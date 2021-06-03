High school roundup: St. Joseph girls soccer team cruises to Metro Classic win over Catholic Central

This was the completion of a game that was suspended last week Thursday due to rain.

Elkhorn 10, Central 5;

Elkhorn 12, Central 7 (5 inn.)

The Elks swept the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader Tuesday in Paddock Lake.

In the opener, Lila McNeill went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs for Central, Delaney Hawkins was 3-for-4 with a run and Carly Vogelsang drove in two runs.

The game was tied, 4-4, through five innings before Elkhorn, ranked No. 9 in Divison-1 in the latest state coaches poll, pulled away with six runs in the top of the sixth.

In the second game, called after five innings due to darkness, Megan Lejcar, Jillian Adams and Ashley Edquist each doubled for the Falcons, while Edquist, Riese Mosback and Emily Wermeling each drove in a run and Brynn McNeill drove in two.

Central dropped to 7-12 overall and 4-8 in the SLC and competes in the Germantown Invite on Saturday.