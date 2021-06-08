High school roundup: St. Joseph baseball team takes down another Division-1 opponent

Joey Istvanek got his second win for St. Joseph in four innings of relief of Setter. Istvanek gave up just a run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Jack Davidson then came in to pitch the sixth and seventh innings, allowing a run on three hits with no walks.

Prior to defeating Badger, St. Joseph posted a 21-5 victory over Division-1 foe Bradford on Saturday in an intra-county matchup at Wavro Field.

The Lancers had 17 hits and were led by a huge game from Brady Davidson, who went 5-for-5 with five runs and six RBI. That included a two-run triple in the third, a two-run double in the fourth and two RBI doubles in the Lancers' 10-run sixth.

Wilmot 10, Delavan-Darien 0 (5 inn.)

The Panthers notched a Southern Lakes Conference road defeat of the Comets on Monday in a game that was postponed due to rain.

The first three hitters in Wilmot's lineup, Leo Falletti, Marco Falletti and Jack Vozel, each had two hits and scored two runs. Leo Falletti hit the first pitch over the fence in left-center for a solo homer and later doubled to finish with two RBI. Marco Falletti had a double and two RBI and Vozel had an RBI double to left-center in the second and a two-run homer to left-center in the fourth.