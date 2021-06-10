High school softball roundup: Wilmot's offense stays hot as playoffs approach

The Wilmot softball team is trying to head into the postseason with some momentum.

The Panthers' offense certainly seems up to the task.

Wilmot pounded out 13 hits Tuesday in its latest offensive display in an 8-6 Southern Lakes Conference road defeat of Waterford.

The Panthers, who improved to 10-9 overall and 8-6 in the SLC, had won five of six and eight of 10 entering Thursday's regular-season finale at home against Waterford, which ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. In its last 10 games, Wilmot is averaging 10.3 runs per game.

On Tuesday, Anna Wischnowski belted a homer and drove in three runs, Breckyn Mercer doubled and scored two runs, leadoff hitter Keghan Pye had two hits and scored twice and Kimmy Zender had two hits and drove in three. Wischnowski also got the win in the circle, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

Wilmot received a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs and a bye through Monday's regional semifinals. The Panthers will play at second-seeded South Milwaukee in a regional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Central 2, Lake Geneva Badger 0