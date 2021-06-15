High school softball: Bradford, Tremper, Central, Shoreland advance in regionals

Meanwhile, in Division-3 on Monday, fourth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran beat fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5-4, in a regional semifinal to set up a regional final Wednesday at top-seeded Lomira.

And in Division-4, fifth-seeded St. Joseph fell at fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Juda/Albany, 4-1, in a regional semifinal Monday.

Here's a brief look at Monday's regional semifinal games:

Tremper 11, Racine Case 1 (6 inn.)

The Trojans (7-17) scored 11 unanswered runs after a slow start. They took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Kelsey Cantrell and Malia Esposito, broke the game open with four runs in the fifth and ended the game via the 10-run rule with five runs in the sixth.

Offensive leaders were Emmie Cibrario (three doubles, three runs, RBI), Esposito (three hits, three runs, RBI), Payton Eschbach (two hits, run, two RBI) and Maritza Martinez (two doubles).

Laneah Curtis earned the win in the circle, allowing one hit and one earned run with three walks and three strikeouts. Eschbach worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with two strikeouts in relief.