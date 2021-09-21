High school roundup: St. Joseph tops Tremper in Fight Against Leukemia girls volleyball match

The St. Joseph girls volleyball program hosted Tremper in non-conference action on Monday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium for "Orange Night" and the Fight Against Leukemia Game.
In the varsity match, the Lancers won in four sets, 19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 27-25.
Senior Marti Harrington led St. Joseph with six kills and 20 digs, while senior co-captains Sarah Ryan and Ellie Schuler, along with fellow seniors Jayden Hill and Camryn Kozak, helped the Lancers collect 13 blocks and 36 kills at the net.
For Tremper, Meghan Ignarski totaled 10 kills, two aces, three solo blocks and two assist blocks, Chloe Wamboldt notched 20 digs, Lily Liebke had 23 assists, one kill and two aces and Hanna Bergeson tallied three kills, four aces, two assist blocks and nine digs.
"This was an exciting match to watch," Tremper coach Ashley Pecha said. "I felt that we were in the same caliber as St. Joe's and this match was truly a battle. We still have the same holes in our game, as we tend to get buried and work harder to level the score. We need to focus on our self-confidence and trust our teammates."
Boys volleyball
Muskego 3, Indian Trail 0
The Hawks hung tough in a non-conference road match Monday night against the Warriors, ranked No. 6 in the latest state coaches poll, but Muskego's firepower was too much in a 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 victory.
"Muskego has some elite, high-caliber athletes that did some damage against us, but with every punch they threw at us, we got back up and threw a few of our own," Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey said.
Leading the attack for Indian Trail was senior right-side hitter Nathan Hill, who hit an eye-popping .667. He tallied 16 kills on 24 swings, with no hitting errors.
"Nathan was going up against the best outside hitter in the state and didn't get blocked once and proved that he, too, is right there with the top hitters in the state," Sharkey said.
Other leaders for the Hawks included senior setter Zander Feudner (25 assists), junior libero Jackson Tirado (11 digs) senior middle Vincent Truong (two blocks).
Monday's match came after the Hawks notched a fifth-place finish in a strong field of 16 teams on Saturday at the Germantown Invite.
The Hawks posted wins over Sussex Hamilton (14-25, 25-21, 15-11) and Nicolet (25-21, 25-22) and were defeated by fifth-ranked Waukesha Catholic Memorial (25-19, 25-17) and Hartland Arrowhead (25-20, 25-18).
Hill (33 kills) and junior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson (25 kills) led the Hawks for the day, while junior middle hitter Aiden Bratzke had nine blocks, Tirado notched 27 digs, Feudner distributed 52 assists and junior setter Ryan Edwards came off the bench for an additional 25 assists.
Indian Trail is now 8-11 overall but remains unbeaten in the Southeast Conference at 3-0.
Boys soccer
Bradford 4, Janesville Craig 0
The Red Devils notched a non-conference road win on Saturday.
After Bradford got off to a slow start, according to coach Johnny Rimkus, Nick Serrano opened the scoring on a left-footed rocket from behind the box off a Cristian Andrade assist. Andrade then scored a goal of his own off an Erick Villalobos assist.
Goalkeeper Dylan Rosales and defender Mason Runyard, meanwhile, led the way in keeping Craig scoreless
"It was great that we put away our chances against the Cougars," Rimkus said. "We started off slow in the beginning of the match but picked things up after we gained control of the ball. It was a day of many opportunities, and we put away goals in key moments."
St. Joseph 5, Christian Life 0
In a Homecoming match Saturday morning at Ameche Field, the Lancers blanked the Eagles in non-conference play.
Andrew Alia, who later in the day played for the St. Joseph football team in its victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican, led the Lancers with three goals and two assists. Phil Rizzitano and Keegan Bradley each scored a goal, Giovanni Bosco and Joey Bilotti each had an assist and Jack McTernan made four saves in net.
“We had specific goals coming into the match, one of which was keeping a clean sheet," St. Joseph assistant coach Raul Chavez-Gutierrez said. "Our starting back line of Matt Schulte, James Zematis, Caiden Leece and Cameron Keel did a great job setting the tone early. Our midfielders and forward (Alia) connected well and made it difficult for Christian Life to get any rhythm going.”
Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Shoreland Lutheran 1;
Burlington 3, Shoreland Lutheran 0
The Pacers dropped a pair of non-conference matches, falling Monday at Cristo Rey, ranked No. 7 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, and Saturday at home to Burlington.
In Monday's match, Cristo Rey got out to a 4-0 lead before Shoreland's Gavin Moore scored on a free kick in the 75th minute to end the shutout. Kaiden Love made four saves in net for the Pacers, and Shoreland coach Dan Hahm also cited the play of Ethan Lindemann.
"Cristo Rey possesses great speed with technical skill," Hahm said. "This game was a grow-up moment for our young underclassmen. They definitely learned they need to reach another level to compete at the varsity side for every game, every time we take the field."
Against the Demons on Saturday, Love made five saves and Hahm cited the play of Moore and Lindemann, as well.
Girls golf
Southeast Conference Mini-Meet No. 7
Bradford junior Ava Litkey led the county contingent with a 44 in Monday's tournament at Muskego Lakes Country Club.
Going into Thursday's SEC Meet at Meadowbrook Country Club in Racine, Litkey ranks third in the conference with a nine-hole average of 43.2, behind only Franklin senior Caelan Lee (42.2) and Franklin junior Olivia Schueller (42.5). In Monday's tournament, Schueller and Franklin senior Kjerstin Bartell tied for medalist honors with a 41.
Leading Tremper in Monday's tournament, meanwhile, was sophomore Rebecca Susmilch with a 54. Sophomore McKenna Furest shot a 55 for the Trojans, junior Phina Troha shot a 56 and sophomore Mary Riese carded a 65.
For Indian Trail, junior Maddie Dahlk carded a 54, freshman Morgan Calhoun and sophomore Bailey Schuman each shot a 56 and senior Breanna Witt and junior Annie Herrmann each totaled a 57.
The Sabers were first in the eight-team meet with a team score of 175, while the Hawks were fourth at 223 and the Trojans were fifth at 230.
The Red Devils did not have enough golfers to post a team score, but senior Jenna Hutchings (60) and senior Skyler Battersby (63) competed in addition to Litkey.