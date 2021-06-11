High school roundup: Shoreland girls soccer team advances to regional final

The Shoreland Lutheran girls soccer team will get another shot at Wind Point Prairie.

The Pacers, seeded third, were scheduled to host sixth-seeded Christian Life on Thursday in a WIAA Division-4 regional semifinal, but the Eagles had to forfeit due to lack of players, so Shoreland advanced to Saturday's regional final.

That sets up a 7 p.m. date at second-seeded Prairie, a Metro Classic Conference rival that was ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll. The Hawks defeated the Pacers, 5-1, on May 19 at Prairie in their lone regular-season meeting.

The winner advances to next week's sectional semifinal against the winner of Saturday's 4 p.m. regional final at Ameche Field between top-seeded St. Joseph and fifth-seeded Racine St. Catherine's. The Lancers were ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll and tied with Prairie in their regular-season meeting. The Lancers and Hawks finished as co-Metro Classic champions, with the Pacers alone in third place.

Baseball

Central 4, Lake Geneva Badger 3

The Falcons rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh Thursday to win their Southern Lakes Conference finale.