High school roundup: St. Joe's soccer wins first game, first for coach

After losing their first two games of the year, the St. Joseph boys soccer team bounced back in style Thursday night.

In nonconference action at Greenfield, the boys finally got head coach Nick Anderson’s first high school soccer victory thanks to a close 4-3 win.

Despite four starters out with injuries, Peter Visconti scored the hat trick with three goals, and Keegan Bradley added a fourth.

Anderson said the team leaned heavily on Visconti, Bradley, Joey Bilotti and Jack Zematis in the contest.

Jacob Krumrie provided the tying assist, and Rocky Santarelli added the game-winning assist.

“I believe in a program where players 1-18 contribute and take us to victory,” Anderson said. “Today that culture and that mindset was how we played and we were able to get the victory."

Warren Township, Ill. 3, Indian Trail 1

The Hawks suffered their first loss of the season (2-1) Thursday night against a team Trail coach Jeff Laurent looks forward to playing every year.

Warren opened the scoring in the 30th minute and took a halftime lead.

Early in the second half, Trail’s Guiga Santos added a “highlight-reel type” of goal, according to Laurent.

“Zdanowicz made an over lapping run and sent in an absolute dime for Guiga Santos to hammer past the goalkeeper,” Laurent said. “It truly was a highlight reel type of goal at any level. Guiga's timing, technique, patience, and power all coming together at impact on his side volley on a ball played in from 40 yards away. It's just something not seen too often at the high school level.”

“Our defensive efforts of Adam Hatch, Aydon Reed, Evan Morano, Angel Barreno were lights out, and they were able to keep much of the Warren attack at bay. David Chon was high-pressuring all night and forced Warren to get out of their comfort zone and created a lot of turnovers for us.”

Laurent added that Warren is a high-quality opponent, and he’s proud of how his boys matched up.

“This team is has what it takes to surprise people this year,” Laurent added. “We just put together a solid 80 minutes of soccer against certainly one of the most talented programs in our area. I'm excited for our season to get under way.”

Oak Creek 3, Shoreland Lutheran 0

The Knights dominated the visiting Pacers Thursday night thanks to 11 shots on goal.

Oak Creek improved to 4-1-1, while Shoreland dropped to 2-4.

Max Oshasky scored two goals in the first three minutes to set the tone and allow the Knights to cruise.

Connor Hahm did his best the keep the score at bay with eight saves.

Shoreland head coach Dan Hahm said Oak Creek was a tough opponent.

“Oak Creek brought an intensity at the whistle we did not come close to matching, and it took two goals and some personnel adjustments to steady the ship to make it through the first half without conceding another goal,” Dan Hahm said. “I am pleased with the second half response where we matched Oak Creek’s intensity creating several offensive threats.”

Tennis

Indian Trail 5, Tremper 2

In a match Thursday night at Indian Trail High School, the Hawks were simply too strong in the singles for the Trojans.

Lainy Ristau beat Tremper’s Nicole Porut at 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, while Trail’s Mia Franke took care of Rylee Pederson, 6-0, 6-0, at 2 singles.

At 3 singles, Trail’s Olivia Robertson beat Tegan Rowands, 7-1, 6-2. Bella Greno made it a clean sweep for the Hawks in singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win at 4 singles over Ella Callahan.

Tremper’s two wins came at 1 doubles, where Kaitlyn Rocha and Leah Wisainger beat Sona Hawkins and Ella Carter, 6-2, 6-2, and 2 doubles, where Ava Lindquist and Helen Bergeson handled Annelise Konicki and Riley Bloom, 6-2, 6-2.

Central 6, Waterford 1

The Lady Falcons enjoyed a dominant performance in Southern Lakes action Thursday night.

The first four singles flights of Gwen Hammond (6-0, 6-0), Lauren Werlinger (6-1, 6-3), Ella Alcalde (6-1, 7-5) and Ava Phillips (6-0, 6-0) won with relative ease.

The only hiccup came at 2 doubles, where Waterford beat Mary Kinzler and Ani Minic, 6-0, 6-3.

The Falcons doubles teams of No. 1 Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli (6-4, 6-3) and No. 3 Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli (6-1, 2-6, 7-5) also picked up victories to secure the win.

St. Joe’s 6, Burlington Catholic Central 0

The Lancers were perfect at home Thursday night in Metro Classic Conference action.

All four singles players, Bella Rizzo, Lauren Palmieri, Casey Mayer and Jena Jucius, won in straight sets.

In fact, Rizzo was the only Lancers’ single player to lose a game (6-1, 6-0).

St. Joe’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Boyd and Olivia Vackovich beat Joy Laplander and Audrey Groehl, 6-1, 6-0, and Hannah Jucius and Kate Bernhardt won at 2 doubles, 6-1, 6-0.

Girls volleyball

Shoreland Lutheran def. St. Joe’s, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21

In an intra-county battle, the Pacers earned some bragging rights Thursday night.

It was a big night for the Schattschneider girls, as Lily’s 10 kills and Emma’s 16 assists led the way to victory.

Amanda Heusterberg added two blocks.