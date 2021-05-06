High school softball roundup: Wilmot blanks Central for second time this week

Central competes in the Chippewa Falls Invite on Saturday, while Wilmot plays a non-conference game against Oak Creek at Oak Creek East Middle School on Friday.

Indian Trail 5, Union Grove 4

The visiting Hawks rallied with two runs in the top of the seventh Wednesday to remain undefeated with a non-conference win over the Broncos.

Indian Trail is now 6-0 going into Friday's non-conference home game against Divine Savior Holy Angels.

Against Union Grove, Indian Trail was down 4-3 going into the top of the seventh, but Addison Johnson singled and advanced to third on two errors. Emma Giese doubled off the wall to tie the game, then Alona Boydston scored Giese with a base hit for the go-ahead run.

Morgan Fuhrer worked a scoreless bottom of the seventh in relief of Skylar Schmidt to get the save.

"It was good to see how we would react when we fell behind and are in a tight game," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "The girls responded well and found a way to scratch out a win when our bats were a little flat.

"I told them we can’t rely on pounding 11 runs per game and we have to scrap and win these tight games. Union Grove is a good team, and it is another quality win for us."