High school softball roundup: Central gets bats going in Southern Lakes defeat of Waterford

It was the second straight win for Indian Trail after a four-game losing streak, as the Hawks improved to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.

Burlington Catholic Central 5, St. Joseph 1

The Lancers dropped a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Congress St. Field in Burlington.

Cami Nyara finished 3-for-3 with a stolen base for St. Joseph (3-3 overall and Metro Classic), Genna Bernhardt tripled and scored and Abby Ellingsworth drove in a run.

In the circle, Nyara worked all six innings and allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

"We got off to a slow start and just could not get our bats going," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "We are a much better team than we showed (Thursday). You are going to have these games where you just can’t get things going. We will learn from this game and move on."

Christian Life 18, St. Augustine Prep 0 (3 inn.)

The Eagles evened their record at 6-6 with a non-conference win Thursday in Milwaukee.