccer team advances to regional final

The Shoreland Lutheran girls soccer team will get another shot at Wind Point Prairie.
The Pacers, seeded third, were scheduled to host sixth-seeded Christian Life on Thursday in a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal, but the Eagles had to forfeit due to lack of players, so Shoreland advanced to Saturday's regional final.
That sets up a 7 p.m. date at second-seeded Prairie, a Metro Classic Conference rival that was ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll. The Hawks defeated the Pacers, 5-1, on May 19 at Prairie in their lone regular-season meeting.
The winner advances to next week's sectional semifinal against the winner of Saturday's 4 p.m. regional final at Ameche Field between top-seeded St. Joseph and fifth-seeded Racine St. Catherine's. The Lancers were ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll and tied with Prairie in their regular-season meeting. The Lancers and Hawks finished as co-Metro Classic champions, with the Pacers alone in third place.
Baseball
Central 4, Lake Geneva Badger 3
The Falcons rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh Thursday to win their Southern Lakes Conference finale.
Michael Mulhollon had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs for Central (12-13 overall, 8-6 SLC), while Matt Felske and Jake Roberts drove in one each. Nick Argersinger worked 4.2 innings in relief of Switalski and got the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
The Falcons wrap up their regular season with a non-conference game against Bradford at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wavro Field and will then open WIAA Division-1 postseason play as a No. 5 seed with a regional semifinal at fourth-seeded Waterford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradford 6, Racine Horlick 5 (8 inn.)
Logan LaBuda hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth and struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to finish off an extra-innings win for the Red Devils in their Southeast Conference finale Thursday.
Ben Massoglia doubled twice, scored a run and drove in two for Bradford (6-19 overall, 6-15 SEC), Jared Barden had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, Jacob Heyden had two hits and an RBI and Brock Lampe had two hits, including a triple.
After hosting Central on Saturday, Bradford will open the postseason as a No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed Indian Trail in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
Bradford 22, Racine Horlick 0 (3 inn.)
The Red Devils wrapped up their regular season Thursday with an SEC win on Senior Day at Bullen Middle School.
Bradford pounded 14 extra-base hits, as Lauren Jeanblanc went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI and Chloe Garofalo was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI. Also, Abby Cecchi finished 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI, Alyssa Davison homered and drove in three, Jamie Hall doubled, Mya Robinson tripled twice and drove in two and Syderah Farmer doubled, tripled and drove in two.
Livie Lehmann and Jenna Sykora combined for their second three-inning no-hitter this week, as Bradford (16-4 overall) finished at 11-3 in the SEC, tied for second place with Indian Trail behind 14-0 Oak Creek. The Red Devils are a No. 2 seed in the postseason and will host No. 7 seed Racine Park in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Bullen.
Indian Trail 16, Racine Park 0 (3 inn.)
The Hawks ensured their second-place tie in the SEC with the Red Devils by cruising to a win Thursday at Humble Park in Racine. It's the best conference finish in program history for Indian Trail, which finished its regular season 17-5 overall.
Zoe Connell finished 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBI for the Hawks, Emma Giese homered, doubled and drove in two, Natalie Lother doubled and drove in two, Grace Peltier tripled and drove in two, Kaia Mismash had three runs and four stolen bases and Peltier pitched a three-inning no-hitter.
A No. 1 seed, Indian Trail has a bye through the WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals and will host either fourth-seeded Tremper or fifth-seeded Racine Case in Wednesday's regional finals.
Central 12, Lake Geneva Badger 0
The Falcons concluded their regular season Thursday with an SLC shutout win to finish in sixth place at 6-8 in the conference and even their record at 12-12 overall.
Lila McNeill twirled a two-hit shutout in the circle with two walks and eight strikeouts.
"Lila did a great job of pounding the strike zone," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "She moved the ball well and kept them off-balance."
Offensively, Olivia Nahorniak went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBI, Jillian Adams was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI, Delaney Hawkins went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBI and Megan Lejcar was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI.
Central is a No. 4 seed for the postseason and hosts No. 5 seed Franklin in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at 5 p.m. Monday.
Waterford 16, Wilmot 10
The Panthers dropped an SLC game Thursday to wrap up their regular season at 10-10 overall and 8-6 in conference play.
Katherine Bubel tripled and drove in a run for Wilmot, Sophia Schmidt had two hits, including a double, and three RBI, Breckyn Mercer drove in three and Keghan Pye had three hits and scored a run.
Madison Krueger had a monster game for the Wolverines with two homers and eight RBI.
Wilmot got a No. 3 seed and a bye through the WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals. The Panthers will play at second-seeded South Milwaukee in a regional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.