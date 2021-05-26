High school roundup: Shoreland Lutheran softball team snaps losing streak, wins eighth of season

The Shoreland Lutheran softball team snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday and moved within a game of first place in the Metro Classic Conference with a 4-3 victory over Burlington Catholic Central at Shoreland.
The Pacers improved to 9-4 overall and 8-3 in the Metro Classic, which through Tuesday's games put them alone in third place, one game back of both 8-1 Greendale Martin Luther and 9-2 Racine Lutheran.
Tuesday's game didn't start well, as Catholic Central scored two runs in the top of the first on a triple, an error and a steal. But Shoreland allowed just one run after that, and the Pacers' defense held up, as the Hilltoppers made just one out via strikeout.
"We had some growing pains late last week, and it looked like they were going to continue at the onset of (Tuesday's game)," Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. "But the girls dug in with a great defensive effort.
"I haven't coached many games where the defense has to secure 26 of 27 outs. But BCC put the ball in play, and we responded. I really feel good that this young team is headed in the right direction."
Haley Dodd went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and a stolen base for Shoreland, Camryn Mulligan drove in a run, scored two and stole a base and Erin Borchardt doubled and drove in two. Mulligan got the win in the circle, going all seven innings and allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits with three walks and a strikeout.
Oak Creek 12, Bradford 2 (5 inn.)
In a Southeast Conference battle between two of the best teams in the area Tuesday in Oak Creek, the Knights got the best of the Red Devils for the second time this season.
Oak Creek, which improved to 18-1 overall and 9-0 in the SEC, was ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll. Bradford, which dropped to 12-2 and 7-2, was ranked No. 7.
Sophomore standout Riley Grudzielanek, the nice of former major leaguer Mark Grudzielanek, had another big game at the plate and in the circle for the Knights. She homered and pitched a dominant five innings, allowing two earned runs on just one hit with three walks and 12 strikeouts.
Jenna Schnabel had Bradford's lone hit and drove in both runs. Livie Lehmann started in the circle and went 3.2 innings, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on 11 hits with four walks and a strikeout.
"We gave them some free bases and failed to make a couple of plays that could have held them to just a couple of runs," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "We had a shot to put up some runs in the third, but we couldn't get the big hit that we needed after loading the bases."
Indian Trail 18, Racine Case 1 (4 inn.)
The Hawks pounded out 17 hits Tuesday in an SEC home win.
Emma Giese had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a homer, her eighth of the season, a double and six RBI. Addison Johnson was 4-for-4 with four runs and four RBI, Morgan Fuhrer was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Alona Boydston went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Skylar Schmidt homered for the first time this season and Taylor Jacobson doubled and drove in a run.
Schmidt got her seventh win in the circle, allowing a run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Indian Trail improved to 13-4 overall and through Tuesday's games was tied for second place in the SEC with Bradford at 7-2, two games back of first-place Oak Creek.
"We really had the bats going, and with the wind blowing out, it was just one of those days where everything went well," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The girls' focus and intensity has really picked up, and so has their confidence. They are really going into every game with a lot of energy and expecting to win."
Tremper 15, Racine Horlick 0 (5 inn.)
The Trojans rolled to an SEC win Tuesday at Douglas Park in Racine.
Hailie Eschbach had three hits, two runs, three stolen bases and three RBI for Tremper (4-14 overall, 4-5 SEC), while Brooke Lange had three hits, including a double, two runs and three RBI. Senior Emmie Cibrario, meanwhile, had three hits, including two doubles, two runs and three RBI in her first game back after suffering a knee injury last summer.
In the circle, Eschbach worked all five innings and allowed just two hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts.
"It felt good to win again," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "It was great to see Emmie Cibrario back in the lineup. She's been one of our leaders, even though she hadn't yet been cleared to play. Having her back was the highlight of this game for me as a coach."
St. Joseph 20, St. Thomas More 5 (4 inn.)
The Lancers rolled to a Metro Classic win Tuesday at Thomas More.
Ellie Fani had three hits, including a double, three runs and two RBI for St. Joseph, while Ellie Schuler also doubled and had three hits, driving in three and scoring three. Genna Bernhardt and Abby Ellingsworth each had two hits and three RBI, Lauren Santarelli was on base four times and scored four runs and Abby Zupec drove in a run.
In the circle, Cami Nyara allowed five runs (thee earned) on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
Girls soccer
Central 2, Waterford 2
The Falcons and Wolverines each scored twice in the first half, and it stayed that way in a Southern Lakes Conference tie Tuesday in Paddock Lake.
Maddie Haubrich scored off an Ani Minich assist in the 17th minute and Ashley Miller scored on a Haubrich helper in the 20th to give Central a 2-0 lead, but Waterford responded with goals in the 28th and 45th minutes.
"We're disappointed that we couldn't get a win, but you have to admire how hard both teams battled," said Central coach Vlatko Minic, whose team remained unbeaten in SLC play. "... We weren't completely successful, but I'm proud of the grit and effort of the team regardless."
Boys tennis
Indian Trail 7, Bradford 0
The Hawks improved to 17-2 overall in dual matches with an SEC sweep of the Red Devils on Tuesday at Bradford.
Indian Trail won all four singles matches 6-0, 6-0, as Kristian Blagoev defeated Isaac Sens at No. 1, Cole Reigel beat Kameron Soomro at No. 2, Matteo Franke beat Colin Williams at No. 3 and Andrew Del Real defeated Tony Ferraro at No. 4.
In doubles, the Hawks' No. 1 team of Martin Blagoev and Gavin Powell defeated Mike Antonacci and Lucas Cowick, 6-0, 6-0, while the No. 2 team of Josh Cao and Ethan Weinstein beat Finn Siemion and Jim Rionoitis, 6-2, 7-5. At No. 3, Indian Trail's Calvin Windsor and Kevin Chalastawa won by forfeit.
Wind Point Prairie 6, St. Joseph 1
The Lancers dropped a Metro Classic dual match Tuesday at Tremper.
Aaron Borchardt notched St. Joseph's lone win at No. 4 singles.