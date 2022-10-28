High school roundup: Shoreland Lutheran girls volleyball advances to Saturday night's sectional final thanks to 5-set thriller

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN - This team sure has a flair for the dramatic.

And a heart of gold.

The Shoreland Lutheran girls volleyball squad, a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division 3 postseason, simply doesn't say die or quit, and they're pretty talented to boot.

On Thursday night, all of their best qualities were on display in a five-set thriller of a sectional semifinal at top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran, where star player Emma Schattschneider helped will her Lady Pacers to a 20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-10 victory.

Shoreland coach Kara Kassulke said her Pacers (23-8) were taken to their limits Thursday against a strong Lightning squad.

"The team was challenged tonight," Kassulke said. "We were trailing behind Lake Country the majority of the match. The team pulled through when it counted. These Shoreland Pacers aren’t walking off that court quite yet. See you Saturday.”

Schattschneider, who has led the team to a dominant postseason in which the Pacers have earned two sweeps, a four-set and five-set victory, will be counted on again to lead the team in Saturday's sectional final against No. 1 Howards Grove.

The showdown with a trip to state volleyball on the line will start at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Oostburg High School, about 45 minutes north of Milwaukee on Lake Michigan.

Schattschneider led the offensive attack with 24 kills and added three aces.

Allegra Sonntag was the perfect complement to Schattschneider. The talented setter dished out 23 assists and also had three aces.

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

OAK CREEK 1, TREMPER 0

The Tremper boys haven't been able to solve the riddle that is the Oak Creek Knights this season, and Thursday's result ended the Trojans' promising season.

After the Southeast Conference rivals played to a hard-fought, 0-0 tie back on Oct. 6, it pretty much assured they'd tie for the conference championship, which they both did with a 6-0-1 mark.

With both teams in the same Division 1 WIAA Sectional, it was almost inevitable they'd meet one more time, with the highest of stakes, when Tremper received a 2 seed and Oak Creek was given the No. 3.

Well, it seems the Knights took that seeding personally Thursday night, scoring the game's only goal in the 74th minute and surviving the final six minutes to beat Tremper, 1-0, and advance to Saturday's sectional final at 1 p.m. against top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette at Bradford High School.

Late Thursday night, Tremper head coach Rob Blascoe expressed the disappointment and heartbreak of seeing his squad's season end, short of the ultimate goal of making the state tournament.

"The season ended in a heartbreaking way, as the Trojans gave up the only goal of the game in the 74th minute to lose 0-1 to Oak Creek," Blascoe said. "I felt like we had the better of play for most of the game, but one run with the ball late in the game with a few missed tackles allowed the Oak Creek player to be one-on-one with Ben Wajerski.

"We finished the season 17-2-1, an amazing year for an amazing group of young men. These boys totally bought in on respecting the game and playing it the right way, and I'm so proud of them. A quality group of guys in many ways."

The Tremper boys soccer team made it the farthest out of any area soccer team, and now the St. Joe's football team is the city's only remaining playoff team.

The Trojans finished No. 6 in the final Wissports.net state rankings in Division 1.

Division 4

SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

CRISTO REY 4, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3

A comeback attempt of the ages fell just a bit short Thursday night for the fourth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran boys soccer team.

In a WIAA sectional semifinal played in Milwaukee, the Pacers overcame a 4-2 deficit late in the game with a Lincoln Sonntag goal in the 76th minute, but top seed Cristo Rey held on in the final minutes to win, 4-3.

Shoreland's season ended at 13-9.

Head coach Dan Hahm's son Owen assisted on the final goal, which gave the Pacers life, but the dreams of state soccer were dashed late thanks to strong resistance from the Cristo Rey defense.

"The focus and execution of our game plan was flawless for 25 minutes where we created several scoring opportunities by playing early balls into attacking players framing the goal," Hahm said Thursday night.

Owen Hahm got the Pacers on the scoreboard early thanks to a Gavin Moore assist, and the Pacers took a 1-0 lead.

Then, Jonathan Monreal answered for Cristo Rey with a thunderous shot to tie the game at 1-1 in the 26th.

"I thought our mettle showed when we did not back down and instead found more opportunities," Dan Hahm said. "Our second goal came less than 10 minutes later when Gavin Moore took our throw in from the right side of the field and found Ethan Senkpeil on the back post, who lifted the upper-90 to take the lead."

Cristo Rey tied the game in the 38th minute at 2-2 when Coach Hahm said the Pacers defensively missed an opportunity clear a ball forward only to get countered.

In the second half, however, Cristo Rey was able to pin the Pacers down in their own territory and score the two winning goals, in the 51st and 64th minutes.

"The intensity and pace of play was a concern with our limited subs and it showed in the second half when Cristo Rey scored two goal while pinning us down on our defensive third," Dan Hahm said. "However, our grit was phenomenal and senior leaders Soren Smith and Lincoln Sonntag willed opportunities forward in the final 10 minutes of the game."

Down 4-2, Soren Smith won the ball in the middle third, feeding Owen Hahm who played Gavin Moore left side of the penalty box where Cristo Rey's sweeper lowered his shoulder into a defenseless Moore.

"It was poor foul, yet it set up our third goal where Owen Hahm took the ensuing shot that was deflected to Lincoln Sonntag, who ripped a shot from 35 yards out to make it a one-goal deficit."

"The final minutes were filled with opportunities, but we just could not break the Cristo Rey defense to force an overtime."

Hahm found plenty of positives despite the loss.

"Seniors Lincoln Sonntag, Eli Lindemann, and Soren Smith played with purpose and excellence all 80 minutes and drained every ounce of effort to extend their final high school soccer season," Hahm said. "It was one of the gutsiest performances a Shoreland team has played with in my 22 years at the helm. Their leadership tonight and this season was exceptional."

Cristo Rey (19-1-1) will take on No. 2 Oostburg at 1 p.m. Saturday at The Prairie School.

Cristo Rey out-shot Shoreland, 21-13.

Connor Hahm had a big game in goal for the Pacers with 17 saves.

Cristo Rey saved nine shots.