High school sports notebook: Morgan named Tremper boys v-ball coach

Justice Morgan is the new head coach of the Tremper boys volleyball team, the school announced this week.
Morgan attended the University of Illinois Springfield, where he started for its Division I men's club volleyball team as a freshman. He was also an advisor to the UIS women's Division I club team and volunteered and ran camps at the school.
In high school, Morgan was part of two intersectional volleyball championships teams in Waukegan (Ill.).
"I have always had a desire to coach. It's a way to give back to the students and the community by building positive relationships," Morgan said in a news release. "I have also had family attend Tremper, and so I felt that Tremper would be the perfect fit for me. I am excited to join the Tremper family and am looking forward to working with our students on and off the court.
"This job is a terrific opportunity, and I am eager to guide the program to success and bring a new wave of energy to the way our student-athletes play the game.”
Said Tremper athletic director John Matera: "Justice is enthusiastic and anxious to get the season rolling. He brings a lot of energy to our program and has had some varied volleyball experiences. We’re excited to get back to sports and to kick off the volleyball season and the rest of the fall sports."
Tremper baseball earns academic honor
The Tremper baseball program was recognized as an American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award winner for the 2019-20 school year, it was announced earlier this month.
Coached by Matera, this is the second year the team has earned that distinction.
The ABCA coordinates the program and recognized teams whose members posted a collective grade-point average of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the 2019-20 academic year. There were 426 total college and high school programs recognized across the United States. Of those, 143 were high schools. Tremper is one of only six Wisconsin high schools to earn the award.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!