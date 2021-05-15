High school softball roundup: Central gets bats going in Southern Lakes defeat of Waterford

The Central softball team got a feel-good win Friday.
The Falcons' bats came alive for 22 hits as Central notched an 18-10 win over at Waterford in a Southern Lakes Conference slugfest.
The Falcons improved to 5-7 overall and 3-3 in the SLC.
"It was quite a different game from our Tuesday game (a 2-1 Waterford win), but our bats came alive on Wednesday (against Bradford) and it continued again (Friday)," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said. "We will need to keep playing games like this."
Seven different Falcons had multiple hits Friday, led by Carly Vogelsang, who went 4-for-5 with three runs. Olivia Nahorniak homered and finished 2-for-4 with four runs and two RBI, Delaney Hawkins went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBI, Riese Mosback was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBI, Jillian Adams was 3-for-5 with a double, Delaney Koltanowski finished 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, Lila McNeill doubled and drove in two and Emily Wermeling scored three runs and drove in two.
In the circle, Mosback relieved McNeill and worked 4.2 innings for the win. She allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts.
Elkhorn 4, Wilmot 0
The host Panthers were shut out by the Elks on Thursday in SLC play.
Wilmot (2-6 overall, 2-4 SLC) had just five hits off Elkhorn starter Christina Crawford, who struck out 12 in a complete-game effort. Katherine Bubel had two of the Panthers' hits.
Kamryn Poepping worked all seven innings in the circle for Wilmot and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
Wilmot played in a triangular hosted by Bradford at Bullen Middle School on Saturday, which also included Stevens Point. Those games ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Bradford 21, Racine Park 0 (3 inn.)
The Red Devils tuned up for Saturday's triangular with a Southeast Conference win over the Panthers at Humble Park in Racine on Thursday.
Rachael Madsen went 3-for-3 with her first homer of the season and three RBI for Bradford (8-1 overall, 5-1 SEC), Mya Robinson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Abby Cecchi and Izzy Knick each tripled and drove in two and Jenna Schnabel doubled.
Jenna Sykora and Robinson combined for a three-inning no-hitter in the circle, and the Red Devils accumulated 12 free bases on walks and hit-by-pitches.
Indian Trail 15, Racine Horlick 0 (3 inn.)
The Hawks rolled to an SEC home victory over the Rebels on Thursday.
It was the second straight win for Indian Trail after a four-game losing streak, as the Hawks improved to 8-4 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.
No other details were available.
Burlington Catholic Central 5, St. Joseph 1
The Lancers dropped a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Congress St. Field in Burlington.
Cami Nyara finished 3-for-3 with a stolen base for St. Joseph (3-3 overall and Metro Classic), Genna Bernhardt tripled and scored and Abby Ellingsworth drove in a run.
In the circle, Nyara worked all six innings and allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
"We got off to a slow start and just could not get our bats going," St. Joseph coach Doug Townsend said. "We are a much better team than we showed (Thursday). You are going to have these games where you just can’t get things going. We will learn from this game and move on."
Christian Life 18, St. Augustine Prep 0 (3 inn.)
The Eagles evened their record at 6-6 with a non-conference win Thursday in Milwaukee.
Ashley Plapp twirled her second no-hitter of the season for CLS, striking out nine for all the outs she recorded before the game was halted after three innings due to the 10-run rule.
Plapp also had three hits and four RBI on offense and Mackenzie Volkmar drove in four runs, as well.