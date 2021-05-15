High school roundup: Tremper baseball team knocks off previously undefeated Union Grove

Coming off a three-game sweep of crosstown rival Indian Trail earlier in the week, the Tremper baseball team kept rolling Friday with a 5-3 non-conference victory over a strong Union Grove team at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.
The Trojans trailed 3-1 after three innings but surged into the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth, and the score remained the same from there.
Tremper improved to 10-1 while handing Union Grove its first loss of the season. The Broncos fell to 11-1 after starting the season with 11 consecutive wins.
"It was a great game against a very good team," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Our focus is on getting better, and we've seen improvement in the past three weeks since games started. Practice time is at a premium with the condensed season, so we’re trying to maximize the time we have."
Ben Loyd, Joe Ricchio, Riley Dutton, Will Esposito and Cal Adamczyk each had key RBI for the Trojans, and Loyd, Ivan Jake, Austin LaBreche and Riley Dutton each had two hits. One of Dutton's hits was a triple, and Ryan McGonegle added a double and scored a run.
Wyatt Modory started on the mound and got the win for Tremper, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts over three innings. Freshman Rory Dutton pitch a perfect fourth inning but got into a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
Riley Dutton, a senior, came in to relieve his younger brother and escaped the jam without allowing a run by getting two strikeouts and a groundout.
Tremper was scheduled to play again Saturday at the Rock Complex against Milwaukee Marquette. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Bradford 4, Racine Case 2 (8 inn.)
Behind junior Logan LaBuda's pitching, the Red Devils earned their first victory of the season by working extra innings against the Eagles on Friday at Case.
LaBuda went all eight innings, allowing just one earned run with a walk and seven strikeouts. He threw only 91 pitches in lowering his ERA on the season to 1.61.
"He was ahead in the count the entire game and challenged hitters to beat him," Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said.
Ben Massoglia led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, including a key triple after which he scored the tying run in the top of the sixth. The Red Devils then scored two in the eighth to break the tie.
Leadoff hitter Noah Hansen had a hit, a walk and scored two runs for Bradford, which improved to 1-10 overall and 1-8 in the SEC entering Saturday's non-conference home game against Sussex Hamilton, which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Waterford 11, Central 1 (5 inn.);
Mukwonago 8, Central 6
The Falcons dropped a Southern Lakes Conference game against the Wolverines on Thursday in Paddock Lake and a non-conference game on Friday at Mukwonago.
Central fell to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the SLC with the defeats.
The Falcons had just one hit against the Wolverines on Thursday, a single by Keegan Kearby.
The offense was much better on Friday, however, with 12 hits. Kearby went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Nick Argersinger doubled and had two hits, Jake Roberts added two hits, Viny Greco had two hits and scored a run and Mason Mitacek had two hits and drove in one.
Mukwonago committed seven errors, but Central also made four and was done in by Mukwonago's five-run bottom of the third.
Dakota Veium started and took the loss for the Falcons, but only three of the six runs he allowed over three innings were earned. He walked one and struck out six.
Elkhorn 3, Wilmot 1
The Panthers dropped a tight SLC decision Thursday at Elkhorn.
The Elks grabbed a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Panthers (4-4 overall, 3-3 SLC) scored a run in the top of the fourth, but they couldn't scratch another across against Elkhorn starter Brayden Marks, who allowed just four hits, walked none and struck out 13 in a dominant complete-game effort.
Garrett Luoma's groundout plated Marco Falletti for Wilmot's lone run in the fourth after Falletti had advanced to third on a passed ball. The Panthers also made four errors on defense.
Central starter Jack Vozel pitched well in the loss, allowing three unearned runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
"Jack Vozel was on the mound and kept us in the game," Wilmot coach Jose Pye said. "We did not play well enough defensively, which gave Elkhorn some scoring opportunities."
Wilmot played a non-conference game Saturday at Richmond-Burton (Ill.), which ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
St. Joseph 11, Burlington Catholic Central 0 (6 inn.)
The Lancers stayed unbeaten at 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the Metro Classic Conference with a conference win at Beaumont Field in Burlington on Thursday.
Matt Schulte led St. Joseph's offense with three hits, including a double, two RBI and two runs. Brady Davidson also drove in two runs and scored two, while Max McCarville, Jack Davidson, Frank McGuire and Peter Ruffalo each drove in a run. McCarville, Andrew Setter and Danny Santarelli each scored a run, as well.
The Lancers stole nine bases, led by Jack Davidson with four steals.
Ruffalo worked all six innings on the mound in the shutout, allowing five hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
St. Joseph was scheduled to play Racine Horlick on Saturday in a non-conference game at Simmons Field. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Boys tennis
Indian Trail 7, Racine Case 0
The Hawks breezed to an SEC sweep of the Eagles in a dual match on Thursday at Case.
Martin Blagoev (No. 1), Kristian Blagoev (No. 2) and Cole Reigel (No. 3) all posted 6-0, 6-0 victories, while Andrew Del Real (No. 4) got a default victory at singles for Indian Trail.
In doubles, Gavin Powell and Matteo Franke won in straight sets at No. 1, while Calvin Windsor and Josh Cao (No. 2) and Ethan Weinstein and Kevin Chalastawa (No. 3) got default wins for the Hawks.
Lake Geneva Badger 5, Central 2
The Falcons fell to the Badgers in an SLC dual match Thursday in Paddock Lake.
Austin Dority got a victory at No. 2 singles for Central, as did Brett Hanke at No. 4 singles.
Also playing for the Falcons were Christos Dovas (No. 1 singles), Reid Glassen (No. 3 singles), Ben Marecek and John Kinzler (No. 1 doubles), Luke Hanke and Jake Hanke (No. 2 doubles) and Andrei Kuvshinikov and Steven Verhaalen (No. 3 doubles).
Brookfield Academy 7, St. Joseph 0
The Lancers were blanked in a dual match Thursday that was played at Indian Trail.
Competing for St. Joseph in singles were Ethan Harron (No. 1), Ian Bischoff (No. 2), Ethan Esposito (No. 3) and Aaron Borchardt (No. 4).
Competing for the Lancers in doubles were Matthew Antony and Gio Bosco (No. 1), Tyler Michel and John Roscioli (No. 2) and Micah Bischoff and Trevor Reindle (No. 3).