High school softball: Indian Trail defeats Tremper for first regional title in program history

For the first time in program history, the Indian Trail softball team can call itself a regional champion.
Behind some early offense and a complete game in the circle by Skylar Schmidt, the top-seeded Hawks defeated fourth-seeded Tremper, 9-1, on Wednesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional final at Indian Trail.
Indian Trail improved to 19-5 and moves to another matchup against city rival Bradford, the No. 2 seed, in Monday's sectional semifinals, which the Hawks will host. The winner of that game advances to next week Wednesday's sectional final against either top-seeded and top-ranked Oak Creek or third-seeded Wilmot. That game will be hosted by Bradford at Bullen Middle School.
The Hawks and Red Devils split their two regular-season Southeast Conference meetings, with each team winning at home. There will be more on the line this time, of course, as Indian Trail will go in as a regional champion.
"I am so proud of these girls and the season they have had," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "It's been a historic season for this program, and to capture our first regional after being close before is an amazing accomplishment for these girls.
"I'm just so happy for them to have this moment, and it is a great step for our program."
In Wednesday's game, Tremper took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Hailie Eschbach led off with a triple and scored on Emmie Cibrario's fielder's choice.
But Indian Trail tied it in the bottom of the first when Alona Boydston's two-out single scored Emma Giese, then the Hawks surged ahead with four runs in the bottom of the second, keyed by Natalie Lother's two-out double that scored Giese and Boydston.
The Hawks then tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth.
Addison Johnson finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Indian Trail, Giese doubled, scored twice and drove in a run and Grace Peltier and Zoe Connell each added a hit.
In the circle, meanwhile, Schmidt allowed three hits and six walks and struck out seven.
For the Trojans, Hailie Eschbach had two hits and a run, while Maritza Martinez added two hits. Payton Eschbach took the loss in the circle, allowing five walks and five earned runs over five innings.
"This game really came down to missed chances," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "We left some plays on the field and had our opportunities offensively. In a playoff game against a good team, you need to take advantage of all those chances.
"This was a tough season in a lot of ways, but I'm proud of the kids for sticking it out, coming to practice every day and continuing to work hard."