High school softball: Wilmot comes up just short of pulling off another upset in State Tournament

SAUMICO — The Cinderella story came to an end Monday at Bay Port High School.
In a WIAA Division-1 State Softball Tournament quarterfinal, eighth-seeded and underdog Wilmot led top-seeded Kaukauna — ranked No. 5 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll — for nearly five innings before falling in a 3-2 decision.
It was the Panthers’ second straight trip to state, not counting last year’s cancelled season, but they've lost in the quarterfinals in one-run games each time. Wilmot finished this season 13-11 after an incredible postseason run in which it upset two No. 1 seeds, top-ranked Oak Creek and Indian Trail, in sectionals to make a surprise trip to state, the program's 11th overall.
“It’s definitely a tough one to swallow,” Wilmot coach Jenny Jacobson said after Monday's game. “We have been playing so well and did play well today.
“So to come up just short is heartbreaking.”
Wilmot’s defense helped build its lead, along with senior designated hitter Kimmy Zender, who had two hits.
Zender sent a rocket over Kaukauna left fielder Ava VanAsten's head with two outs in the top of the second for a double that scored Alana Buchanan and Katherine Bubel and gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead.
But Kaukauna’s speed hurt the Panthers all afternoon. For much of the game, the Galloping Ghosts galloped their way around the basepaths at warp speed, beating out several seemingly routine infield singles.
That speed was amplified in the bottom of the fifth when Wilmot pitcher Anna Wischnowski hit her spot on an outside pitch, but VanAsten poked a two-run triple down the line to score Taryn Christopher and then scored herself two batters later on a sacrifice fly for what turned out to be the winning run.
Wischnowski struck out five and allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks in working all seven innings for the Panthers.
“Anna kept them on their toes,” Jacobson said. “They had lots of slappers and lots of speed. Kaukauna was very fast. But our defense played a tremendous game.”
Wischnowski, who will pitch and hit at NCAA Division I Northern Iowa in the fall, said after the game that she was proud of her squad.
“I know we put up a fight the whole game,” Wischnowski said. "... I went into the game needing tighter spins, and I was attacking batters.
"Overall, I didn’t change much. I threw my curve and change a lot, and a few screwballs. On the triple, the girl had a good hit, and she took it where it was.”
Late chances
The Panthers were able to muster multiple baserunners over the final two innings, but a mistake on the bases proved costly.
In the top of the sixth, Wilmot got something going when Hailie Morton drew a leadoff walk. But Sophia Schmidt lined out to shortstop, and Annika Wenzel, running for Morton, was caught off first for a double play.
That proved to be significant when Bubel followed with a two-out double to right-center that came with the bases empty instead of possibly scoring a run. She was left stranded when Buchanan grounded out to end the inning.
Wischnowski then settled down in the seventh, retiring three straight after allowing a leadoff single.
In their last chance in the top of the seventh, the Panthers suffered two strikeouts before leadoff batter Keghan Pye kept them alive with a single. But Kaukauna pitcher Skyler Calmes struck out Breckyn Mercer looking to end the game.
Riding home on the bus from Green Bay to Wilmot, a three-hour jaunt, Morton spoke via telephone after the team stopped for food in Manitowoc.
“It was heartbreaking at first, but we all looked at the bigger picture, and now we’re all right,” she said.
After all, Wilmot turned around a 2-7 start to the season to reach state, and Wischnowski — the team's top player — overcame missing seven games due to injury to shine in the postseason.
“It got to a point where it was like, ‘Can anything else go wrong?’ after Anna got hurt,” Jacobson said. “The postseason is a new life. I just told them to show up, be competitive and anything can happen.”
That’s what Wilmot did Monday afternoon. The Panthers just came up a little short.