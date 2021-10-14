High school roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team plays second-ranked Prairie to 1-1 draw

The St. Joseph boys soccer team is headed into the postseason on a strong note.
The Lancers played Wind Point Prairie, ranked No. 2 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll, to a 1-1 draw in a Metro Classic Conference finale that was moved to Bradford Stadium on Wednesday night.
Neither team lost a match in conference play this season, but Prairie won the Metro Classic title by finishing 6-0-1 for 13 points in conference play, while St. Joseph finished second at 3-0-4 for 10 points.
The Lancers received a No. 6 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAA Division-4 playoff draw and will host No. 11 seed Christian Life in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. next week Thursday at Ameche Field.
In Wednesday's match, Andrew Alia fired in a shot from just outside the box 12 minutes into the match to give St. Joseph a 1-0 lead on Prairie, and it stayed that way into the second half. Five minutes into the second, however, the Hawks got the equalizer on their only shot on goal, which followed a misplayed ball.
St. Joseph had a chance for the go-ahead goal in the final minute, but Matt Schulte's header off a Phil Rizzitano corner kick just missed the open net.
"We played well in the first half and had a few good chances early to break the game open," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "Prairie was down a few players, so they were definitely more defensive-minded initially. They made good adjustments at half, but we still had some great opportunities.
"The nice thing going forward is there are no ties in the playoffs."
Alia also cited the play of Peter Visconti, Joey Bilotti and Ian Ittner for the Lancers.
Bradford 1, Racine Horlick 0
The Red Devils emerged with a tight Southeast Conference win over the Rebels on Tuesday night at Bradford Stadium.
Nakeo Romanovic found the back of the net about five minutes into the match that stood up as the lone goal.
Bradford coach Johnny Rimkus also credited the play of Nick Serrano and Cristian Andrade in the midfield, Nate Klemp on defense and Dylan Rosales in net.
"He’s been playing outstanding in goal and improving every match," Rimkus said of Rosales. "In the second half, we had chances but failed to net the ball. We held on at the end, as we dodged some dangerous opportunities from Horlick and went home with a 1-0 win."
Bradford got a No. 8 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoff bracket and will host crosstown rival and No. 9 seed Indian Trail at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bradford Stadium.
Indian Trail 10, Racine Park 0
The Hawks wrapped up their SEC schedule with a big win over the Panthers on Tuesday at Pritchard Park in Racine.
David Chon led Indian Trail with three goals, Joey Theisen, Carlos Manjarrez and Alex Gutierrez each had a goal and an assist, Mason Wtorkowski, Tommy Marhefka, Jace Covelli and Juan Otero Herreras added one goal apiece, Mulugeta Bale notched two assists and Erik Dominguez and Davi Silva Lacerda each had an assist.
In net, Tucker Matrisch and Brady Milligan split time and each recorded four saves for the shutout, as the Hawks improved to 7-6-1 overall and 3-4 in the SEC going into their regular-season finale Friday night against non-conference foe Racine St. Catherine's at the SCORe Complex in Franksville.
"We played a very clean game (Wednesday) night," Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent said. "We were patient and unselfish, and it’s funny how that ironically results in more goals scored. We moved the ball from side to side, and our outside defenders, Andon Stein and JD Weiss, made a huge priority out of getting forward, and that did wonders for us in terms of being able to sustain and prolong our attacking spurts."
Shoreland Lutheran 0, St. Thomas More 0
The Pacers and Cavaliers played to a scoreless Metro Classic draw Wednesday at Thomas More.
Kaiden Love made three saves in net for Shoreland, and coach Dan Hahm cited the play of Eli Lindemann, Ethan Lindemann, Andrew Heusterberg and Lincoln Sonntag along the back line.
"The first half of soccer was one of our top performances of the season," Hahm said. "We limited Thomas More to predictable shots outside the 18, and we were able to possess and find opportunities up the middle."
Shoreland hosts Central in a non-conference match on Saturday afternoon before the eighth-seeded Pacers begin WIAA Division-4 postseason play by hosting ninth-seeded Racine Lutheran in a regional semifinal next week Thursday at 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Bradford 3, Racine Horlick 0
The Red Devils defeated the Rebels by scores of 26-24, 26-24, 28-26 in an SEC match on Senior Night at the Bradford Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Bradford (2-5 SEC) was led by Nevaeh Thomas (13 kills), Ally Eckel (10 digs), Angela Parker (six kills), Rachel Madsen (20 assists) and Kate Yackley (four aces).
"Feels really nice to get a win on Senior Night for our one senior, Kate, and for the underclassmen who have worked so hard all season," Bradford coach Kyle Yackley said. "We have been grinding at the process of the game, (and) these girls deserve finally seeing the results happen."
Bradford next competes in the SEC Tournament on Saturday at Racine Horlick.
Oak Creek 3, Tremper 0
The Knights swept the Trojans in an SEC regular-season finale Tuesday at Tremper, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14.
Kasie Kahl led Tremper with six kills, Megan Jankowski totaled three kills and seven digs and Anna Hamm added 12 digs.
St. Joseph 3, Greendale Martin Luther 1
The Lancers extended their winning streak to three matches with a Metro Classic win over the Spartans, 25-23, 25-12, 22-25, 25-12, on Tuesday at Martin Luther.
Leading St. Joseph were Ellie Schuler (12 kills, 24 assists, three blocks), Allie Prochnow (29 digs), Sarah Ryan (three blocks) and Jayden Hill (three blocks).
The Lancers closed Metro Classic play Thursday at home against St. Thomas More, a match that ended too late to be included in this edition of the News.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 3, Shoreland Lutheran 2
The Knights edged the Pacers, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 27-25, 20-18, on Tuesday in a Metro Classic match at Shoreland.
Emma Schattschneider led Shoreland with 15 kills, Madelyn Kassulke totaled 25 assists and Mia Majerko had five blocks.