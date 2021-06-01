High school roundup: Wilhelmson leads Indian Trail baseball team to win over Bradford

The Indian Trail baseball team issued nine walks Monday against Bradford.

Jackson Wilhelmson was there to cover for his pitching staff.

The sophomore center fielder had a monster game for the Hawks, going 5-for-5 with a homer, a double, four runs and three RBI in a wild 13-12 Southeast Conference victory over the Red Devils at Wavro Field.

Indian Trail led, 9-5, going into the bottom of the sixth inning, when Bradford exploded for seven runs to take a 12-9 lead. But the Hawks countered with four runs in the top of the seventh, then Luke Mazanet worked a scoreless bottom of the seventh for the save.

Indian Trail (10-8 overall, 9-6 SEC) finished off a three-game sweep of Bradford (1-17, 1-14) in a series that began last week.

"It is tough to win games with nine walks and (three) errors, but the kids found a way offensively, and ugly wins are still wins," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "It was great to see Jackson Wilhelmson have a huge day at the plate. He has been working hard in the cage with Coach Richer, and although he is only a sophomore, he is emerging as one of the leaders for our club.

"Our hitters have done a great job this series attacking."