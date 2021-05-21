High school softball roundup: Bradford does just enough to get past Tremper, 4-0

The Bradford softball team didn't have its best day offensively Thursday, but the Red Devils still managed to defeat crosstown rival Tremper for the second time this season.
Bradford, ranked No. 7 in the latest state coaches poll, got a great outing in the circle from Jenna Sykora and did just enough with the bats to emerge with a 4-0 Southeast Conference win at Tremper.
Sykora allowed four hits in a complete-game shutout while walking three and striking out nine.
Offensively for Bradford (11-1 overall, 7-1 SEC), Mya Robinson doubled for one of the team's five hits, as the Red Devils scratched across two runs in the top of the second, one in the top of the fourth and one in the top of the seventh.
"Jenna Sykora pitched a solid game and our defense played flawlessly behind her," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Offensively, we struggled (Thursday), but we did enough to get the win."
Laneah Curtis pitched a strong game for the Trojans (3-11, 3-5), while Kelsey Cantrell was 2-for-3 with a double and Megan Murray doubled.
"We played well," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Laneah Curtis pitched and Gabby Gauss made three amazing catches in center field.
"We had our chances against an excellent Bradford team. It was a vastly improved overall effort from the first time we played them."
Indian Trail 6, Franklin 4
The Hawks won their fourth straight game Thursday at Indian Trail and completed a sweep of the SEC rival Sabers to improve to 10-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play.
Alona Boydston went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Indian Trail, Natalie Lother drove in two runs, Emma Giese and Skylar Schmidt each drove in a run, Grace Peltier doubled and Haley Reisch stole a base and scored two runs.
"Great win for the girls against a quality opponent," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "It was a great start to the second half of the conference schedule. We had some great at-bats, and I think we are getting better offensively. We are playing much better defense and getting great pitching."
St. Joseph 7, Shoreland Lutheran 4
In the county rivals' second meeting this week, the Lancers got some payback for Tuesday's loss to the Pacers with a Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday at UW-Parkside.
St. Joseph pitcher Cami Nyara, who struck out 15 in Tuesday's loss, recorded another eight strikeouts Thursday and this time got the win. She allowed nine hits and four runs (two earned) with two walks in the complete-game effort.
Offensively for the Lancers (4-5 overall and Metro Classic), Nyara was 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two runs and two RBI, Ellie Fani went 2-for-4 with a double, two run and an RBI, Ellie Schuler doubled, drove in a run and scored a run and Alyssa Hubli added a hit and scored a run.
"Cami did her job in the circle, and we were able to put runs on the board," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "We played well as a team."
No stats were submitted for Shoreland, which dropped to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the conference, as of Friday morning.
Wilmot 16, Lake Geneva Badger 10
The Panthers broke out offensively with 16 hits Thursday in a Southern Lakes Conference win at Wilmot.
Hailie Morton had a huge game for Wilmot, going 4-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, three runs and six RBI. Sophia Schmidt also homered and drove in two, Alana Buchanan went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Breckyn Mercer was 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI and leadoff hitter Keghan Pye finished 4-for-4 with four runs.
Kamryn Poepping, Maddy Toro, Katie Beagle and Morton all pitched for the Panthers, with Toro giving up just an unearned run over the second and third innings to get the win.
Burlington 8, Central 1
Olivia Nahorniak tripled and scored, Emily Wermeling doubled and Megan Lejcar drove in a run in the Falcons' SLC defeat to the Demons in Burlington on Thursday.
Lila McNeill and Riese Mosback each pitched three innings for Central (5-9 overall, 3-5 SLC), allowing four runs each and combining to give up 10 hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Molly Baumeister and Morgan Klein each hit three-run doubles for Burlington.
"The two doubles really hurt, but we needed to string together some hits," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We weren't able to do that. We will work to get that fixed."
Christian Life 2, St. Francis 1
Ashley Plapp belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth and also pitched a complete game in the circle Thursday to lead the Eagles to a Midwest Classic Conference win at CYC Park.
Plapp allowed just a run on three hits and struck out 13.
CLS improved to 7-6 overall and moved into second place in the Midwest Classic with a 4-2 conference mark.