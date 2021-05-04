High school roundup: Wilmot softball team blanks Central in Southern Lakes showdown

The Wilmot softball team entered Monday's showdown with county rival Central still looking for its first win.

The Panthers took care of that.

Behind a 14-hit attack and the pitching of Anna Wischnowski, Wilmot rolled to a 16-0 Southern Lakes Conference victory in five innings in Paddock Lake to pick up its first win after three straight losses to start the season.

The game was scoreless through two innings, then the Panthers (1-3 overall, 1-2 SLC) erupted for three runs in the top of the third, five in the fourth and eight in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.

Sophie Schmidt blasted a grand slam to left-center for Wilmot with two outs in the fourth inning, and Alana Buchanan also homered for the Panthers. Wischnowski, Katherine Bubel, Schmidt, Hailie Morton, Buchanan and Jessica Dorobek all had two hits for Wilmot and combined for nine runs and 13 RBI. Keghan Pye, Josephine Beinecke and Annika Wenzel also scored two runs each.

Wischnowski was dominant in the circle, meanwhile, allowing just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts.

Jillian Adams had the lone hit for Central, which dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the SLC, and Riese Mosback took the loss in the circle.