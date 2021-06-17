High school softball: Indian Trail defeats Tremper for first regional title in program history

For the first time in program history, the Indian Trail softball team can call itself a regional champion.

Behind some early offense and a complete game in the circle by Skylar Schmidt, the top-seeded Hawks defeated fourth-seeded Tremper, 9-1, on Wednesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional final at Indian Trail.

Indian Trail improved to 19-5 and moves to another matchup against city rival Bradford, the No. 2 seed, in Monday's sectional semifinals, which the Hawks will host. The winner of that game advances to next week Wednesday's sectional final against either top-seeded and top-ranked Oak Creek or third-seeded Wilmot. That game will be hosted by Bradford at Bullen Middle School.

The Hawks and Red Devils split their two regular-season Southeast Conference meetings, with each team winning at home. There will be more on the line this time, of course, as Indian Trail will go in as a regional champion.

"I am so proud of these girls and the season they have had," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "It's been a historic season for this program, and to capture our first regional after being close before is an amazing accomplishment for these girls.

"I'm just so happy for them to have this moment, and it is a great step for our program."