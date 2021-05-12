High school softball roundup: Bradford outlasts Indian Trail in Southeast Conference rivalry game

Indian Trail was led by Addison Johnson (two hits, two RBI) and Emma Giese (double).

Sykora started the game in the circle for Bradford and allowed one hit and three earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Livie Lehmann earned the win in relief, as she allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out two in 2.2 innings.

Indian Trail's Morgan Fuhrer took the loss. She allowed six earned runs and 11 hits and struck out one in six innings of work.

Tremper 19, Racine Park 2 (3 inn.)

The visiting Trojans scored nine runs in the top of the second inning and cruised to the SEC win Tuesday at Humble Park in Racine.

Kate Keckeisen led the offensive barrage with two hits, two runs scored and six RBI. Other leaders were Malia Esposito (two hits, run, four RBI), Hailie Eschbach (three hits, triple, three runs), Megan Murray (three hits, triple, run), Jessica Curtis (two hits, double, three runs), Kelsey Cantrell (two hits, two runs) and Brooke Lange (double, two runs).

Senior pitcher Laneah Curtis picked up the win, as she worked all three innings and struck out seven of the nine outs she recorded.