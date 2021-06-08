High school roundup: St. Joseph baseball team takes down another Division-1 opponent

It's safe to say the St. Joseph baseball team is ready for the postseason.
The Lancers, who will compete in the playoffs in Division-3, finished their regular season 4-0 against Division-1 opponents with a 10-6 non-conference victory Monday at Lake Geneva Badger.
St. Joseph improved to 17-1 overall and can officially clinch the Metro Classic Conference title outright on Wednesday in the completion of a game against St. Thomas More that was suspended by rain with the Lancers leading 10-0 in the third inning.
St. Joseph enters the rest of that game with a 12-1 record in the Metro Classic, while Thomas More is 11-2. So the Lancers will finish alone atop the conference as long as they can hold onto their 10-run lead against the Cavaliers.
The Lancers will then enter postseason play in the WIAA Division-3 bracket, where they earned a No. 1 seed and a bye through Thursday's regional quarterfinals.
In Monday's win over Badger, meanwhile, Jack Davidson singled to score Max McCarville, Brady Davidson singled to score Jack Davidson and Andrew Setter doubled to score Brady Davidson for a three-run fourth inning that gave St. Joseph the lead for good.
Jack Davidson finished 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBI, Peter Ruffolo went 2-for-3 with two RBI, Setter was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Brady Davidson went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and McCarville had two hits and scored twice. The Lancers also stole six bases, with Jack Davidson leading the way with three.
Joey Istvanek got his second win for St. Joseph in four innings of relief of Setter. Istvanek gave up just a run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Jack Davidson then came in to pitch the sixth and seventh innings, allowing a run on three hits with no walks.
Prior to defeating Badger, St. Joseph posted a 21-5 victory over Division-1 foe Bradford on Saturday in an intra-county matchup at Wavro Field.
The Lancers had 17 hits and were led by a huge game from Brady Davidson, who went 5-for-5 with five runs and six RBI. That included a two-run triple in the third, a two-run double in the fourth and two RBI doubles in the Lancers' 10-run sixth.
Wilmot 10, Delavan-Darien 0 (5 inn.)
The Panthers notched a Southern Lakes Conference road defeat of the Comets on Monday in a game that was postponed due to rain.
The first three hitters in Wilmot's lineup, Leo Falletti, Marco Falletti and Jack Vozel, each had two hits and scored two runs. Leo Falletti hit the first pitch over the fence in left-center for a solo homer and later doubled to finish with two RBI. Marco Falletti had a double and two RBI and Vozel had an RBI double to left-center in the second and a two-run homer to left-center in the fourth.
Garrett Luoma, meanwhile, got the win on the mound in four shutout innings, allowing just one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.
"Garrett is finding his way on the mound, as he keeps getting better every time he gets out there," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "(Monday) you could see he is getting more comfortable throwing his pitches in certain counts."
Wilmot improved to 10-7 overall and 6-6 in the SLC and was scheduled to host Waterford on Tuesday. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Softball
St. Joseph 17, Racine Park 0 (3 inn.)
The Lancers concluded their regular season Monday by cruising to a non-conference win over the Panthers at UW-Parkside.
Ellie Schuler doubled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored three for St. Joseph (19-6), Lauren Santarelli doubled, scored three runs and drove in one, Ellie Fani doubled, scored two runs and drove in two, Cami Nyara tripled, scored two runs and drove in one and Abby Ellingsworth and Taylor Reed each drove in two runs and scored one.
In the the circle, Nyara fired a three-inning no-hitter with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Lancers received a No. 5 seed in the WIAA Division-4 postseason bracket and a bye through Wednesday's regional quarterfinals. They'll play at fourth-seeded Juda/Albany in a regional semifinal on Monday.