High school softball roundup: Bradford rallies late to roll past Franklin

Trailing Franklin 2-0 after four innings Tuesday, the Bradford softball team needed a late rally.
The Red Devils got it, and then some.
Bradford, ranked No. 5 in Divison-1 in the latest state coaches poll, scored five runs in the top of the fifth, six in the top of the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh for a 13-2 Southeast Conference win over the host Sabers.
Chloe Garofalo went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Red Devils (13-3 overall, 8-2 SEC), Jenna Schnabel was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Mya Robinson went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI and Lauren Jeanblanc doubled and drove in two.
It was Jeanblanc's two-run, pinch-hit double that put Bradford ahead for good, 4-2, in the top of the fifth.
Meanwhile, Jenna Sykora kept the Red Devils in the game while the offense was waiting to get going. She ended up pitching all seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
"Jenna Sykora pitched outstanding, with great velocity and command, keeping us in the game until our bats heated up," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "We played errorless defense, led by third baseman Mya Robinson and shortstop Livie Lehmann."
Tremper 17, Racine Case 5
The Trojans banged out 22 hits Tuesday at Case to improve to 5-14 overall and 5-5 in the SEC.
Megan Murray led Tremper with four hits, two runs and an RBI, followed by Malia Esposito with three hits, three runs and an RBI. Other leaders were Payton Eschbach (three hits, two runs, RBI), Hailie Eschbach (three hits, three runs), Gabby Gauss (two hits, run, three RBI) and Maritza Martinez (two hits, two runs, four RBI).
Payton Eschbach earned the complete-game win in the circle, as she allowed seven hits, five walks and one earned run and struck out seven.
"I was really happy with how aggressive we were at the plate," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "As we get closer to the tournament, it's important for us to get on a roll. I'm still confident that this team can make some noise in the postseason if we're all clicking together."
Oak Creek 7, Indian Trail 1
The Hawks fell to the Knights, ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, in an SEC game Tuesday at Oak Creek East Middle School.
Emma Giese had two of Indian Trail's four hits and drove in the team's lone run.
Morgan Fuhrer took the loss in a complete-game effort, allowing 11 hits with two walks and five strikeouts, as the Hawks dropped to 13-5 overall and 7-3 in the SEC.
"We had some opportunities, we just couldn’t string hits together," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "But I’m very proud of the plate discipline. We worked a lot of counts in our favor, we just didn’t capitalize. I’m also very happy with our defensive effort.
"... We competed, for sure."
Wilmot 3, Union Grove 0
Behind Anna Wischnowski in the circle, the Panthers blanked the host Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday for their third straight win and their sixth in seven games.
Wilmot improved to 8-8 overall and moved into third place alone in the SLC at 6-4 entering Wednesday.
Wischnowski allowed just two hits and two walks and struck out 10 in her seven innings.
Offensively, the Panthers scratched out six singles off Union Grove pitcher Angela Slattery, with Sophia Schmidt driving in a run and scoring one and Katherine Bubel driving in a run during Wilmot's three-run top of the fourth.
St. Joseph 12, Whitefish Bay Dominican 2 (6 inn.)
Cami Nyara struck out 14, and the Lancers scored eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference victory at UW-Parkside.
Nyara allowed just two unearned runs on two hits and a walk over six innings and also tripled and drove in a run on offense. Ellie Fani had two hits, a run and three RBI, Ellie Schuler scored twice, Alyssa Hubli was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Abby Ellingsworth doubled and drove in three and Abby Zupec had two hits and scored a run.
St. Joseph improved to 8-6 overall and 7-5 in the Metro Classic.
Christian Life 11, Living Word Lutheran 1 (6 inn.)
The Eagles concluded their regular season with a Midwest Classic Conference road victory Tuesday.
CLS finished with an 8-8 overall record for the regular season.
Ashley Plapp was dominant in the circle for the Eagles, going six innings and allowing a run on two hits with 15 strikeouts. She also led the offense with three hits and two RBI, while Ashleigh Armstrong added three hits and Elisabeth Edwards had two hits and drove in four.