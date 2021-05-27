High school roundup: St. Joseph girls soccer team battles to tie with Prairie in top-10 matchup

If the St. Joseph and Wind Point Prairie girls soccer teams meet in the WIAA Division-4 playoffs this season, it should be a great match.
Based on their lone regular-season meeting, that's the only conclusion one could draw.
In a matchup of teams ranked in the top 10 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, the sixth-ranked Lancers and top-ranked Hawks fought to a 5-5 Metro Classic Conference draw Wednesday at Prairie.
Instead of breaking a tie atop the conference, St. Joseph (9-1-1 overall) and Prairie (6-1-1 overall) both stayed unbeaten and tied for first in Metro Classic play at 5-0-1.
"I was very proud of our effort," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "This was a well-played, entertaining match. We had some great goals and some great defensive efforts, and so did Prairie.
"For us, this match underscores that, when healthy, we are one of the top teams around and that we can compete at a high level. We had our chances, we created some nice opportunities, we faced some adversity, and at the end of the day, kept our composure at a very tough place to play and against a top-ranked team.
"This experience, and how we performed, should help us as we move on toward the playoffs."
Martina Harrington scored three more goals and added an assist for the Lancers. According to WisSports.net stats, Harrington leads the state in both goals with 34 and points with 77.
Harrington scored her first goal off an Elizabeth Russert assist in the 15th minute before Prairie tied the match in the 18th. St. Joseph then built a 3-1 lead when Harrington assisted a Russert goal in the 20th minute and Ava Rizzitano assisted Harrington's second goal in the 28th.
After the Hawks pulled within 3-2 at halftime, Harrington was awarded a penalty kick when she broke through the back line and was taken down by the goalkeeper, which she converted for a 4-2 lead. Prairie pulled within 4-3, but again St. Joseph extended its lead to two goals at 5-3 in the 61st minute when Rizzitano placed a perfect shot from 30 yards out on a direct kick into the upper right corner of the goal.
But Prairie responded yet again, scoring in the 66th and 68th minutes to tie the match, and neither team was able to break the tie over the final 20 minutes.
St. Joseph is off until Tuesday, when the Lancers will travel to Milwaukee to face University School in a non-conference match. The Lancers then have two more Metro Classic matches before wrapping up the regular season on June 7 by hosting Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 3 in Division-4, in non-conference play.
Oak Creek 4, Shoreland Lutheran 1
The Pacers dropped a non-conference home match to the Knights on Wednesday.
Shoreland fell to 6-4 overall and remained alone in third place in the Metro Classic at 5-2 in conference play.
Kaylee Carter scored off a Shay Lange assist in the 74th minute and goalkeeper Cami Lowman made six saves. Despite the loss, Shoreland coach Matt Grow said the Pacers "may have played their most complete game of the season," and he also cited the play of seniors Yasmine Van De Water, Amanda Krause and Maria Sosa.
Softball
Burlington 11, Bradford 7
The Red Devils committed five errors Wednesday in a non-conference loss at Burlington.
Bradford, ranked No. 5 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, dropped to 12-3 overall with its second straight loss to a ranked team, while 10th-ranked Burlington improved to 14-2.
The Red Devils led 5-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, when the Demons surged into the lead with nine runs.
"We were playing a solid defensive game until the sixth, and Burlington took advantage of several misplayed balls to take the lead," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Although seven runs should have been enough to win, we had opportunities for much bigger innings that we didn't capitalize on."
Livie Lehmann went 3-for-4 with an RBI for Bradford, Rachael Madsen was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Abby Cecchi had two hits and Syderah Farmer went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Lehmann took the loss in the circle, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Mya Robinson pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Lake Country Lutheran 7, Christian Life 5
In a battle for first place in the Midwest Classic Conference, the Eagles were edged at CYC Park on Tuesday.
Lauralei Palmer and Ashleigh Armstrong each drove in runs for CLS, while Ashlie Miles took the loss in the circle in relief of Ashley Plapp, allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit with five strikeouts over four innings.
The Eagles concluded Midwest Classic play Thursday at Living Word Lutheran. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.
Boys tennis
Central 7, Delavan-Darien 0
The Falcons swept the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match Wednesday in Paddock Lake.
Central won five of the seven flights by a 6-0, 6-0 score in Christos Dovas at No. 1 singles, Austin Dority at No. 2 singles, Brett Hanke at No. 4 singles, Ben Marecek and John Kinzler at No. 1 doubles and Luke Hanke and Jake Hanke at No. 2 doubles.
Reid Glassen, meanwhile, won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, while Andrei Kuvshinikov and Steven Verhaalen won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Track and field
Southern Lakes Conference Quad
Wilmot freshman Cael Handorf won both the boys 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 11.54 seconds and the 3,200 in 11:56.16 on Wednesday at Waterford.
Also in the boys field for the Panthers, sophomore Camden Doty won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 4 inches and was third in both the 200 dash (25.6) and the 400 dash (54.92). Sophomore Michael Grasso, meanwhile, placed second in the 100 dash (12.46), junior Ethan Ivan was second in both the discus (123-2) and the shot put (39-7), senior Gabe Handorf was second in the pole vault (12-0) and sophomore Chase Meyers placed third in the pole vault (9-6).
In the girls field for Wilmot, sophomore Amber Blount was first in the 3,200 (13:42.92), senior Miranda Kendall was first in the high jump (5-0) and sophomore Elizabeth Toffel was second in the high jump (4-10) and third in the triple jump (29-6.25).
Wilmot finished third among three teams in both the boys and girls team standings. Burlington was first in the boys standings and Waterford was first in the girls field.