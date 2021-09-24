High school roundup: Shoreland rallies to beat St. Joseph in girls volleyball five-setter

The Shoreland Lutheran girls volleyball team rallied from two sets down to defeat county rival St. Joseph in five sets Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Shoreland.

No game scores were provided.

The Pacers were led by Lilly Schattschneider (14 kills), Madelyn Kassulke (26 assists) and Amanda Heusterberg (three blocks, one solo).

No stats were provided for the Lancers.

Boys volleyball

Indian Trail 3, Oak Creek 0

The Hawks improved to 4-0 in the Southeast Conference and took over first place Thursday with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 road sweep of the Knights, who had previously been undefeated in conference play.

Indian Trail (9-11 overall) was led by senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill, who had 19 kills on 25 swings with only two errors, good for a remarkable .680 hitting percentage.

"Nathan played outstanding without trying to do much with his swing," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "He drew a lot of attention from Oak Creek throughout the night, which opened up the chance for others in our lineup to take good swings."