High school roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team topples Racine St. Catherine's

St. Joseph senior boys soccer player Andrew Alia was a one-man wrecking crew Wednesday afternoon.
Alia scored all four of the Lancers' goals, including three in the second half, to help St. Joseph overcome a 2-1 deficit en route to a 4-2 win over Racine St. Catherine's at Anderson/Troha Field in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.
With the win, St. Joseph improved to 2-1 overall.
"This was a great rivalry win for us," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "St. Cat's is a young, talented and always well-prepared team. The fact that we maintained our composure when the second half didn't start out as planned speaks volumes about the character and grit of our team."
Trailing 2-1 after a St. Catherine's goal just a minute into the second half, Alia went to work with goals in the 46th, 55th and 64th minutes to push the Lancers to the win.
Junior Ian Ittner had assists on two of Alia's goals, with freshman Peter Visconti collecting the other.
St. Joseph got on the scoreboard first when Visconti was taken down in the box in the 34th minute to give the Lancers a penalty kick that Alia converted for the first of his four goals.
The Angels sent the game into halftime tied at 1-1 on a goal by Ivan Gomez, who then added a second goal after the break to give the Angels their short-lived lead.
"We played well at every level of the field," Alia said. "Our back line was fantastic, and they made it easy for our midfield to be aggressive and create great chances."
Alia said his team's defensive effort was led by seniors Matt Schulte and Giovanni Bosco and sophomore James Zematis.
Shoreland Lutheran 5, Greendale Martin Luther 1
Visiting Martin Luther scored early in the first half on a penalty kick, but the Pacers roared back with five unanswered goals Wednesday to pull away for the Metro Classic win.
Five different players scored for Shoreland (2-2 overall, 1-0 Metro Classic). Connor Hahm evened the score at 1-1 off an assist by Ayden Kamholz at the 22-minute mark, followed by a goal from Gabe Saldivar 12 minutes later off another Kamholz assist.
Shoreland pulled away with three more goals in the second half, as Lincoln Sonntag, Gavin Moore and Riley Strassburg scored at the 42-, 46- and 61-minute marks. Saldivar and Moore each had an assist, with Moore's goal coming on a penalty kick.
Kaiden Love had four saves for the Pacers, who finished the match with 12 shots on goal.
Shoreland coach Dan Hahm also credited junior Soren Smith for his efforts in the defensive midfield.
Girls golf
Central 158, Union Grove 164
The Falcons, behind a round of 35 from medalist Kylie Walker, posted a six-stroke win over the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match on Wednesday at the Ives Grove Links White Course in Sturtevant.
Katelyn Walker was second for the Falcons with a 38, followed by Chloe Brown with a 42, Carly Lois with a 43 and Elle O'Reilly with a 45.
On Tuesday, Central finished fourth with a team score of 332, just six strokes off the pace and one out of third place at the University Ridge Invitational in Verona.
Brookfield and Tomah tied for the team title with a 328, followed by Waunakee with a 331 and the Falcons with a 332.
Kylie Walker led the Falcons with a 76, good for sixth overall, followed by Katelyn Walker with an 81, O'Reilly with an 86, Brown with an 89 and Lois with a 93.
The invite featured some of the top teams in the state, as Kettle Moraine's Jenna Anderson and Brookfield Central's Sarah Balding tied for medalist honors with a 72.
Boys volleyball
Oak Creek 3, Bradford 0
The host Knights knocked off the Red Devils, 25-8, 25-6, 25-12, in a Southeast Conference match Wednesday.
Bradford leaders were Kyle Larsen with two kills and Charles Pryse and Emilio James with five digs each.
"We faced a very strong Oak Creek team who took advantage of the cracks in our system," Bradford coach Evan Winter said. "We are getting better every time we get on the court and working very hard to get better."