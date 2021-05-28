High school roundup: Tremper girls soccer team wins a pair of games

In vastly different weather conditions, the Tremper girls soccer team won a pair of matches this week.
Under pleasant skies on Wednesday, the Trojans held off Lake Geneva Badger, 3-1, for a non-conference victory at Ameche Field. Then, in the cold wind and rain of Thursday, the Trojans edged Racine Park, 3-2, in a Southeast Conference match at Pritchard Park in Racine.
In Thursday's match, Tremper trailed 2-1 at halftime before rallying for two unanswered goals in the second half.
"Throughout a rain-soaked game, our girls kept their composure and played some smart soccer," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "It wasn't easy to control the ball for both teams, but we made just enough resilient offensive scoring plays to win.
"At halftime, we talked about a lot of technical things to improve for the second half, but I pointed out to the girls their effort was fantastic."
The Trojans got their first goal in the 11th minute when Tess Callahan and Emily Slye worked a nice passing play and Callahan found Brooks Clements for the goal.
In the 63rd minute, Slye beat two defenders down the left side and crossed the ball to the far side of the goal, where Megan Leadingham put it in. Then, with the match tied 2-2 in the 87th minute, Clements took a corner kick that came down near the post and was headed in by Slye.
Hardy also cited the play of goalkeeper Tabitha Schaver and defender Alianna Herrera.
Clements had two goals and an assist in Wednesday's defeat of Badger, helping a Callahan goal in the first half and scoring twice unassisted in the second.
Bradford 5, Indian Trail 0
Kate Brown and Riley Strelow each scored twice Thursday to lead the Red Devils to an SEC shutout win of the crosstown rival Hawks at Bradford Stadium.
Mia Prince started the scoring by bending a free kick around the defensive wall and into the net in the 11th minute, while Ava Litkey assisted Brown's first tally and Brown assisted both of Strelow's goals in the second half. Anna Seymour also added an assist, as Bradford improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SEC after losing to Franklin on Monday.
"The first half was a physical, tough match, with Indian Trail having some good movement on the ball," Bradford coach David Naylor said. "In the second half, our midfield and defense really passed well, and it opened up the game.
"After a tough road loss to Franklin (3-1) on Monday, it was nice to bounce back with a great hustle game and finish with a good stat line against a quality foe."
Softball
St. Joseph 20, St. Thomas More 5 (3 inn.)
The Lancers rolled to a Metro Classic Conference win Thursday at UW-Parkside.
Cami Nyara tripled for St. Joseph, while Abby Ellingsworth, Lauren Santarelli and Ellie Schuler each doubled. Ellingsworth scored twice and drove in three runs, Santarelli, Schuler and Nyara each drove in two and scored three, Taylor Reed added two hits and two RBI and Alyssa Hubli walked three times and scored three runs.
In the circle, Nyara allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits with five walks and four strikeouts in three innings.
Baseball
St. Joseph 10, St. Thomas More 0 (susp.)
The Metro Classic game at Simmons Field on Thursday was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the third inning with the Lancers holding a commanding lead.
The game will be completed at a later date.
Brady Davidson and Frank McGuire each had two RBI for St. Joseph, Matt Schulte and Max McCarville both had two runs and an RBI and Andrew Setter and Peter Ruffalo each scored a run.
Luke Schuler retired all nine Thomas More hitters he faced on just 24 pitches, getting five groundouts, a lineout, a pop-out and two strikeouts.
The Lancers (12-1) overall were 10-1 in Metro Classic play and had a 1.5-game lead on 8-2 Thomas More going into Thursday's game. Assuming St. Joseph can hang onto its 10-0 lead, the Lancers now have a stranglehold on the conference title.
St. Joseph has two more Metro Classic games left, both next week against Whitefish Bay Dominican.