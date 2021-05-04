High school roundup: Wilmot softball team blanks Central in Southern Lakes showdown

The Wilmot softball team entered Monday's showdown with county rival Central still looking for its first win.
The Panthers took care of that.
Behind a 14-hit attack and the pitching of Anna Wischnowski, Wilmot rolled to a 16-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory in five innings in Paddock Lake to pick up its first win after three straight losses to start the season.
The game was scoreless through two innings, then the Panthers (1-3 overall, 1-2 SLC) erupted for three runs in the top of the third, five in the fourth and eight in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Sophie Schmidt blasted a grand slam to left-center for Wilmot with two outs in the fourth inning, and Alana Buchanan also homered for the Panthers. Wischnowski, Katherine Bubel, Schmidt, Hailie Morton, Buchanan and Jessica Dorobek all had two hits for Wilmot and combined for nine runs and 13 RBI. Keghan Pye, Josephine Beinecke and Annika Wenzel also scored two runs each.
Wischnowski was dominant in the circle, meanwhile, allowing just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts.
Jillian Adams had the lone hit for Central, which dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the SLC, and Riese Mosback took the loss in the circle.
"Anna Wischnowski really kept us off-balance," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "She threw strikes and was always ahead in the count. Then she mixed her speeds. She's the most impressive pitcher we've seen this year."
The rivals are scheduled to meet again at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wilmot.
Milwaukee King 5, Christian Life 4
The Eagles allowed three late runs in a tight non-conference loss at CYC Park on Monday.
Sarah Mercer led CLS with three hits, Faith Hyllberg added two and Ashley Plapp pitched well in the defeat, surrendering five runs on five hits over seven innings with nine strikeouts and a walk.
The Eagles were scheduled to play a Midwest Classic Conference game against St. Francis at Sheridan Park in Cudahy on Tuesday. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Baseball
Indian Trail 7, Wilmot 3
A rough start to the game didn't deter the Hawks from rallying for a non-conference win Saturday at Wilmot.
Indian Trail fell behind 2-0 after one inning and 3-0 going into the sixth but scratched across a run in the top of the sixth and six in the seventh to improve to 3-1 on the season.
"This is the toughest team in the state," first-year Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "We had another ugly start, but they didn't turn on each other or throw in the towel. Tanner Johnson kept us in it on the mound and with his bat. We fed off his intensity."
Johnson worked all seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. He also went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run and two RBI.
Matt Felber doubled, scored and drove in two runs for the Hawks, Andon Wells had two hits and scored a run, Kris Podskarbi tripled, scored and drove in two and Jackson Wilhelmson tripled and drove in a run.
For the Panthers (1-2), Cody Pappadakis had two RBI, Leo Falletti doubled twice and scored and Jack Vozel pitched 6.2 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
"Jack did a great job of keeping the ball down in the bottom half of the strike zone in this game," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said.
The Panthers were scheduled to host SLC and county rival Wilmot on Tuesday, while the Hawks were scheduled to play at Racine Case in Southeast Conference action. Both games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Central 19, Oregon 12
The Falcons used their bats to propel them to a non-conference victory and improve to 3-0 on Saturday in Paddock Lake.
Michael Mulhollon had a huge day at the plate for Central, finishing 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and four RBI. Matt Felske went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBI, Dakota Veium was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI, Scotty Schulz had two hits and drove in two and leadoff hitter Jake Roberts walked three times, scored four runs and drove in a pair.
Veium earned the win in relief, meanwhile, settling the game down over 4.2 innings. He allowed just a run on five hits and two walks and struck out five.
Boys golf
Waukesha West Invite
Indian Trail placed fifth out of 17 teams Monday at The Legends Club of Merrill Hills.
Dylan Moore tied for third for the Hawks in the individual placements after carding a 72 over 17 holes played. Alex Martin and Tyler Fisel both tied for eighth, as Martin had a 72 in 16 holes played and Fisel shot a 75 in 17 holes played.
Girls lacrosse
The Kenosha Storm dropped a triple-overtime thriller to Divine Savior Holy Angels on Thursday at Jaskwhich Stadium.
No final score was provided, but Kenosha (3-1) rallied after trailing 7-1 at halftime.
Indian Trail sophomore Victoria Shea led the Storm with four goals, Central junior Ava Virre scored three, Indian Trail senior Eily Polenta scored one and Indian Trail senior Kia Bucholtz added another off an assist from Tremper senior Alex Kexel.
In net, Indian Trail senior Alex Shea made nine saves.