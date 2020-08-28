 Skip to main content
High school roundup: Wilmot XC opens season
High school roundup: Wilmot XC opens season

The Wilmot girls cross country team opened its season with a third-place finish at the Badger Triangular in Lake Geneva on Thursday.

Sophomore Amber Blount, a returning WIAA state qualifier, led the Panthers, followed by senior Helena Gomez, sophomores Olivia Raymond and Emilee Olenick and junior Ruth Ake.

GIRLS GOLF

Central 163, Lake Geneva Badger 194

Led by medalist Kylie Walker's 36, the Falcons defeated the Badger in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match Wednesday at Hawk's View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

Kate Walker carded a 39 for Central, Carly Lois shot a 43, Jalyn Warren had a 45 and Elle O'Reilly carded a 46. 

Kat Van Kammen fired a 47 to claim JV medalist honors for the Falcons.

Wilmot 214, Elkhorn 226

On Friday, the Panthers defeated the Elks in an SLC dual match at Twin Lakes Country Club.

Payton Morton led Wilmot with a 51, Emma Schlagenhaft shot a 53, Maddy Toro carded a 54 and Julie Awe notched a 56.

Elkhorn's Afton Malvitz shot a 45 to earn medalist honors.

