High school roundup: Tremper baseball team improves to 3-0 against Bradford

Make it three in a row for the Tremper baseball team over its crosstown rival.
Playing their third consecutive game against Bradford to open the season, the Trojans improved to 3-0 overall and in the Southeast Conference on Friday with an 11-1 win in five innings at Wavro Field.
Tremper jumped out to the early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first and five more in the top of the second. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Ivan Jake had a big day at the plate for the Trojans, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Leadoff hitter Ben Loyd doubled and scored two runs, Joe Ricchio went 2-for-2 and scored twice, Riley Dutton scored two runs, Jalani Hudnall drove in two and Cal Adamczyk doubled and scored.
“Our offense is starting to hit its stride," Tremper coach John Matera said. "The early season is always tough for high school hitters to adjust to live pitching, but the at-bats that we had (Friday) were our best of the three-game series.”
On the mound, Wyatt Modory made his varsity debut for Tremper and worked all five innings. He allowed just three hits and two walks and struck out seven.
“I’m really proud of Wyatt," Matera said. "He mixed pitches, kept their hitters off-balance and fielded his position very well. It was a great first outing, and he showed his ability to attack a quality lineup.”
Ben Massoglia, Brock Lampe and Nick Rollins each had a hit for Bradford (0-3 overall and SEC), while Carson Widmar worked 3.2 solid innings of relief.
Tremper will look to stay undefeated when it hosts Racine Horlick on Tuesday at Andy Smith Field. Bradford played Saturday at Germantown in a non-conference game, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Franklin 10, Indian Trail 0 (5 inn.)
After losing their first two games to the Hawks to open the season, the Sabers returned the favor Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.
Indian Trail (2-1 overall and SEC) managed just three hits, one each by Tanner Johnson, Kris Podskarbi and Seth Koci.
Franklin, meanwhile, scored five runs off Indian Trail starter Eric Neu and five more off reliever Nathaniel Smith to end the game in the bottom of the fifth via the 10-run rule.
"Tip our caps to Franklin," first-year Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "It was a big series to win. Game 3, their pitcher mixed his pitches very well for strikes and their bats were hot.
"It was good for our kids to play a game with an energetic opposing crowd. It will help them win big games in the playoffs."
Indian Trail played at Wilmot on Saturday in a non-conference game, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Softball
Central 22, Delavan-Darien 0 (4 inn.)
The Falcons won for the second time in as many times against the Comets this season in a four-inning game at West Park in Darien on Friday, improving to 2-0 both overall and in the Southern Lakes Conference.
Central scored 12 runs in the first inning to take early command Friday.
Brynn McNeill finished 4-for-4, including two doubles, with three RBI for the Falcons, Emily Wermeling had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three and Megan Lejcar also had two hits and drove in three. Leadoff hitter Lila McNeill, meanwhile, had two hits and scored four runs.
Lila McNeill also started the game in the circle, but Wermeling worked three innings in relief to get credit for the win.
"We did a great job of being patient," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We made solid contact all day long."
Central hosted Tremper and Kaukauna in a triangular Saturday in Paddock Lake. Those games ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Bradford 23, Zion-Benton 4 (4 inn.)
The visiting Red Devils cruised to a non-conference victory Friday to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Chloe Garofalo finished 3-for-4 for Bradford, Livie Lehmann was 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, Abby Cecchi was 3-for-4 with a double, and Jenna Schnabel, Syderah Farmer, Mya Robinson and Alyssa Davison all had three hits.
Lehmann also got the win in the circle.
"We hit the ball on a line consistently throughout the game," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Livie pitched effectively and the defense was sound."
Bradford is next scheduled to play Tuesday at Racine Case.
Burlington 1, Wilmot 0
Anna Wischnowski pitched an absolute gem for the Panthers with 14 strikeouts and no walks, but the offense couldn't get a run across against Burlington ace Morgan Klein, who fanned 12 in an SLC game Friday at Wilmot.
Burlington scratched across its lone run in the top of the second.
It's the second straight win for Burlington against Wilmot to open the season, as the Demons beat the Panthers 5-1 in Burlington on Tuesday.
Wilmot (0-2 overall and SLC) played at Indian Trail on Saturday in a non-conference game, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Williams Bay 16, Christian Life 6
The visiting Eagles fell behind early and couldn't recover in a non-conference loss Friday.
CLS scored all six of its runs in the fourth inning, led by Ashlie Miles and Lauralei Palmer, who each drove in two runs. Ashley Plapp took the loss, surrendering eight earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.
The Eagles played a doubleheader against Racine St. Catherine's at Roosevelt Park in Racine on Saturday. Those games ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Boys golf
Franklin Invitational
Indian Trail finished third in the 15-team meet with a team total of 354 on Friday at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin.
Tyler Fisel led the Hawks by placing third with a 79, Dylan Moore shot an 83, Alex Martin carded an 88 and Ean Clyne totaled a 104.
Triangular
Racine Lutheran shot a 171, St. Joseph carded a 203 and Christian Life totaled a 206 on Friday at Bristol Oaks Country Club.
Scoring for the Lancers were Thomas Dippel (44), Sam Paupore (48), Aidan O'Brien (55) and Ryan Paupore (56).
Scoring for the Eagles were Caleb Stinespring (42), David Sisson (54), Carl Travis (55) and Nathan Isaacson (55).