High school roundup: Wilhelmson, Stackhouse lead Indian Trail past Milwaukee Destiny for first victory of season

One is a great volleyball player.

The other has a great basketball name.

Indian Trail star volleyball player Jackson Wilhelmson is pretty good at basketball, too, and Manasseh Stackhouse looked more like Jerry Stackhouse Wednesday night as the Hawks rolled to a 72-48 victory over Milwaukee Destiny.

Stackhouse, a 6-foot-8 rising star that Wissports.net calls "one of the fastest rising starts in the state in the class of 2024," scored 21 points on 10 field goals, while Wilhelmson did his damage outside.

The 6-foot-5 senior sharpshooter dialed up four triples and led all Hawks with 24 points for Indian Trail (1-1).

Truman Strand, a 5-9 junior guard for Destiny, led all scorers with 27 points.

Josh Robinson, a 6-foot-3 senior for Indian Trail, added 13 points.

The Hawks led, 33-22, at the break and continued to pour it on in the second half.

Indian Trail returns home Friday night to open Southeast Conference play against Racine Park.

The Hawks host rival Tremper Friday night, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

GREENDALE 59, WILMOT 54: Jake Christiansen did everything he could to help the Wilmot boys pull out a season-opening victory at home, but it wasn't enough.

The senior led the Panthers with 20 points, but the visiting Panthers were able to edge the home Panthers thanks to a four-point second half advantage.

At least for now, Greendale can claim to rule the cat kingdom after this battle of the Panther.

Cooper Zimmermann added 11 points for Wilmot.

Greendale's Tommy Fritsch, a 6-3 senior, led all players with 27 points.

Wilmot travels to Racine Lutheran Friday night.

On Friday night, Dec. 9, Wilmot travels to rival Central for a 7 p.m. tip.

Girls basketball

ST. JOSEPH 71, MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF LANGUAGES 57: Kam Leece led the Lancers with 18 points, and St. Joe's overcame a seven-point halftime deficit Wednesday night to win in nonconference action.

After struggling early in the game, St. Joe's head coach Jason Coker said his players were a bit nervous and playing faster than preferred.

Down 37-30 at the half, Coker changed the plan.

"At halftime we discussed some defensive changes and addressed valuing the basketball by minimizing our turnovers," he said. "And I challenged them, these were the kind of nights where defense is going to win games for us when we don't shoot the ball well."

"Our defensive pressure the start of the second half allowed us to recapture the lead with in the first couple minutes and the ladies didn't look back. We built the lead up to 20, and played really good team basketball on both ends, outscoring MSL the second half 41-20."

The second half surge was led by Lecce, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals.

Junior Ava Rizzitano added 14 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and four assists, and freshman Frankie McLain notched 14 points and six rebounds.

"It was clear Rizzitano really stepped up for us with Frankie in foul trouble and Kam battling leg cramps," Coker added. "I thought she showed a lot of poise and leadership, and thankfully our ladies followed her. Senior Katelyn Vitkus really helped with her defense and got big minutes during the stretch to help seal the game.

"It wasn't a pretty win, but we showed signs of continuity on both ends of the floor once they settled in. That’s huge for us as we establish our leaders and role players this early in the season. This is a really gritty, hardworking group, the challenge will be to improve on our weaknesses after each game and see if we either repeat these mistakes or start to minimize them the following game."