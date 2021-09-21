High school roundup: St. Joseph tops Tremper in Fight Against Leukemia girls volleyball match

The St. Joseph girls volleyball program hosted Tremper in non-conference action on Monday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium for "Orange Night" and the Fight Against Leukemia Game.

In the varsity match, the Lancers won in four sets, 19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 27-25.

Senior Marti Harrington led St. Joseph with six kills and 20 digs, while senior co-captains Sarah Ryan and Ellie Schuler, along with fellow seniors Jayden Hill and Camryn Kozak, helped the Lancers collect 13 blocks and 36 kills at the net.

For Tremper, Meghan Ignarski totaled 10 kills, two aces, three solo blocks and two assist blocks, Chloe Wamboldt notched 20 digs, Lily Liebke had 23 assists, one kill and two aces and Hanna Bergeson tallied three kills, four aces, two assist blocks and nine digs.

"This was an exciting match to watch," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "I felt that we were in the same caliber as St. Joe's and this match was truly a battle. We still have the same holes in our game, as we tend to get buried and work harder to level the score. We need to focus on our self-confidence and trust our teammates."

Boys volleyball

Muskego 3, Indian Trail 0