High school softball: Wilmot overcomes adversity to finish season at State Tournament

The Panthers, who finished at 13-11, stormed back in the postseason to avenge losses to Oak Creek and Indian Trail in sectionals to reach state for the 11th time in program history. The Knights, in fact, had ascended to the No. 1 ranking in Division-1 in the state coaches poll when the Panthers upset them in the sectional semifinals last week.

Wilmot nearly pulled off another upset at state on Monday against fifth-ranked Kaukauna, holding a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning before the Galloping Ghosts rallied to take the lead for good.

Stepping up

Wilmot coach Jenny Jacobson said the resiliency needed to not only bounce back from a 2-7 hole to start the season but to somehow compete and win without Wischnowski showed the kind of team she had.

“Hailie Morton tore her UCL two years ago and was supposed to have Tommy John surgery,” Jacobson said Monday. “She stepped up and pitched in Anna’s absence.

“Katie Beagle went 2-0 on the mound. Maddie Toro pitched, too. This team was all about helping each other. I’m sad to see that end. It’s a special group of ladies.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kamryn Poepping, Beagle, Toro and Morton all logged at least 12 innings this season and were able to keep Wilmot afloat despite Wischnowski's absence.