High school softball roundup: Fuhrer twirls perfect game as Indian Trail tops Tremper

The Indian Trail softball is rolling early in the season.
The Hawks improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Southeast Conference on Tuesday behind starting pitcher Morgan Fuhrer, who tossed a five-inning perfect game in an 11-0 SEC victory over Tremper at Indian Trail.
Fuhrer struck out seven and walked none in improving to 3-0 on the season. She was only denied the chance at a seven-inning perfect game because it ended after five due to the 10-run rule.
Offensively for the Hawks, Fuhrer went 2-for-3, Addison Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Emma Giese doubled and drove in a run and Lexi Menore drove in two. Skylar Schmidt, Grace Peltier and Natalie Lother also had one hit each.
"We came out focused, and the girls were ready to face a crosstown rival," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The top of the order has been amazing getting on base and setting up our middle of the order. We are just getting great contributions up and down the order.
"Morgan was amazing and was perfect today. I couldn’t ask for more out of her than 15 up and 15 down. We are playing good ball in all phases, and I think we can get even better."
Tremper, which dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-2 in the SEC, struggled in the field with eight errors.
Indian Trail was scheduled to play at Union Grove in a non-conference game Wednesday, which ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. Tremper hosts Racine Case at Anderson Park on Thursday.
Bradford 11, Racine Case 0 (5 inn.)
The visiting Red Devils improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the SEC with a win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Livie Lehmann moved to 3-0 in the circle, allowing just two hits with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings.
Jenna Schnabel went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Lexi Siedak drove in two and Lauren Jeanblanc doubled and drove in a pair.
"We got our bats going in the third inning and drove in six runs to put the game out of reach," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Livie challenged Case hitters and kept them guessing with a variety of pitches."
Bradford plays at Franklin on Thursday.
Shoreland Lutheran 11, St. Thomas More 1 (5 inn.)
The host Pacers stayed perfect at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Metro Classic Conference by defeating the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Shoreland took advantage of 13 walks issued by Thomas More pitching and stole nine bases.
Erin Borchardt got the win in the circle, meanwhile, going five innings while allowing two hits and an unearned run to improve to 3-0. Borchardt also added two hits at the plate, scored three runs, drove in one and stole four bases, while Shelby Brunner went 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and four RBI.
"Our bats were struggling early, so we pressed the issue with some aggressive baserunning," Shoreland coach Kelly Hill said. "My young team is growing in confidence with each game. I'm excited to see their growth the rest of the season."
The teams meet again Thursday at Thomas More in Milwaukee.
St. Francis 10, Christian Life 3
The visiting Eagles lost a Midwest Classic Conference game Tuesday to fall to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Ashlie Miles took the loss for CLS, allowing ten hits and five earned runs with four strikeouts in five innings. Ashleigh Armstrong drove in two runs with a double and Ashley Plapp chipped in two hits.
The Eagles play a doubleheader against Burlington Catholic Central at Congress St. Field in Burlington on Friday.