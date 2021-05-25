High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team tops Racine Case

In the top of the seventh, with the game tied at 3-3, Megan Lejcar singled in Olivia Nahorniak for one run, Jill Adams scored on an errant throw for another and Brynn McNeill plated Ashlyn Edquist with a base hit to make it 6-3.

Central brought back starter Lila McNeill for the bottom of the seventh after she had been relived by Riese Mosback in the fifth. But McNeill ran into control problems, so the Falcons brought Mosback back in, and she got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.

"We probably played our most complete game of the season," said Central co-coach Tom Lampe, whose team improved to 7-9 overall and 4-5 in the SLC. "We had solid defense and good pitching. Riese did a great job to close the game. We also were on the bases all game and kept the pressure on them. We hope we can continue to play this way."

Brynn McNeill finished with three hits and two RBI, while Lila McNeill, Adams, Lejcar and Emily Wermeling each had two hits.

Wilmot 17, Franklin 7

The Panthers smashed 19 hits, including three homers, and rolled to a non-conference road win over the Sabers on Monday.