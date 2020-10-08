High school roundup: St. Joseph nips Shoreland in Metro Classic boys soccer match

St. Joseph's Adrian Vasquez (24) goes after the ball as Shoreland Lutheran's Gabriel Saldivar (4) defends during a Metro Classic Conference boys soccer match at Ameche Field on Wednesday night. Vasquez scored the Lancers' first goal in their 2-1 victory.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Shoreland Lutheran's Justyn Giese (7) goes up for a header as other players watch during a Metro Classic Conference boys soccer match on Wednesday night at Ameche Field.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
St. Joseph's Matt Schulte (28) and Shoreland Lutheran's Ethan Kassulke (14) battle for the ball during a Metro Classic Conference boys soccer match on Wednesday night at Ameche Field.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
St. Joseph's Keegan Bradley (left) and Shoreland Lutheran's Ayden Kamhotz (right) chase after the ball during a Metro Classic Conference boys soccer match on Wednesday night at Ameche Field.
The St. Joseph boys soccer team took a 2-0 halftime lead and held on for a 2-1 Metro Classic Conference victory over county rival Shoreland Lutheran under the lights Wednesday night at Ameche Field.
Adrian Vasquez opened the scoring in the 27th minute for the Lancers, followed by an Andrew Alia goal in the 32nd minute for a 2-0 lead.
The Pacers cut their deficit to 2-1 midway through the second half on an Aaron Jones tally, but that was all Shoreland could get past St. Joseph goalkeeper Robert Jenewein, who made two saves in the last 10 minutes to help preserve the win.
"We did a nice job connecting in the first half and were able to create some quality chances," said St. Joseph coach Gino Alia, who also cited the play of Matt Schulte, Giovanni Bosco, Phil Rizzitano, Matt Antony and Keegan Bradley. "The goals by Adrian and Andrew were picture-perfect and really critical to building our confidence.
"It's always tough playing Shoreland. They are well-coached and play with great energy. We did just enough defensively in the second half to earn the win. Overall, it was just a solid team effort."
Davante Adams, who caught a franchise single-game record 14 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers’ season-opening victory at Minnesota, injured his hamstring during the team’s Sept. 20 victory over Detroit.
The Chiefs-Patriots game, originally set for 3:25 p.m. Central time Sunday, will kick off at 6:05 p.m. Monday and air on CBS. ESPN's Monday Night Football game, Falcons vs. Packers, will kick off at 8 p.m.
St. Joseph's Adrian Vasquez (24) goes after the ball as Shoreland Lutheran's Gabriel Saldivar (4) defends during a Metro Classic Conference boys soccer match at Ameche Field on Wednesday night. Vasquez scored the Lancers' first goal in their 2-1 victory.