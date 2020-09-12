High school roundup: St. Joseph boys XC wins Metro Conference Reunion

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Joseph boys cross country team finished first among four programs Friday in the Metro Conference Reunion Meet at Johnson Park in Racine.

With 41 points, the Lancers edged out Whitefish Bay Dominican/Eastbrook, which scored 45. St. Thomas More was third with 58 points, while Greendale Martin Luther finished fourth with 86.

Senior Rocco Matteucci posted the Lancers' best time, finished third in 17 minutes, 51.1 seconds.

Senior Joseph Istvanek (eighth, 19:32.5), senior Hayden Dippel (ninth, 19:40.8), junior Ethan Esposito (10th, 19:47.9) and sophomore Aidan Mullen (11th, 20:04) all finished in a row to round out St. Joseph's scoring.

Dominican/Eastbrook senior Aidan Phillips won the boys race with a time of 17:03.3.

The girls race featured two team scores, with Martin Luther finishing first at 20 points and St. Joseph finishing second at 35.

Scoring for the Lancers were sophomore Hannah Shibilski (fifth, 25:18.7), freshman Hannah Verbsky (seventh, 25:39.8), freshman Stella Matteucci (10th, 27:08.3), senior Grace Prostko (12th, 28:07.6) and freshman Abigail Russell (14th, 28:34.8).

Martin Luther junior Sophia Moravec won the girls race in 20:46.