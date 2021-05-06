High school softball roundup: Wilmot blanks Central for second time this week

For the second time this week, Anna Wischnowski and the Wilmot softball team blanked county rival Central.
Wischnowski struck out seven in a three-hitter and the Panthers pounded out 13 hits of their own Wednesday en route to a 9-0 Southern Lakes Conference win over the Falcons in Wilmot.
The teams met Monday in Paddock Lake, and Wischnowski struck out eight in Wilmot's 16-0, five-inning victory.
The Panthers started the season 0-3 but with two wins over their county rivals have improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the SLC.
The Falcons, meanwhile, dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the SLC.
On Wednesday, Sophia Schmidt and Jessica Dorobek led Wilmot's offensive attack, as Schmidt went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Dorobek went 2-for-3 with a homer, a run and two RBI. Katherine Bubel also finished 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Keghan Pye had two hits and scored two runs and Wischnowski added two hits and drove in one.
For Central, Lila McNeill, Delaney Hawkins and Jillian Adams each had a hit, while McNeill recorded three strikeouts in the circle.
"We played better ball (Wednesday), but they really hit the ball well and Anna really kept us off-balance," Central co-coach Tom Lampe said.
Central competes in the Chippewa Falls Invite on Saturday, while Wilmot plays a non-conference game against Oak Creek at Oak Creek East Middle School on Friday.
Indian Trail 5, Union Grove 4
The visiting Hawks rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh Wednesday to remain undefeated with a non-conference win over the Broncos.
Indian Trail is now 6-0 going into Friday's non-conference home game against Divine Savior Holy Angels.
Against Union Grove, Indian Trail was down 4-3 going into the top of the seventh, but Addison Johnson singled and advanced to third on two errors. Emma Giese doubled off the wall to tie the game, then Alona Boydston scored Giese with a base hit for the go-ahead run.
Morgan Fuhrer worked a scoreless bottom of the seventh in relief of Skylar Schmidt to get the save.
"It was good to see how we would react when we fell behind and are in a tight game," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The girls responded well and found a way to scratch out a win when our bats were a little flat.
"I told them we can’t rely on pounding 11 runs per game and we have to scrap and win these tight games. Union Grove is a good team, and it is another quality win for us."
Giese also homered for the Hawks, her third of the season, while Boydston finished with three hits, Johnson had two and Kaia Mismash scored twice, including a sixth-inning run that tied the game at 3-3.
Schmidt worked six innings in the circle, meanwhile, striking out five and walking four.