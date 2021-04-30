High school softball roundup: Indian Trail stays undefeated

The hot early-season streak continued Thursday afternoon for the Indian Trail softball team.
Playing a Southeast Conference contest at Racine Case, the Hawks used a 10-run fifth inning to break open a 1-0 game en route to a 13-3, six-inning victory.
Emma Giese led Indian Trail (3-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) with three hits, two RBI and three stolen bases. Other leaders were Morgan Fuhrer (two hits, two RBI), Lexi Menore (two hits, two RBI) and Alona Boydston (two hits, RBI).
Also collecting RBI were Skylar Schmidt (two RBI, double), Taylor Jacobson (one RBI, triple) and Emily Stoddard (one RBI, double).
Morgan Fuhrer earned her second win in the circle, as she struck out six, allowed five hits and walked one.
"We didn't play our best game defensively (five errors), and it took us a while to get the bats going," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "We fought through our struggles to get a win when we didn't play our best ball. We look to keep improving."
Tremper 15, Racine Horlick 0, 3 inn.
The host Trojans scored 11 runs in the first inning and cruised to the SEC victory at Anderson Field on Thursday.
Malia Esposito sparked the offense with a three-run home run in the third inning. Other offensive leaders were Brooke Lange (three hits, triple, three runs), Hailie Eschbach (two hits, two runs), Megan Murray (two hits, run), Kelsey Cantrell (three runs) and Kate Keckeisen (two hits, run).
Murray allowed just two hits and struck out seven to earn the win, as the Trojans improved to 1-1 overall and in the SEC.
"This was a good way to bounce back from Tuesday's opening loss (to Bradford)," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Everybody was involved in this win. We saw a lot of good things and still know that we have plenty of work ahead. But we'll keep progressing as the season rolls along here."
Oak Creek 17, Bradford 4, 5 inn.
The visiting Knights used a 10-run second inning to take control in an SEC contest at Bullen Middle School.
Leaders for Bradford (1-1 overall and SEC) were Chloe Garafalo (triple), Mya Robinson (double), Syderah Farmer (double) and Jenna Sykora (double).
Sykora took the loss for the Red Devils, as she allowed 13 earned runs, 16 hits, four walks and struck out one. Bradford held an early 1-0 lead before Oak Creek's 10-run second inning.
"I was proud of how our team responded by coming up to the plate after that long (second) inning and scoring three runs on three consecutive doubles," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "It was a typical early-season game with some outstanding plays and some fundamental breakdowns that we will work to clean up."
Christian Life 14, Brookfield Academy 2
Ashley Plapp led the Eagles with three hits and two RBI, followed by Elisabeth Edwards with two, in a game shortened by the 10-run rule Thursday.
Ashlie Miles earned the win, as she allowed two hits, one walk and struck out 12.