High school sports notebook: Morgan named Tremper boys v-ball coach

Justice Morgan is the new head coach of the Tremper boys volleyball team, the school announced this week.

Morgan attended the University of Illinois Springfield, where he started for its Division I men's club volleyball team as a freshman. He was also an advisor to the UIS women's Division I club team and volunteered and ran camps at the school.

In high school, Morgan was part of two intersectional volleyball championships teams in Waukegan (Ill.).

"I have always had a desire to coach. It's a way to give back to the students and the community by building positive relationships," Morgan said in a news release. "I have also had family attend Tremper, and so I felt that Tremper would be the perfect fit for me. I am excited to join the Tremper family and am looking forward to working with our students on and off the court.

"This job is a terrific opportunity, and I am eager to guide the program to success and bring a new wave of energy to the way our student-athletes play the game.”