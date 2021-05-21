High school softball roundup: Bradford does just enough to get past Tremper, 4-0

The Bradford softball team didn't have its best day offensively Thursday, but the Red Devils still managed to defeat crosstown rival Tremper for the second time this season.

Bradford, ranked No. 7 in the latest state coaches poll, got a great outing in the circle from Jenna Sykora and did just enough with the bats to emerge with a 4-0 Southeast Conference win at Tremper.

Sykora allowed four hits in a complete-game shutout while walking three and striking out nine.

Offensively for Bradford (11-1 overall, 7-1 SEC), Mya Robinson doubled for one of the team's five hits, as the Red Devils scratched across two runs in the top of the second, one in the top of the fourth and one in the top of the seventh.

"Jenna Sykora pitched a solid game and our defense played flawlessly behind her," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Offensively, we struggled (Thursday), but we did enough to get the win."

Laneah Curtis pitched a strong game for the Trojans (3-11, 3-5), while Kelsey Cantrell was 2-for-3 with a double and Megan Murray doubled.

"We played well," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Laneah Curtis pitched and Gabby Gauss made three amazing catches in center field.