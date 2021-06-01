High school roundup: Wilhelmson leads Indian Trail baseball team to win over Bradford

The Indian Trail baseball team issued nine walks Monday against Bradford.
Jackson Wilhelmson was there to cover for his pitching staff.
The sophomore center fielder had a monster game for the Hawks, going 5-for-5 with a homer, a double, four runs and three RBI in a wild 13-12 Southeast Conference victory over the Red Devils at Wavro Field.
Indian Trail led, 9-5, going into the bottom of the sixth inning, when Bradford exploded for seven runs to take a 12-9 lead. But the Hawks countered with four runs in the top of the seventh, then Luke Mazanet worked a scoreless bottom of the seventh for the save.
Indian Trail (10-8 overall, 9-6 SEC) finished off a three-game sweep of Bradford (1-17, 1-14) in a series that began last week.
"It is tough to win games with nine walks and (three) errors, but the kids found a way offensively, and ugly wins are still wins," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "It was great to see Jackson Wilhelmson have a huge day at the plate. He has been working hard in the cage with Coach Richer, and although he is only a sophomore, he is emerging as one of the leaders for our club.
"Our hitters have done a great job this series attacking."
Leadoff hitter Seth Koci went 2-for-4 with three runs for the Hawks on Monday, Matt Felber doubled and drove in three runs, Kris Podskarbi doubled and drove in two, Caleb Burgess tripled and drove in two and Andon Wells was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
For Bradford, Carson Widmar went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, Brock Lampe doubled and drove in two, Logan Scuglik tripled and drove in two, Dylan Ricchio had a double and an RBI and Jared Barden doubled and scored three runs.
Both teams were scheduled to play SEC games Tuesday, Indian Trail at home against Racine Horlick and Bradford against Racine Park at Horlick Field. Both games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
St. Joseph 15, South Milwaukee 5 (5 inn.)
The Lancers rolled to a non-conference road win Saturday to improve to 13-1 overall.
Peter Ruffolo was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and two RBI for St. Joseph, Andrew Setter went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs, Brady Davidson drove in two runs and scored one, Jack Davidson had two hits and a run, Jacob Ashmus doubled, drove in a run and scored two and Joey Istvanek scored two runs and added a hit.
The Lancers also stole 8 bases, led by two apiece from Ashmus and Jack Davidson.
On the mound, Luke Schuler improved to 3-0 on the season, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and a strikeout over three innings. Matt Schulte pitched the fourth and Jack Davidson worked a scoreless fifth.
The Lancers, who lead the Metro Classic Conference by a game-and-a-half over St. Thomas More, were scheduled to host Whitefish Bay Dominican on Tuesday in conference play at Simmons Field. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Boys tennis
Indian Trail 6, Central 1;
Marquette 4, Indian Trail 3
The Hawks hosted an invite on Saturday and defeated the Falcons in an intra-county matchup before a tight loss to Marquette.
Indian Trail swept Central in the four singles matches, as Martin Blagoev defeated Christos Dovas, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1, Kristian Blagoev beat Austin Dority, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2, Cole Reigel defeated Reid Glassen, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3 and Andrew Del Real beat Brett Hanke, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 4.
In doubles, Indian Trail's Matteo Franke and Gavin Powell defeated Central's Ben Marecek and John Kinzler, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1, while Calvin Windsor and Kevin Chalastawa beat Central's Andrei Kuvshinikov and Steven Verhaalen, 6-0, 6-2, at No. 3.
Central claimed a win at No. 2 doubles, as Luke Hanke and Jake Hanke defeated Indian Trail's Josh Cao and Ethan Weinstein, 6-3, 6-3.
Winning for the Hawks against Marquette were Martin Blagoev at No. 1 singles, Kristian Blagoev at No. 2 singles and Reigel at No. 3 singles.