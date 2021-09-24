High school roundup: Shoreland rallies to beat St. Joseph in girls volleyball five-setter

The Shoreland Lutheran girls volleyball team rallied from two sets down to defeat county rival St. Joseph in five sets Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Shoreland.
No game scores were provided.
The Pacers were led by Lilly Schattschneider (14 kills), Madelyn Kassulke (26 assists) and Amanda Heusterberg (three blocks, one solo).
No stats were provided for the Lancers.
Boys volleyball
Indian Trail 3, Oak Creek 0
The Hawks improved to 4-0 in the Southeast Conference and took over first place Thursday with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 road sweep of the Knights, who had previously been undefeated in conference play.
Indian Trail (9-11 overall) was led by senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill, who had 19 kills on 25 swings with only two errors, good for a remarkable .680 hitting percentage.
"Nathan played outstanding without trying to do much with his swing," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said. "He drew a lot of attention from Oak Creek throughout the night, which opened up the chance for others in our lineup to take good swings."
Junior middle blocker Aiden Bratzke notched six kills on seven swings with no errors, for an .857 hitting percentage, while senior outside Jack Esser had nine kills, junior outside Jackson Wilhelmson added 10 kills and senior setter Zander Feudner racked up 40 assists in just three sets.
Girls golf
Southeast Conference Tournament
Bradford junior Ava Litkey led the county contingent Thursday to close out the conference season at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine.
Litkey carded a 90 (46-44) to place fifth individually, behind Franklin junior Olivia Schueller (86), Franklin senior Kjerstin Bartell (87), Racine Case senior Ella Million (87) and Franklin senior Caelan Lee (88).
Overall for the SEC season, Litkey posted the third-best nine-hole scoring average at 43.2, behind only Lee (42.3) and Schueller (42.5).
In Thursday's conference tournament, meanwhile, Rebecca Susmilch led Tremper with a 117, Phina Troha carded a 119, McKenna Furest shot a 128 and Mary Riese totaled a 137.
For Indian Trail, Maddie Dahlk shot a 109, Morgan Calhoun shot a 113, Bailey Schumann carded a 123, Annie Herrmann shot a 137 and Breanna Witt totaled a 150.
And for Bradford, in addition to Litkey, Skyler Battersby shot a 127 and Jenna Hutchings carded a 130.
For the season, including the conference's seven mini-meets, Franklin topped the SEC standings, followed by Case, Indian Trail, Racine Park and Tremper. Bradford and Racine Horlick did not have enough golfers to place in the team standings.
Boys soccer
Christian Life 1, Burlington 1;
Christian Life 1, Heritage Christian 0
In two tight matches this week, the Eagles battled the Demons to a 1-1 tie in a non-conference match on Thursday in Burlington, which came a day after a Midwest Classic Conference road shutout of Heritage Christian.
CLS went down 1-0 to Burlington in Thursday's match, but the Eagles held the Demons scoreless the rest of the first half, then Micheal Oware scored the equalizer on a nice set-up through midfield by Aiden Anderson.
Jeremiah Bustamante, Harley Rivera and Blake Bandholtz led the defense, according to CLS coach Alan Krass, and Kyle Schuman came up big with 12 saves in net, several from point-blank range.
In Wednesday's shutout victory, Anderson scored the match's lone goal in the 25th minute off an Emmett Markesse assist, Rivera led the defense and Schuman made four saves.
Shoreland Lutheran 1, Racine Lutheran 0
Soren Smith's unassisted tally in the 23rd minute was the lone goal in the Pacers' Metro Classic Conference victory Wednesday at Shoreland.
Shoreland outshot Racine Lutheran, 18-5, with Shoreland goalie Kaiden Love stopping the Crusaders' only shot on net. According to Shoreland coach Dan Hahm, Ethan Kassulke brought energy on both sides of the ball and Ethan Lindemann, Eli Lindemann, Landon Voye and Lincoln Sonntag led the defense.
"It was a great win for us," Hahm said. "We sustained a level of intensity throughout the game. Past games, we have had uneven, uninspiring play."
Cross country
Duck Pond Invitational
Shoreland Lutheran finished fourth out of seven teams in the girls field and sixth out of eight teams in the boys field Wednesday in Fontana.
Freshman Tempe Zondag led the Pacers in the girls field, placing ninth out of 48 runners with a time of 22 minutes, 27.22 seconds. Sophomore Belle Zarling placed 14th (22:45.33), senior Ella Van Buren was 24th (24:14.84) and junior Abigail Lange finished 31st (25:28.93).
For the Shoreland boys, sophomore Asher Patterson placed 18th in the 64-runner field (18:56.15) and junior Andy Duff finished 31st (19:51.91).
Girls tennis
Greendale Martin Luther 6, St. Joseph 1
The Lancers dropped a Metro Classic dual match Wednesday in Greendale.
Casey Mayer notched the Lancers' lone win at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-3 defeat of Jailyn Powell.