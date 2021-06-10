High school softball roundup: Wilmot's offense stays hot as playoffs approach

The Wilmot softball team is trying to head into the postseason with some momentum.
The Panthers' offense certainly seems up to the task.
Wilmot pounded out 13 hits Tuesday in its latest offensive display in an 8-6 Southern Lakes Conference road defeat of Waterford.
The Panthers, who improved to 10-9 overall and 8-6 in the SLC, had won five of six and eight of 10 entering Thursday's regular-season finale at home against Waterford, which ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. In its last 10 games, Wilmot is averaging 10.3 runs per game.
On Tuesday, Anna Wischnowski belted a homer and drove in three runs, Breckyn Mercer doubled and scored two runs, leadoff hitter Keghan Pye had two hits and scored twice and Kimmy Zender had two hits and drove in three. Wischnowski also got the win in the circle, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Wilmot received a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs and a bye through Monday's regional semifinals. The Panthers will play at second-seeded South Milwaukee in a regional final at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Central 2, Lake Geneva Badger 0
Riese Mosback fired a complete-game, two-hit shutout Tuesday for the Falcons in their SLC win over the Badgers in Paddock Lake.
Mosback kept the ball in play, striking out just one but issuing no walks, and she received error-free defense behind her. Carley Vogelsang doubled, tripled and drove in a run for Central (11-12 overall, 5-8 SLC), Megan Lejcar doubled and Olivia Nahorniak tripled.
The Falcons wrapped up their regular season Thursday against Badger in Lake Geneva, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. Central is a No. 4 seed for the postseason and hosts No. 5 seed Franklin in the WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals at 5 p.m. Monday.
Bradford 20, Racine Park 0 (3 inn.)
Chloe Garofalo belted a grand slam in the first inning as the Red Devils improved to 16-4 overall and 10-3 in the Southeast Conference with Tuesday's win at Bullen Middle School.
Alyssa Davison doubled for Bradford, Lauren Jeanblanc had two hits and Jenna Sykora and Livie Lehmann combined in the circle for a three-inning no-hitter.
After Thursday's regular-season finale against Racine Horlick at Bullen, which ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News, Bradford is a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoffs and hosts No. 7 seed Park in a regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Bullen.
Indian Trail 18, Racine Horlick 0 (4 inn.)
The Hawks improved to 16-5 overall and 10-3 in the SEC with Tuesday's victory at Humble Park in Racine.
Emma Giese doubled and drove in three runs for Indian Trail, Kaia Mismash, Alona Boydston, Lexi Menore and Haley Reisch each drove in two runs and Skylar Schmidt struck out eight in the circle.
"It was a good day, and we got everyone some playing time as we truly gear up for the playoffs," Indian Trail coach Matt Bradley said. "We are just fine-tuning some things as we try to make a run."
The Hawks were scheduled to end the regular season Thursday against Park at Humble Park in Racine, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. A No. 1 seed for the playoffs, Indian Trail has a bye through Monday's WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals and will host either fourth-seeded Tremper or fifth-seeded Racine Case in Wednesday's regional finals.
Williams Bay 18, Christian Life 9
The ninth-seeded Eagles' season came to an end Wednesday with a loss at eighth-seeded Williams Bay in a WIAA Division-4 regional quarterfinal.
No other details were available.