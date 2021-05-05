High school softball roundup: Fuhrer twirls perfect game as Indian Trail tops Tremper

The Indian Trail softball is rolling early in the season.

The Hawks improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeast Conference on Tuesday behind starting pitcher Morgan Fuhrer, who tossed a five-inning perfect game in an 11-0 SEC victory over Tremper at Indian Trail.

Fuhrer struck out seven and walked none in improving to 3-0 on the season. She was only denied the chance at a seven-inning perfect game because it ended after five due to the 10-run rule.

Offensively for the Hawks, Fuhrer went 2-for-3, Addison Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Emma Giese doubled and drove in a run and Lexi Menore drove in two. Skylar Schmidt, Grace Peltier and Natalie Lother also had one hit each.

"We came out focused, and the girls were ready to face a crosstown rival," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The top of the order has been amazing getting on base and setting up our middle of the order. We are just getting great contributions up and down the order.

"Morgan was amazing and was perfect today. I couldn’t ask for more out of her than 15 up and 15 down. We are playing good ball in all phases, and I think we can get even better."

Tremper, which dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, struggled in the field with eight errors.