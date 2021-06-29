High school softball: Wilmot overcomes adversity to finish season at State Tournament

SUAMICO — Nothing seemed to be going right for the Wilmot softball team to start the season.
The Panthers began their 2021 campaign with two losses to Burlington — a fellow WIAA-Division 1 State Tournament qualifier — Indian Trail and Oak Creek, then soon they found themselves in a 2-7 pit of despair with little hope of competing for a title in the strong Southern Lakes Conference.
Then, the big blow.
Starting pitcher and team star, senior Anna Wischnowski, suffered crippling tendonitis in her throwing elbow and ended up missing seven games.
“I had numbness and pain in my elbow, and I could barely grip the ball,” Wischnowski said Monday as her team traveled back to Wilmot after a 3-2 loss to Kaukauna in a State Tournament quarterfinal at Bay Port High School.
“It was really weird. I think I just got it from a lot of pitching. There were also some minor mechanical things. I’m unsure exactly what happened, but I feel close to 100 percent now.”
Wischnowski, a recruit of NCAA Division I Northern Iowa, had to go to physical therapy twice a week and acupuncture once a week.
“I don’t like needles,” she said. “It’s not fun.”
What was fun was the way Wilmot turned its season around.
The Panthers, who finished at 13-11, stormed back in the postseason to avenge losses to Oak Creek and Indian Trail in sectionals to reach state for the 11th time in program history. The Knights, in fact, had ascended to the No. 1 ranking in Division-1 in the state coaches poll when the Panthers upset them in the sectional semifinals last week.
Wilmot nearly pulled off another upset at state on Monday against fifth-ranked Kaukauna, holding a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before the Galloping Ghosts rallied to take the lead for good.
Stepping up
Wilmot coach Jenny Jacobson said the resiliency needed to not only bounce back from a 2-7 hole to start the season but to somehow compete and win without Wischnowski showed the kind of team she had.
“Hailie Morton tore her UCL two years ago and was supposed to have Tommy John surgery,” Jacobson said Monday. “She stepped up and pitched in Anna’s absence.
“Katie Beagle went 2-0 on the mound. Maddie Toro pitched, too. This team was all about helping each other. I’m sad to see that end. It’s a special group of ladies.”
Kamryn Poepping, Beagle, Toro and Morton all logged at least 12 innings this season and were able to keep Wilmot afloat despite Wischnowski's absence.
Wischnowski, meanwhile, finished 5-5 with a 2.39 ERA and struck out 77 batters in 55 innings. She was slated to head out Tuesday to a travel ball tournament in Colorado with the Illinois Chill, which will also play in Oklahoma in July.
For Wischnowski, it’s all softball, all the time, as there will be no time off before she leaves for Northern Iowa in August.
“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking,” she said of heading off to college. “I want to be a speech pathologist specializing in communicative disorders. I’ve always wanted to get into education, and this caught my eye.”
Morton plays through pain
Morton, who went 1-for-2 Monday against Kaukauna, said physical therapy never actually helped her ailing elbow.
“The doctors said I would be out for my senior year if I had surgery,” Morton said. “So I decided not to, because I wanted to finish my career.”
The lost 2020 season turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as Morton got another year to rest. Make no mistake, though, this season was a struggle.
“I fought through it and pitched through it, but throwing overhand is not good. It hurts. It was definitely hard for me pain-wise last year, too,” Morton added.
For Wischnowski, Morton and fellow seniors Kimmy Zender, Toro and Josephine Beinecke, Monday was the last time they stepped on a softball diamond for the Panthers.
It takes a special team to make state, and the talented quintet did it twice in a row, as Wilmot made it in 2019 before last season was wiped out due to the pandemic.
Morton said the unbreakable bond the Panthers share will last a lifetime.
“Just the bond we have,” she said. “We’ve been playing together for years. We have a lot of confidence. Beating Oak Creek was huge.
“We always have fun with everything we’re doing. There’s no drama. It’s really nice.”
Wilmot’s 11-4 finish to the season indeed proved the program is still a southeastern Wisconsin powerhouse. Even when the odds were stacked, the Panthers found a way to get it done.