High school roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team plays second-ranked Prairie to 1-1 draw

The St. Joseph boys soccer team is headed into the postseason on a strong note.

The Lancers played Wind Point Prairie, ranked No. 2 in the latest Division-4 state coaches poll, to a 1-1 draw in a Metro Classic Conference finale that was moved to Bradford Stadium on Wednesday night.

Neither team lost a match in conference play this season, but Prairie won the Metro Classic title by finishing 6-0-1 for 13 points in conference play, while St. Joseph finished second at 3-0-4 for 10 points.

The Lancers received a No. 6 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAA Division-4 playoff draw and will host No. 11 seed Christian Life in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. next week Thursday at Ameche Field.

In Wednesday's match, Andrew Alia fired in a shot from just outside the box 12 minutes into the match to give St. Joseph a 1-0 lead on Prairie, and it stayed that way into the second half. Five minutes into the second, however, the Hawks got the equalizer on their only shot on goal, which followed a misplayed ball.

St. Joseph had a chance for the go-ahead goal in the final minute, but Matt Schulte's header off a Phil Rizzitano corner kick just missed the open net.