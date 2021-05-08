High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team blanks Burlington for non-conference win

Bradford hosts Indian Trail on Tuesday at Bullen.

Divine Savior Holy Angels 15, Indian Trail 4

The hosts Hawks struggled in a non-conference defeat Friday, losing their second straight game after a 6-0 start to drop to 6-2.

The game was scoreless through two innings, but Indian Trail made five errors as DHSA scored multiple runs in every inning after the second.

"Nothing went well, and it was just one of those games you will have in a compact season," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "We faced two really tough pitchers back-to-back games. We have great character, and we will regroup and be back at it next week."

Addison Johnson, Emma Giese and Natalie Lother each had two hits for the Hawks, while Lother and Grace Peltier each had two RBI.

Skylar Schmidt, Peltier and Johnson all pitched.

Oak Creek 6, Wilmot 5

In a non-conference game between two of the stronger programs in the area, the Knights rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Panthers on Friday at Oak Creek East Middle School.