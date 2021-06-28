High school softball: Wilmot comes up just short of pulling off another upset in State Tournament

That speed was amplified in the bottom of the fifth when Wilmot pitcher Anna Wischnowski hit her spot on an outside pitch, but VanAsten poked a two-run triple down the line to score Taryn Christopher and then scored herself two batters later on a sacrifice fly for what turned out to be the winning run.

Wischnowski struck out five and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks in working all seven innings for the Panthers.

“Anna kept them on their toes,” Jacobson said. “They had lots of slappers and lots of speed. Kaukauna was very fast. But our defense played a tremendous game.”

Wischnowski, who will pitch and hit at NCAA Division I Northern Iowa in the fall, said after the game that she was proud of her squad.

“I know we put up a fight the whole game,” Wischnowski said. "... I went into the game needing tighter spins, and I was attacking batters.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Overall, I didn’t change much. I threw my curve and change a lot, and a few screwballs. On the triple, the girl had a good hit, and she took it where it was.”

Late chances

The Panthers were able to muster multiple baserunners over the final two innings, but a mistake on the bases proved costly.