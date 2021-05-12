High school roundup: Tremper baseball team makes it two wins in a row against Indian Trail

The Tremper baseball team scored six runs in the top of the first inning and played error-free defense en route to a 10-2 Southeast Conference win at crosstown rival Indian Trail on Tuesday.

The Trojans won the first two games of their three-game series this week against the Hawks, which concluded Wednesday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. For more, see kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Friday's edition.

On Tuesday, Tremper (8-1 overall, 8-0 SEC) had six hits in the first then added four more runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away.

Ivan Jake finished 3-for-4 with a run for the Trojans, Austin LaBreche went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBI, Riley Dutton went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Will Esposito had two hits and drove in a run, Joe Ricchio scored twice and drove in two, leadoff hitter Ben Loyd walked twice and scored two runs and Rylan Taylor also scored twice and drove in a run.

"We swung the bats really well," Tremper coach John Matera said. "We're having quality at-bats and hitting the ball hard. Our hitters are going up to the plate with confidence."