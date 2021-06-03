High school roundup: St. Joseph girls soccer team cruises to Metro Classic win over Catholic Central

The St. Joseph girls soccer team had no trouble dispatching Burlington Catholic Central in a Metro Classic Conference match Wednesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.
Ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, the Lancers rolled to a 5-1 victory to improve to 10-1-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the Metro Classic. That kept St. Joseph tied with second-ranked Wind Point Prairie atop the conference standings with one Metro Classic game left.
The Lancers and Hawks tied each other, 5-5, in their lone regular-season meeting May 26 at Prairie.
In Wednesday's match against Catholic Central, St. Joseph junior Martina Harrington scored two more goals and added two assists. She now has 39 goals and 89 points, which both ranked first in the state entering play Thursday, according to WisSports.net stats. Freshman Ava Rizzitano, meanwhile, was tied for eighth in goals with 24 and was alone in fourth in points with 63 after two goals Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Vitkus also had a goal and an assist for St. Joseph, Sydney Harrington added an assist and St. Joseph coach Gino Alia also cited the play of Allie Prochnow and Savannah Reed.
"This was a solid team effort for the win," Alia said. "BCC scouted us well and frustrated us a little early. We stayed resilient, limited our mistakes, and did what we need to do to pull out a victory."
St. Joseph hosts Racine St. Catherine's on Friday at 4 p.m. at Anderson Park/Troha Field to conclude its Metro Classic schedule.
Bradford 7, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Leah Klemp scored three goals, Kate Brown tallied two and Riley Strelow and Mia Prince each had one to lead the Red Devils to a non-conference shutout win Wednesday in an intra-conference matchup at Bradford Stadium.
Bradford led 4-0 at halftime and scored three more times in the second half.
Anna Becker made 14 saves for the Pacers, who dropped to 7-5 overall. No record was provided for the Red Devils.
Softball
Bradford 19, Racine Case 3 (3 inn.)
The Red Devils, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, cruised to a Southeast Conference win Wednesday at Case.
Syderah Farmer homered and drove in two runs for Bradford (14-3 overall, 9-2 SEC), Rachael Madsen doubled twice and drove in five runs, Jenna Schnabel had two hits and three RBI, Lauren Jeanblanc was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Chloe Garofalo had two hits and Livie Lehmann went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Lehmann worked all three innings in the circle, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
This was the completion of a game that was suspended last week Thursday due to rain.
Elkhorn 10, Central 5;
Elkhorn 12, Central 7 (5 inn.)
The Elks swept the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader Tuesday in Paddock Lake.
In the opener, Lila McNeill went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs for Central, Delaney Hawkins was 3-for-4 with a run and Carly Vogelsang drove in two runs.
The game was tied, 4-4, through five innings before Elkhorn, ranked No. 9 in Divison-1 in the latest state coaches poll, pulled away with six runs in the top of the sixth.
In the second game, called after five innings due to darkness, Megan Lejcar, Jillian Adams and Ashley Edquist each doubled for the Falcons, while Edquist, Riese Mosback and Emily Wermeling each drove in a run and Brynn McNeill drove in two.
Central dropped to 7-12 overall and 4-8 in the SLC and competes in the Germantown Invite on Saturday.
"We did some nice things (Tuesday)," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We adjusted at times during the games, and for the most part we played solid ball, but the big innings did us in. You can't have those innings with anyone, but that's especially true with a team like Elkhorn."
St. Joseph 5, Greendale Martin Luther 3
The Lancers won their fourth straight and their sixth in seven games Wednesday in a Metro Classic contest at Martin Luther.
Ellie Schuler homered and doubled, finishing 3-for-3 with a run and three RBI, for St. Joseph (9-6 overall, 8-5 Metro Classic), while Ellie Fani had two hits and scored three runs.
In the circle, Cami Nyara worked all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
Boys tennis
Franklin 5, Tremper 2
The Trojans dropped an SEC dual match against the Sabers on Wednesday at Tremper.
Picking up wins for the Trojans were Ryan Whynott at No. 1 singles and Michael States at No. 2 singles.
Tremper, along with Bradford and Indian Trail, competed in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at Racine Case. That ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.