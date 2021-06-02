High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team battles to 1-1 draw with Franklin

The Tremper girls soccer team battled to a 1-1 Southeast Conference draw with Franklin on Tuesday at Ameche Field.
Brooke Clements headed in an Emily Slye pass across the front of the goal to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute, then the Sabers' Reagan Schweitzer scored on a nice shot from 35 yards out in the 33rd minute to tie the match.
Neither team could break the tie in the second half, as both teams totaled six shots.
"This was a well-played, fairly even game," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "Both teams were able to stop the other from having real good looks at the goal. I felt we passed well through the middle, and our defense — especially Tabitha Schaver, Megan Jankowski and Audri Allen — really stood out for us."
Hardy also cited the play of Melina Flores, Katie Ver Hagen and Grace Melichar and said Mia Crabtree, Clements and Slye all had "just miss" opportunities.
St. Joseph 8, University School 0
Freshman Ava Rizzitano and junior Marti Harrington each scored three goals, while Rizzitano added two assists, as the Lancers rolled to a non-conference shutout win on the road Tuesday.
According to WisSports.net stats — entering play Wednesday — Harrington led the state in both goals (37) and points (83), while Rizzitano was tied for fifth in points (59) and tied for ninth in goals (22). St. Joseph, ranked No. 3 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, improved to 9-1-2 overall going into a stretch of three games over four days.
In Tuesday's match, Kaitlyn Vitkus and Allie Prochnow added one goal apiece, Daniella Bosco had 2 assists and Sydney Antonneau and Vitkus also added assists.
"This was a good win after a six-day break," St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said. "We definitely showed some rust on our finishing in the first half. In the second half, our defense really stepped up and set a good tone for our team.
"Antonneau, Savannah Reed, Maddie Leinenweber, Molly Morrow and keeper Sarah Ryan (four saves) showed exceptional composure and leadership as the game progressed."
Shoreland Lutheran 16, Christian Life 0
The Pacers honored their eight seniors Tuesday in a non-conference win over the Eagles at Shoreland.
Senior Yasmine Van De Water tied a school record with five goals for Shoreland, while seniors Lydia Zarling (two goals), Nadiah Ali (goal), Maddie Bailey (goal, assist) and Amanda Krause (goal) also contributed. Maren Fitzpatrick, Belle Zarling, Julia Heathcock (two) and Lauren Carter (two) also scored goals for the Pacers (7-4 overall).
"This group of seniors has exhibited amazing leadership, keeping this program going strong even through a pandemic and a lost season in 2020," Shoreland coach Matt Grow said. "They have contributed greatly with their dedication and loyalty to their teammates."
Boys tennis
Tremper 4, Oak Creek 3
Behind four singles victories, the Trojans edged the Knights in an SEC dual match Tuesday at Oak Creek.
Ryan Whynott defeated Nil Massaneda, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 1 singles, Michael States beat Jacob Rottmann, 6-4, 7-6 (3), at No. 2 singles, Colin Mossman defeated Jack Fadness, 6-4, 6-2, at No. 3 singles and Johnathan LeGrange beat Trey Kubusek, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 4 singles.
St. Joseph 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican 2
The Lancers defeated the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference dual match Tuesday at McKinley Park in Milwaukee.
Winning for St. Joseph were Matthew Antony at No. 2 singles, along with the teams of Gio Bosco and Micah Bischoff at No. 1 doubles and Tyler Michel and John Roscioli at No. 2 doubles.
Ethan Esposito and Aaron Borchardt notched wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, by forfeit.