High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team blanks Burlington for non-conference win

The Tremper girls soccer team finally found its first goal of the season and in the process was able to place a tally in the win column for the first time in 2021.
Brooke Clements converted a feed from Megan Jankowski in the 55th minute, and the Trojans' defense was plenty solid to make it stand for a 1-0 non-conference win over Burlington on Friday night at Ameche Field.
Tremper improved to 1-1 after a 3-0 loss to Indian Trail in Tuesday's season opener.
"I felt we played with solid enthusiasm (Friday) night," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "The girls were pretty focused (and) our passing was crisp for the most part."
The match was scoreless at halftime, but in the 55th minute Jankowski possessed the ball in the middle of the field and spotted Clements signaling for it. Jankowski led Clements with a perfect feed, then Clements beat two defenders with quick touches and placed a shot over the outstretched Burlington goalkeeper.
Hardy also praised the play of outside midfielders Megan Leadingham and Emily Slye for allowing the Trojans to control the ball in their end, as well as the defensive work of Tabitha Schaver, Jankowski, Audri Allen and Celeste Chapa.
Kallista Street, meanwhile, made two saves in net to record the shutout.
Tremper hosts Racine Horlick in Southeast Conference play 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ameche Field.
St. Joseph 2, Brookfield Academy 2
The Lancers rallied from a 2-0 deficit Friday to earn a non-conference tie at Anderson Park/Troha Fields.
Martina Harrington converted a penalty kick in the 32nd minute to cut St. Joseph's halftime lead to 2-1, then freshman Ava Rizzitano tied the match in the 48th with an unassisted tally.
St. Joseph coach Gino Alia said the Lancers had a number of opportunities to take the lead, but Brookfield Academy goalkeeper Anneke Zaiser (12 saves) thwarted them.
"Once we settled in, we were able to create a number of great chances and limit them offensively," Alia said. "The girls not only showed great heart, but for a relatively young and inexperienced team steady composure for the full 90 minutes. It was a well-played match both ways."
Alia also cited the play of Maddie Leinenweber, Katelyn Vitkus and Allie Prochnow.
St. Joseph was scheduled to play Indian Trail in a non-conference match Saturday at Jaskwhich Stadium. That match ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Lakeside Lutheran 6, Shoreland Lutheran 3
The visiting Pacers mounted a rally with three second-half goals after falling behind 4-0, but it wasn't enough in a non-conference defeat Friday.
Julia Heathcock, Amanda Heusterberg and Maren Fitzpatrick each scored a goal for Shoreland (1-1) and Yasmine Van De Water had an assist.
Anna Becker made nine saves in net, and Shoreland coach Matt Grow praised the play of Nadiah Ali and Lydia Zarling on the outside.
Shoreland returns to Metro Classic Conference action Monday at Greendale Martin Luther.
Softball
Bradford 7, Elkhorn 2
Livie Lehmann was outstanding in the circle and Chloe Garofalo led the offense in the Red Devils' non-conference win Friday at Bullen Middle School.
Lehmann pitched all seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Garofalo, meanwhile, went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, including a double and an inside-the-park homer.
"We played a complete game today against an outstanding opponent," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Livie Lehmann led us with her best pitching performance of the season so far, striking out eight with pinpoint command."
Mya Robinson delivered a key two-out, two-run triple in the fifth to extend Bradford's lead, Montana Hipper also tripled and drove in two and Jenna Schnabel and Anny Cecchi made key defensive plays.
Bradford hosts Indian Trail on Tuesday at Bullen.
Divine Savior Holy Angels 15, Indian Trail 4
The hosts Hawks struggled in a non-conference defeat Friday, losing their second straight game after a 6-0 start to drop to 6-2.
The game was scoreless through two innings, but Indian Trail made five errors as DHSA scored multiple runs in every inning after the second.
"Nothing went well, and it was just one of those games you will have in a compact season," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "We faced two really tough pitchers back-to-back games. We have great character, and we will regroup and be back at it next week."
Addison Johnson, Emma Giese and Natalie Lother each had two hits for the Hawks, while Lother and Grace Peltier each had two RBI.
Skylar Schmidt, Peltier and Johnson all pitched.
Oak Creek 6, Wilmot 5
In a non-conference game between two of the stronger programs in the area, the Knights rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Panthers on Friday at Oak Creek East Middle School.
Wilmot, which dropped to 2-4 after winning two straight against county rival Central, trailed 4-1 after five innings but came back with one run in the top of the sixth and three in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead before Oak Creek walked it off in the bottom of the seventh.
Leadoff hitter Keghan Pye went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Panthers, Anna Wischnowski went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, Sophia Schmidt doubled, scored a run and drove in one and Hailie Morton had a double and an RBI.
Wischnowski pitched the whole game for Wilmot, allowing six runs on 12 hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings.
The Panthers play Tuesday at Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference action.
Burl. Cath. Central 11, Christian Life 1 (5 inn.);
Burl. Cath. Central 10, Christian Life 0 (5 inn.)
The visiting Eagles were swept Friday in a non-conference doubleheader.
Faith Hyllberg and Ashley Plapp each had a hit for CLS in the first game.
The Eagles play at Brookfield Academy on Monday in Midwest Classic Conference action.
Track and field
Greendale Martin Luther Invite
Senior Ben Pable won two individual events and senior Rocco Matteucci won one for the St. Joseph boys team on Friday in Greendale.
Pable won the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 3 inches and the discus with a throw of 149-0. Matteucci, meanwhile, won the 3,200 meters with a time of 10 minutes, 58.62 seconds.
Also, junior DeAndre Baptiste placed third in the 100 dash (12.16) and was part of the Lancers' winning 400 relay team that included Jayden Gordon, Saveion Weatherford and Ben Peterson and posted a time of 47.04.
In the girls field for St. Joseph, freshman Hannah Verbsky won the 3,200 in 14:59.1.
The Lancers placed fifth in the eight-team boys field in the team standings and eighth in the eight-team girls field.
Grayslake (Ill.) Invite
The Wilmot boys team competed Friday in Grayslake, Ill., and placed sixth out of nine teams.
Junior Ethan Ivan won the shot put for the Panthers with a throw of 14.4 meters and was second in the discus with a throw of 39.61.
Junior Blake Weaver, meanwhile, was third in the high jump at 5-4, senior Tyler Wilson placed third in the 200 dash in 23.9 and the quartet of Weaver, Michael Grasso, Luke Pietluck and Hall took fifth in the 400 relay in 46.95.
Finally, sophomore Brandon Stumpf took fourth in the long jump (5.53) and senior Gabe Handorf finished fifth in the pole vault (11-6).
Boys tennis
Central 7, Burlington 0
The Falcons swept the season-opening SLC dual match Friday in Paddock Lake.
Winning for Central at singles were Christos Dovas (No. 1), Austin Dority (No. 2), Reid Glassen (No. 3) and Brett Hanke (No. 4).
Winning at doubles were Ben Marecek and John Kinzler (No. 1), Jake Hanke and Luke Hanke (No. 2) and Andrei Kuvshinikov and Steven Verhaalen (No. 3).