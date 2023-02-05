Badger Co-op made a statement in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships on Saturday. The boys team featuring swimmers from Lake Geneva Badger, Central and Wilmot came through with a dominant win at Delavan-Darien High School.

Badger Co-op finished first with 553 points – 140 points ahead of its next closest competitor Burlington Co-op.

Other teams competing in the meet were Elkhorn, which finished in third place with 291 points, Racine Prairie/St. Catherine’s, which finished in fourth place with 219 points and Platteville Lancaster which finished in fifth place with 170.

Evan Langelund led Badger with two individual event wins in the 50 yard freestyle (22.64) and the 100 yard butterfly (55.01). Noah Langelund won the 500 yard freestyle (5:20.26) and Travis Warnen added a win in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:10.75).

Badger’s relay team of Evan and Noah Langelund, Kal Kramp and Hunter McKittrick found success in the 200 yard medley relay and the 400 yard freestyle relay, winning both events in 1:44.88 and 3:26.31, respectively.

Winning the 200 yard freestyle relay for Badger was Dawson Schultz, Marcus Salter, Cole Mackay and Costa Scocos, who finished the race in 1:40.63.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE: Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail each competed in the Southeast Conference Championships Saturday afternoon at the RUSD Aquatics Center in Racine.

Bradford took fourth place with 454 points, while Indian Trail finished fifth with 272 points and Bradford took sixth with 218 points.

The Red Devils were led by senior Andrew Krug, who had second-place finishes in the 200-yard Individual Medley and 100 Free. Bradford’s 200 Medley relay team of Krug, Alex Lopez, Caleb Bergman and Louis Rey also had a fourth-place finish.

Indian Trail’s best performances came from junior CJ Gilbert, who took second in the 100 Breast. Gilbert also took fourth in the 50 Free.

Tremper had a strong showing from senior Jasper Iwen, who took fourth in the 100 Free and eighth in the 200 IM.

Franklin won the meet with 778 points.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL 81, TREMPER 43: A 45-point outburst in the first half propelled the Falcons to a nonconference win Saturday afternoon at Tremper.

Central (17-2) had four different players score 12 points or more against the Trojans (4-15).

Elijah Griffin only added four points for the Falcons, but he had the biggest impact on Central’s offense.

The sophomore guard finished with 25 assists in the game, a season-high for the team.

John Kinzler scored 20 points to lead the Falcons. Carson Schultz added 15 and Alex Sippy and Quinn Burns each finished with 12 points. Wyatt Anderson also scored eight points for Central, which has now won 12 consecutive games.

Joey Stone and Landon Rock each scored eight points to lead Tremper.

INDIAN TRAIL 70, MESSMER 53: The Hawks jumped out to an early lead and won their nonconference home game with ease Saturday afternoon.

Indian Trail (15-5) led Messmer (10-7) 36-22 at the half after Jackson Wilhelmson scored 16 points and Manasseh Stackhouse added 11 points in the first half. Both Wilhelmson and Stackhouse finished with a game-high 21 points.

“I thought defensively we came out and forced them to make contested shots,” Indian Trail coach Rob Van Dyke said. “They are a very athletic team and play hard. We were able to get the basketball inside and I thought our players shared it well. In the second half I thought we were able to extend our pressure a bit and defend well throughout the game. We showed good energy after playing back to back days.”

LJ Dagen and Grant Cornell each finished with eight points for the Hawks as well. Indian Trail has now won seven of its last eight games.

Cartier Parr led Messmer with 19 points.

Girls basketball

OREGON 76, CENTRAL 42: The Falcons kept things competitive throughout the first half, but had trouble keeping the Panthers down offensively in their nonconference game Saturday at Salem.

Central (6-15) was able to slow down the Oregon offense in the first half and trailed by only six points at the halftime break. Oregon (13-7) retaliated with a few scoring runs in the second half to quickly pull ahead, and Falcons coach Sarah Vozel said that her team struggled to manage those runs.

The Panthers had several players in double figures. Leading the way for the team was junior forward Delaney Nyenhuis, who scored 15 points including 12 in the second half. McKenna Carroll also had 15 points for Oregon, but only had eight in the second half.

Senior forward Reese Rynberg had 19 points to lead Central. Rynberg is averaging a team-high 17.4 points per game and has scored 10 or more points in all but one game she has played this season. Other contributors on the Falcons were senior forward Alyssa Klementzos with seven points and Taya Witt and Chloe Lois with five points each.

RACINE LUTHERAN 65, ST. JOSEPH 47: The Lancers fell behind early and never caught back up in their Metro Classic Conference game Saturday afternoon in Racine.

Racine Lutheran (11-9, 8-4 MCC) jumped out to an early lead and led St. Joseph (9-11, 4-8 MCC) 28-15 at the half.

After being held to three points in the first half, Na’Zyia Bobo made four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with a team-leading 20 points. Frankie McLain added 11 points and Kamryn Lecce finished with seven points.

Ellie Jaramillo led the Crusaders with 22 points.