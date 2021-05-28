High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team wins a pair of games

In vastly different weather conditions, the Tremper girls soccer team won a pair of matches this week.

Under pleasant skies on Wednesday, the Trojans held off Lake Geneva Badger, 3-1, for a non-conference victory at Ameche Field. Then, in the cold wind and rain of Thursday, the Trojans edged Racine Park, 3-2, in a Southeast Conference match at Pritchard Park in Racine.

In Thursday's match, Tremper trailed 2-1 at halftime before rallying for two unanswered goals in the second half.

"Throughout a rain-soaked game, our girls kept their composure and played some smart soccer," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "It wasn't easy to control the ball for both teams, but we made just enough resilient offensive scoring plays to win.

"At halftime, we talked about a lot of technical things to improve for the second half, but I pointed out to the girls their effort was fantastic."

The Trojans got their first goal in the 11th minute when Tess Callahan and Emily Slye worked a nice passing play and Callahan found Brooks Clements for the goal.