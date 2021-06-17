High school softball: Bradford, Wilmot advance to softball; Central, Shoreland fall

It took everything the Bradford softball team had to emerge with its 10th consecutive regional title.
But the Red Devils and their battle-tested program came through.
Livie Lehmann fired a complete-game, five-hit shutout in the circle, and second-seeded Bradford squeezed out a run in the fifth inning and held on for a 1-0 win over third-seeded Union Grove on Wednesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional final at Bullen Middle School.
The Red Devils (18-4) advanced to another showdown with city rival and top-seeded Indian Trail in a sectional semifinal Monday at Indian Trail. The teams split their two regular-season Southeast Conference meetings, with each winning at home. The winner advances to next week Wednesday's sectional final against either top-seeded and top-ranked Oak Creek or third-seeded Wilmot, which will be hosted by Bradford at Bullen.
To get to sectionals, however, Bradford had to overcome a great performance from Union Grove pitcher Angela Slattery, who held the Red Devils to three hits and matched Lehmann pitch for pitch.
Bradford coach John Ruffolo also said his defense, led by Chloe Garofalo and Syderah Farmer, was "phenomenal." Both defenses, in fact, played error-free.
Lehmman, who walked three and struck out six, kept the game scoreless until the Red Devils finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Lehmann got on base herself when she was hit by a pitch. She was replaced on the bases by courtesy runner Alyssa Davison, who came around to score on a two-out double by Abby Cecchi for the game's only run.
Garofalo and Jenna Schnabel had Bradford's other two hits.
Wilmot 11, South Milwaukee 2
The third-seeded Panthers cruised to a road win over the second-seeded Rockets on Wednesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional final to set up a date with the top-ranked team in the state.
Wilmot will play at top-seeded Oak Creek, ranked No. 1 in Division-1 in the final state coaches poll, in Monday's sectional semifinals. The Knights held off fourth-seeded Central, 4-0, in the sectional semifinals.
Wilmot, meanwhile, got a 15-hit attack against South Milwaukee, led by a huge game from Anna Wischnowski, who homered and doubled twice and finished 4-for-5 with a run and six RBI. Hailie Morton also homered and doubled, finishing 2-for-5 with a run and three RBI, and Sophia Schmidt doubled twice.
Leadoff hitter Keghan Pye added two hits and scored three runs, Alana Buchanan had two hits and a run and Katie Beagle scored a run and drove in one.
Wischnowski also backed up her offense with a complete-game effort in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts.
Oak Creek 4, Central 0
The fourth-seeded Falcons played a solid game at the top-seeded and top-ranked Knights, but in the end, Oak Creek pitchers Riley Grudzielanek and Hailey Griffin were just too much to handle.
Oak Creek's fantastic duo each pitched three innings and held Central to one hit while combining for no walks and 12 strikeouts. A single by Jill Adams was the Falcons' lone hit.
"We had a hard time with their pitchers," said Central co-coach Tom Lampe, whose team finished with a 13-13 record. "Other than that, we played a fairly solid game. They are very solid team."
Lila McNeill and Riese Mosback combined in the circle for the Falcons and allowed four runs on 13 hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the second and two more in the bottom of the fourth on Grudzielanek's two-run double.
Lomira 10, Shoreland Lutheran 0 (5 inn.)
The fourth-seeded Pacers lost Wednesday in a WIAA Division-3 regional final at top-seeded Lomira.
Shoreland finished with a 10-8 record. No other details were available.