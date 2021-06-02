High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team battles to 1-1 draw with Franklin

The Tremper girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 Southeast Conference draw with Franklin on Tuesday at Ameche Field.

Brooke Clements headed in an Emily Slye pass across the front of the goal to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, then the Sabers' Reagan Schweitzer scored on a nice shot from 35 yards out in the 33rd minute to tie the match.

Neither team could break the tie in the second half, as both teams totaled six shots.

"This was a well-played, fairly even game," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "Both teams were able to stop the other from having real good looks at the goal. I felt we passed well through the middle, and our defense — especially Tabitha Schaver, Megan Jankowski and Audri Allen — really stood out for us."

Hardy also cited the play of Melina Flores, Katie Ver Hagen and Grace Melichar and said Mia Crabtree, Clements and Slye all had "just miss" opportunities.

St. Joseph 8, University School 0

Freshman Ava Rizzitano and junior Marti Harrington each scored three goals, while Rizzitano added two assists, as the Lancers rolled to a non-conference shutout win on the road Tuesday.