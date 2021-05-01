High school roundup: Tremper baseball team improves to 3-0 against Bradford

Make it three in a row for the Tremper baseball team over its crosstown rival.

Playing their third consecutive game against Bradford to open the season, the Trojans improved to 3-0 overall and in the Southeast Conference on Friday with an 11-1 win in five innings at Wavro Field.

Tremper jumped out to the early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first and five more in the top of the second. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Ivan Jake had a big day at the plate for the Trojans, finishing 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBI. Leadoff hitter Ben Loyd doubled and scored two runs, Joe Ricchio went 2-for-2 and scored twice, Riley Dutton scored two runs, Jalani Hudnall drove in two and Cal Adamczyk doubled and scored.

“Our offense is starting to hit its stride," Tremper coach John Matera said. "The early season is always tough for high school hitters to adjust to live pitching, but the at-bats that we had (Friday) were our best of the three-game series.”

On the mound, Wyatt Modory made his varsity debut for Tremper and worked all five innings. He allowed just three hits and two walks and struck out seven.