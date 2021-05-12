High school softball roundup: Bradford outlasts Indian Trail in Southeast Conference rivalry game

A Southeast Conference battle of crosstown softball rivals, both ranked in the top 10 in the area, came right down to the wire at Bullen Middle School on Tuesday.
And for this round, it was Bradford that had just a little bit more in the end than Indian Trail.
The Red Devils built a 4-0 lead into the fifth inning before the Hawks tied things at 4-4, but Bradford rallied late for a 7-5 Southeast Conference victory. Heading into this week, Bradford was ranked third in the area by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, while Indian Trail was ranked 10th.
"We maintained our composure and scratched out three additional runs late to seal the win," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "We made plenty of mistakes, but we also had some outstanding performances, particularly from third baseman Mya Robinson and first baseman Abby Cecchi, who fueled our offense."
Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley tipped his hat to the Red Devils.
"We made some mistakes we need to correct, for sure," Bradley said. "But give them credit. They are a very deep team that played a good game."
Bradford banged out 11 hits, led by Robinson (three hits, triple, run, RBI), Cecchi (three hits, two doubles, run, RBI), Chloe Garofalo (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Jenna Sykora (double, RBI).
Indian Trail was led by Addison Johnson (two hits, two RBI) and Emma Giese (double).
Sykora started the game in the circle for Bradford and allowed one hit and three earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Livie Lehmann earned the win in relief, as she allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out two in 2.2 innings.
Indian Trail's Morgan Fuhrer took the loss. She allowed six earned runs and 11 hits and struck out one in six innings of work.
Tremper 19, Racine Park 2 (3 inn.)
The visiting Trojans scored nine runs in the top of the second inning and cruised to the SEC win Tuesday at Humble Park in Racine.
Kate Keckeisen led the offensive barrage with two hits, two runs scored and six RBI. Other leaders were Malia Esposito (two hits, run, four RBI), Hailie Eschbach (three hits, triple, three runs), Megan Murray (three hits, triple, run), Jessica Curtis (two hits, double, three runs), Kelsey Cantrell (two hits, two runs) and Brooke Lange (double, two runs).
Senior pitcher Laneah Curtis picked up the win, as she worked all three innings and struck out seven of the nine outs she recorded.
"It was nice to see the girls get the offense going early in this one," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Laneah threw a quality game for us and overpowered many of the Park hitters."
Waterford 2, Central 1
The visiting Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the first and Central tied things in the fifth, but Waterford answered with the game-winner in the sixth in a tight Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday in Paddock Lake.
Central's only run came on a wild pitch that allowed Delaney Koltanowski, who reached on an error, stole second and moved to third on a sacrifice fly, to score.
Pitcher Lila McNeill took the loss, as she allowed two earned runs and struck out six.
"We had a problem stringing together hits," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We just couldn't get that big hit. Otherwise, we played rather well."
St. Joseph 7, Burlington Catholic Central 5
The host Lancers broke open a close game with two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth, then held on for the Metro Classic Conference win Tuesday.
Lauren Santarelli led the 11-hit attack with two hits and three RBI, followed by Cami Nyara (two hits, three runs), Ellie Schuler (two hits, three runs, RBI), Genna Bernhardt (two hits) and Alyssa Hubli (two hits, RBI).
Nyara earned the win, as she allowed 11 hits, five earned runs and five walks and struck out seven.
"We came out aggressive and put runs on the board early," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "We played good defense and played together as a team to get the job done."
Christian Life 13, Living Word Lutheran 5
The Eagles' Ashleigh Armstrong drove in three runs, while Ashlie Miles, Ashley Plapp and Lauralei Palmer each had multiple hits to lead the way in Tuesday's Midwest Classic Conference win at CYC Park.
Plapp also picked up the win in the circle, as she allowed no earned runs and four hits in six innings.