High school softball roundup: Bradford rallies late to roll past Franklin

The Trojans banged out 22 hits Tuesday at Case to improve to 5-14 overall and 5-5 in the SEC.

Megan Murray led Tremper with four hits, two runs and an RBI, followed by Malia Esposito with three hits, three runs and an RBI. Other leaders were Payton Eschbach (three hits, two runs, RBI), Hailie Eschbach (three hits, three runs), Gabby Gauss (two hits, run, three RBI) and Maritza Martinez (two hits, two runs, four RBI).

Payton Eschbach earned the complete-game win in the circle, as she allowed seven hits, five walks and one earned run and struck out seven.

"I was really happy with how aggressive we were at the plate," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "As we get closer to the tournament, it's important for us to get on a roll. I'm still confident that this team can make some noise in the postseason if we're all clicking together."

Oak Creek 7, Indian Trail 1

The Hawks fell to the Knights, ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, in an SEC game Tuesday at Oak Creek East Middle School.

Emma Giese had two of Indian Trail's four hits and drove in the team's lone run.