High school roundup: Shoreland Lutheran softball team snaps losing streak, wins eighth of season

Emma Giese had a monster day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a homer, her eighth of the season, a double and six RBI. Addison Johnson was 4-for-4 with four runs and four RBI, Morgan Fuhrer was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Alona Boydston went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Skylar Schmidt homered for the first time this season and Taylor Jacobson doubled and drove in a run.

Schmidt got her seventh win in the circle, allowing a run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Indian Trail improved to 13-4 overall and through Tuesday's games was tied for second place in the SEC with Bradford at 7-2, two games back of first-place Oak Creek.

"We really had the bats going, and with the wind blowing out, it was just one of those days where everything went well," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The girls' focus and intensity has really picked up, and so has their confidence. They are really going into every game with a lot of energy and expecting to win."

Tremper 15, Racine Horlick 0 (5 inn.)

The Trojans rolled to an SEC win Tuesday at Douglas Park in Racine.