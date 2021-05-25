High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team tops Racine Case

The Tremper girls soccer team got the compete match it was looking for Monday in a 3-1 Southeast Conference win over Racine Case at Ameche Field.
Mia Crabtree slotted a pass to Megan Leadingham, who fired a line drive into the upper corner, to put the Trojans on the board in the 10th minute, then Crabtree beat two defenders and scored after taking a pass from Leadingham in the 44th for a 2-0 halftime lead.
After the Eagles cut their deficit to 2-1 in the 65th minute, Tremper regained its two-goal advantage just a minute later when Savannah Weichers punched a rebound inside the far post after Brooke Clements' shot bounced off a Case defender.
Tremper outshot Case for the match, 13-5.
"We played very organized (Monday) night," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "By connecting our passes, it allowed us to create scoring opportunities and control the pace of the game. I was real pleased with the effort we got from everyone. It felt like we played our first 90-minute game together."
St. Joseph 11, Whitefish Bay Dominican 0
The Lancers, ranked No. 6 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll, returned to Metro Classic Conference play Monday following three non-conference matches and rolled to a victory to improve to 5-0 in the conference.
Martina Harrington led St. Joseph (8-1-1 overall) with five goals and an assist, while Ava Rizzitano had three goals and an assist. Elise Harron added two goals, Katie Leinenweber scored one, Allie Prochnow tallied two assists and Katelyn Vitkus and Elizabeth Russert also had assists.
Next up for the Lancers is a big match for first place in the Metro Classic on Wednesday at Wind Point Prairie, ranked No. 1 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.
Shoreland Lutheran 2, Racine St. Catherine's 1
Julia Heathcock scored off an assist from fellow sophomore Kaylee Carter in the 85th minute to lift the Pacers to a Metro Classic win at the SCORe Complex in Franksville on Monday.
Yasmine Van De Water gave Shoreland (6-3 overall, 5-2 Metro Classic) a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal in the 12th minute before St. Catherine's tied it up in the 52nd.
Cami Lowman made five saves in net for the Pacers.
"The youth on the team stood out (Monday) night, as seven freshmen and sophomores played heavy minutes with two starting defenders out for the Pacers," Shoreland coach Matt Grow said.
Softball
Central 6, Union Grove 4
The Falcons scored three runs in the top of the seventh and hung on Monday for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.
In the top of the seventh, with the game tied at 3-3, Megan Lejcar singled in Olivia Nahorniak for one run, Jill Adams scored on an errant throw for another and Brynn McNeill plated Ashlyn Edquist with a base hit to make it 6-3.
Central brought back starter Lila McNeill for the bottom of the seventh after she had been relived by Riese Mosback in the fifth. But McNeill ran into control problems, so the Falcons brought Mosback back in, and she got a strikeout and a groundout to end the game.
"We probably played our most complete game of the season," said Central co-coach Tom Lampe, whose team improved to 7-9 overall and 4-5 in the SLC. "We had solid defense and good pitching. Riese did a great job to close the game. We also were on the bases all game and kept the pressure on them. We hope we can continue to play this way."
Brynn McNeill finished with three hits and two RBI, while Lila McNeill, Adams, Lejcar and Emily Wermeling each had two hits.
Wilmot 17, Franklin 7
The Panthers smashed 19 hits, including three homers, and rolled to a non-conference road win over the Sabers on Monday.
Anna Wischnowski went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three runs and four RBI, Alana Buchanan was 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three runs and three RBI, Hailie Morton went 2-for-4 with a homer, a run and two RBI, Sophia Schmidt doubled and scored, Breckyn Mercer doubled and drove in two and leadoff hitter Keghan Pye went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBI.
Morton went the distance in the circle, allowing seven runs (three earned) on seven hits with a walk and seven strikeouts.
Burlington 9, Tremper 4
Hailie Eschbach had two hits and scored twice, Brooke Lange had two hits and scored a run and Kelsey Cantrell had two hits and drove in three as the Trojans dropped a non-conference game at Burlington on Monday.
Laneah Curtis worked all six innings for Tremper and struck out three.
Greendale Martin Luther 8, St. Joseph 1
The Lancers dropped a Metro Classic game at UW-Parkside on Monday.
Alyssa Hubli drove in a run for St. Joseph, Ellie Schuler scored a run and Cami Nyara pitched all seven innings, allowing eight runs (four earned) in seven hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Baseball
Wilmot 3, Delavan-Darien 2
Leo Falletti tossed a no-hitter through 6.1 innings before Garrett Luoma got the final two outs Monday as the Panthers hung on for an SLC victory at Wilmot.
With Wilmot (7-5 overall, 5-4 SLC) leading 3-0, Falletti got the first out in the top of the seventh on a nice play up the middle by shortstop Will Kunz before allowing a walk, a stolen base and a soft liner to center, the Comets' first hit of the game, to score a run.
Luoma came in to relieve Falletti and got a soft tapper to the mound for the second out before allowing a run-scoring single to make it 3-2. After a walk, a passed ball and another walk loaded the bases, Luoma induced a pop-out to second to end the game.
Kaleb Gendron went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Panthers offensively, Jake Christiansen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Briggs Kafar doubled and scored a run.
Union Grove 16, Central 5 (5 inn.)
The Falcons dropped an SLC game to the Broncos, ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, on Monday at Union Grove for their seventh loss in a row.
Nick Argersinger tripled and drove in two runs for Central, Keegan Kearby had two hits, a run and an RBI and Matt Felske added two hits, including a double.
St. Joseph 18, Racine St. Catherine's 0;
St. Joseph 15, Racine St. Catherine's 5
The Lancers cruised to a Metro Classic doubleheader sweep on Saturday at Horlick Field in Racine.
In the opener for St. Joseph, Peter Ruffalo threw a three-hit shutout, walking none with an error-free defense behind him. The Lancers had 11 hits, as Ruffalo went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBI, Luke Schuler went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBI and Max McCarville and Jack Davidson each went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI.
In the second game, Andrew Setter started on the mound and got the win, giving up four runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout. Matt Schulte came in to pitch the last three innings in his first outing of the season and allowed a run on two hits and struck out five. Brady Davidson was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, Schuler drove in three and John Skurski was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
St. Joseph moved to 9-1 in the Metro Classic with the sweep and through Monday was a game ahead of 8-1 St. Thomas More for first place in the conference. The teams were scheduled to play Tuesday at Thomas More, which ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News, and will play again Thursday at Simmons Field.
Boys golf
Midwest Classic Major-Meet
Christian Life senior Caleb Stinespring fired a 73 to tie for second place, and the Eagles finished fifth in the team standings with a 381 on Monday at Mee-Kwon Park Golf Course in Mequon in the final Midwest Classic Conference Major-Meet of the season.
Stinespring, who on Friday finished third in the Kenosha County Invitational, finished with five bogeys and two birdies Monday for a 3-over-par total on the par-70 course. Stinespring wound up being named second-team All-Midwest Classic for the season.
As a team, meanwhile, CLS finished sixth in the final conference standings.
Also for the Eagles in Monday's event, Carl Travis shot a 94, Nathan Isaacson carded a 104, Nathan Calabrese shot a 110 and David Sisson carded a 111.
University School won the meet and also finished first in the final conference standings.