High school roundup: Tremper baseball team makes it two wins in a row against Indian Trail

The Tremper baseball team scored six runs in the top of the first inning and played error-free defense en route to a 10-2 Southeast Conference win at crosstown rival Indian Trail on Tuesday.
The Trojans won the first two games of their three-game series this week against the Hawks, which concluded Wednesday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. For more, see kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Friday's edition.
On Tuesday, Tremper (8-1 overall, 8-0 SEC) had six hits in the first then added four more runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away.
Ivan Jake finished 3-for-4 with a run for the Trojans, Austin LaBreche went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBI, Riley Dutton went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Will Esposito had two hits and drove in a run, Joe Ricchio scored twice and drove in two, leadoff hitter Ben Loyd walked twice and scored two runs and Rylan Taylor also scored twice and drove in a run.
"We swung the bats really well," Tremper coach John Matera said. "We're having quality at-bats and hitting the ball hard. Our hitters are going up to the plate with confidence."
On the mound, meanwhile, Kaileb Lyon worked 5.2 innings for Tremper, allowing two runs on seven hits with five walks and eight strikeouts. Cam Prickett then worked 1.1 innings of scoreless relief and allowed just one hit.
Tremper's defense was again flawless and has committed just six errors in nine games.
"Our pitching and defense have been impressive, and that will always keep you in games," Matera said. "Then when you swing the bats and run the bases well, all four phases of the game work in your favor."
For Indian Trail (6-3, 5-3), Matt Felber went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run, Tanner Johnson finished 2-for-3 and Kris Podskarbi drove in a run.
Noah Reeves started on the mound for the Hawks and worked four innings, then Eric Neu pitched the final three. They combined to allow 13 hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
"You find out who you are in the midst of tough times," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "(Tuesday) was an ugly game for us. It is tough to have a game like that right after a tough loss in extras (Monday). Our group won't break, though. We will keep getting better each game and we will be tough."
Racine Case 16, Bradford 5
The Red Devils dropped an SEC game at Case on Tuesday to fall to 0-9 overall and 0-7 in the SEC.
The teams were scheduled to play again Wednesday at Wavro Field. No other details were available to the News.
St. Joseph 17, Burlington Catholic Central 0 (5 inn.)
The Lancers rolled to a Metro Classic Conference win Tuesday in a series opener against the Hilltoppers at Simmons Field.
St. Joseph remained undefeated at 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Jack Davidson had two hits, two RBI and scored two runs for the Lancers, while Brady Davidson had three hits, three RBI and scored three runs. Max McCarville, Jacob Ashmus and Matt Schulte each scored twice, meanwhile, as the the Lancers totaled 11 hits and stole five bases, two each by Ashmus and Frank McGuire.
Andrew Setter also had an RBI triple and posted an efficient start on the mound, needing just 43 pitches to get through four innings. He allow only one hit with no walks and six strikeouts in improving to 3-0. Jack Davidson worked the fifth inning and allowed two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
The teams meet again Thursday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 6, Shoreland Lutheran 3
A six-run top of the third by the Knights sent the host Pacers to a Metro Classic defeat Tuesday.
Shoreland had just two hits, one each by Konnor Hill and Sawyer Smith, both doubles. Smith also drove in the Pacers' two runs in the bottom of the third.
Nick Schemming started on the mound for Shoreland and worked 6.1 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Thursday at Shoreland.
St. John's NW Military 16, Christian Life 6
Cooper Beck, Perry Foster II, Noah Foster, Aiden Anderson and Mark Griffith each had a hit for the Eagles in their Midwest Classic Conference road loss Tuesday.
The teams are scheduled to play again Thursday at Simmons Field.
Boys tennis
Tremper 6, Bradford 0
The Trojans blanked their SEC rivals in a dual match Tuesday at Bradford.
In singles, Tremper's Ryan Whynott beat Bradford's Isaac Sens, 6-0, 6-3, at No. 1, Tremper's Colin Mossman defeated Bradford's Kameron Soomro, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 2, Tremper's Blake Callahan beat Bradford's Lucas Cowick, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 3 and Tremper's Johnathan LeGrange defeated Bradford's Tony Ferraro, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 4.
In doubles, Tremper's Grant Murowski and Enza Price beat Bradford's Colin Williams and Mike Antonacci, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 and Tremper's Jamison Ward and David McCormick defeated Tremper's Finn Siemion and Jim Rionoitis, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2.
Girls soccer
Tremper 10, Racine Horlick 0
The Trojans put forth a complete effort Tuesday night in a dominating SEC win at Ameche Field.
Emily Slye scored three goals for Tremper, Brooke Clements and Savannah Weichers each scored twice and Mia Crabtree, Tess Callahan and Jillian Miller each had one goal. Crabtree, Slye and Weichers also had one assist apiece, while Megan Jankowski, McKenna Bredek, Melina Flores and Megan Leadingham added one helper each.
Kallista Street made one save in net for the Trojans, who led 4-0 at halftime.
"This was an incredibly well-rounded game," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "Our freshmen really came up solid for us and showed the stage of varsity soccer isn't too bright for them. Our defense turned back the few runs Horlick made and was able to allow us to keep high pressure on their defense."
Tremper hosts Racine St. Catherine's in non-conference action Friday.
Central 2, Elkhorn 0
Maddie Haubrich scored off an Ani Minic assist and Alex Denman scored off a Jordan Roscioli helper, as the Falcons built a 2-0 halftime lead and held on from there Tuesday for a Southern Lakes Conference win in Paddock Lake.
Goalkeeper Victoria Minic and the back line of Maya Klementzos, Kate Denman and Roscioli recorded a clean sheet for Central.
"If you're going to praise anyone for their play (Tuesday) night, you have to praise the defense," Central coach Vlatko Minic said. "They played a tough game against a conference opponent who came to win. It was good to see the girls give their all, and we continue to be a tough out for any opponent we will play."