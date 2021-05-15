High school roundup: Tremper baseball team knocks off previously undefeated Union Grove

Coming off a three-game sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail earlier in the week, the Tremper baseball team kept rolling Friday with a 5-3 non-conference victory over a strong Union Grove team at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

The Trojans trailed 3-1 after three innings but surged into the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth, and the score remained the same from there.

Tremper improved to 10-1 while handing Union Grove its first loss of the season. The Broncos fell to 11-1 after starting the season with 11 consecutive wins.

"It was a great game against a very good team," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Our focus is on getting better, and we've seen improvement in the past three weeks since games started. Practice time is at a premium with the condensed season, so we’re trying to maximize the time we have."

Ben Loyd, Joe Ricchio, Riley Dutton, Will Esposito and Cal Adamczyk each had key RBI for the Trojans, and Loyd, Ivan Jake, Austin LaBreche and Riley Dutton each had two hits. One of Dutton's hits was a triple, and Ryan McGonegle added a double and scored a run.