High school softball: Bradford, Wilmot advance to softball; Central, Shoreland fall

It took everything the Bradford softball team had to emerge with its 10th consecutive regional title.

But the Red Devils and their battle-tested program came through.

Livie Lehmann fired a complete-game, five-hit shutout in the circle, and second-seeded Bradford squeezed out a run in the fifth inning and held on for a 1-0 win over third-seeded Union Grove on Wednesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional final at Bullen Middle School.

The Red Devils (18-4) advanced to another showdown with city rival and top-seeded Indian Trail in a sectional semifinal Monday at Indian Trail. The teams split their two regular-season Southeast Conference meetings, with each winning at home. The winner advances to next week Wednesday's sectional final against either top-seeded and top-ranked Oak Creek or third-seeded Wilmot, which will be hosted by Bradford at Bullen.

To get to sectionals, however, Bradford had to overcome a great performance from Union Grove pitcher Angela Slattery, who held the Red Devils to three hits and matched Lehmann pitch for pitch.

Bradford coach John Ruffolo also said his defense, led by Chloe Garofalo and Syderah Farmer, was "phenomenal." Both defenses, in fact, played error-free.