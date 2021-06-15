High school softball: Bradford, Tremper, Central, Shoreland advance in regionals

One big county matchup is all set and two others could still happen soon in the WIAA softball regionals.
In Division-1, fourth-seeded Tremper defeated fifth-seeded Racine Case, 11-1 in six innings, at Anderson Park, while second-seeded Bradford cruised past seventh-seeded Racine Park, 15-0 in three innings, at Bullen Middle School in regional semifinal games Monday.
Tremper will now play at top-seeded Indian Trail in Wednesday's regional finals in a matchup of city rivals — the Hawks had a bye Monday — while the Red Devils will host third-seeded Union Grove. The winners of those games will then meet each other next week Monday, June 21, in a sectional semifinal, so another game between city rivals will occur if Bradford beats Union Grove.
Also in Division-1, Central and Wilmot are still alive for a possible sectional semifinal showdown.
Fourth-seeded Central edged fifth-seeded Franklin, 3-2, in a regional semifinal Monday in Paddock Lake to set up a regional final matchup Wednesday at top-seeded Oak Creek, ranked No. 1 in Division-1 in the final state coaches poll. The other regional final in that bracket Wednesday pits third-seeded Wilmot at second-seeded South Milwaukee after both teams had a bye Monday.
Wilmot would have to defeat South Milwaukee and Central would have to pull off a huge upset of Oak Creek, but it's still a possibility for the Panthers and Falcons to square off in the sectional semifinals on June 21.
Meanwhile, in Division-3 on Monday, fourth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran beat fifth-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5-4, in a regional semifinal to set up a regional final Wednesday at top-seeded Lomira.
And in Division-4, fifth-seeded St. Joseph fell at fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Juda/Albany, 4-1, in a regional semifinal Monday.
Here's a brief look at Monday's regional semifinal games:
Tremper 11, Racine Case 1 (6 inn.)
The Trojans (7-17) scored 11 unanswered runs after a slow start. They took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Kelsey Cantrell and Malia Esposito, broke the game open with four runs in the fifth and ended the game via the 10-run rule with five runs in the sixth.
Offensive leaders were Emmie Cibrario (three doubles, three runs, RBI), Esposito (three hits, three runs, RBI), Payton Eschbach (two hits, run, two RBI) and Maritza Martinez (two doubles).
Laneah Curtis earned the win in the circle, allowing one hit and one earned run with three walks and three strikeouts. Eschbach worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with two strikeouts in relief.
"We started slowly offensively, but I was proud of the way the kids adjusted and started stringing hits together," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "The efforts of both Laneah and Payton in the circle were the key, though. Both girls came through for us when we needed it the most.
"We're excited to be moving on and for the challenge that faces us Wednesday against an excellent Indian Trail team."
Bradford 15, Racine Park 0 (3 inn.)
Livie Lehmann tossed three perfect innings with four strikeouts, and the Red Devils were able to end the game early via the 10-run rule.
Chloe Garofalo went 2-for-2, and Bradford (17-4) took advantage of 12 combined walks and hit batters.
Central 3, Franklin 2
Jill Adams cranked a three-run homer in the first to give the Falcons (13-12) all the runs they needed.
Lila McNeill got the win in the circle, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Riese Mosback worked two scoreless innings for the save, allowing no hits and no walks.
McNeill also had three hits, including a double, and scored a run.
"We played a very solid game defensively, and our pitching came up with big strikeouts when needed," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We are playing our best ball of the season right now."
Shoreland Lutheran 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican 4
The Pacers improved to 10-7 with the win.
No other details were available.
Juda/Albany 4, St. Joseph 1
Cami Nyara allowed no earned runs on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts in the circle, but the Lancers hurt themselves with a pair of errors.
Abbey Zupec doubled and drove in a run for St. Joseph, while Nyara, Ellie Schuler and Genna Bernhardt each added a hit.
The Lancers finished with an 11-7 record after entering the postseason on a six-game winning streak.
"I thought we played well (Monday)," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "We had a chance to tie the game in the top of the seventh but fell short. We had a good season this year. I am proud of this team and what they accomplished this year."