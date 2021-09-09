High school roundup: St. Joseph boys soccer team topples Racine St. Catherine's

St. Joseph senior boys soccer player Andrew Alia was a one-man wrecking crew Wednesday afternoon.

Alia scored all four of the Lancers' goals, including three in the second half, to help St. Joseph overcome a 2-1 deficit en route to a 4-2 win over Racine St. Catherine's at Anderson/Troha Field in the Metro Classic Conference opener for both teams.

With the win, St. Joseph improved to 2-1 overall.

"This was a great rivalry win for us," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "St. Cat's is a young, talented and always well-prepared team. The fact that we maintained our composure when the second half didn't start out as planned speaks volumes about the character and grit of our team."

Trailing 2-1 after a St. Catherine's goal just a minute into the second half, Alia went to work with goals in the 46th, 55th and 64th minutes to push the Lancers to the win.

Junior Ian Ittner had assists on two of Alia's goals, with freshman Peter Visconti collecting the other.

St. Joseph got on the scoreboard first when Visconti was taken down in the box in the 34th minute to give the Lancers a penalty kick that Alia converted for the first of his four goals.