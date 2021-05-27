High school roundup: St. Joseph girls soccer team battles to tie with Prairie in top-10 matchup

If the St. Joseph and Wind Point Prairie girls soccer teams meet in the WIAA Division-4 playoffs this season, it should be a great match.

Based on their lone regular-season meeting, that's the only conclusion one could draw.

In a matchup of teams ranked in the top 10 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, the sixth-ranked Lancers and top-ranked Hawks fought to a 5-5 Metro Classic Conference draw Wednesday at Prairie.

Instead of breaking a tie atop the conference, St. Joseph (9-1-1 overall) and Prairie (6-1-1 overall) both stayed unbeaten and tied for first in Metro Classic play at 5-0-1.

"I was very proud of our effort," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "This was a well-played, entertaining match. We had some great goals and some great defensive efforts, and so did Prairie.

"For us, this match underscores that, when healthy, we are one of the top teams around and that we can compete at a high level. We had our chances, we created some nice opportunities, we faced some adversity, and at the end of the day, kept our composure at a very tough place to play and against a top-ranked team.

"This experience, and how we performed, should help us as we move on toward the playoffs."