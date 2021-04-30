High school softball roundup: Indian Trail stays undefeated

Murray allowed just two hits and struck out seven to earn the win, as the Trojans improved to 1-1 overall and in the SEC.

"This was a good way to bounce back from Tuesday's opening loss (to Bradford)," Tremper coach Dan Truttschel said. "Everybody was involved in this win. We saw a lot of good things and still know that we have plenty of work ahead. But we'll keep progressing as the season rolls along here."

Oak Creek 17, Bradford 4, 5 inn.

The visiting Knights used a 10-run second inning to take control in an SEC contest at Bullen Middle School.

Leaders for Bradford (1-1 overall and SEC) were Chloe Garafalo (triple), Mya Robinson (double), Syderah Farmer (double) and Jenna Sykora (double).

Sykora took the loss for the Red Devils, as she allowed 13 earned runs, 16 hits, four walks and struck out one. Bradford held an early 1-0 lead before Oak Creek's 10-run second inning.

"I was proud of how our team responded by coming up to the plate after that long (second) inning and scoring three runs on three consecutive doubles," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "It was a typical early-season game with some outstanding plays and some fundamental breakdowns that we will work to clean up."