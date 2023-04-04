The Indian Trail baseball team opened up its season in cold and rainy conditions on Monday in Kenosha.

The conditions didn't seem to matter for sophomore pitcher Sam Callow.

The Hawks won 14-0 in five innings over Racine Park with Callow throwing a one-hit shutout.

"Sam did an excellent job on the mound attacking hitters," Indian Trail coach Martin Pitts Jr. said. "He mixed his pitches well and really competed."

Callow threw 10 strikeouts in five innings of work. The lone blemish came with a by Braden Roushia for the Panthers (0-1, 0-1 SEC).

The Hawks (1-0, 1-0 SEC) also had a positive season opener at the plate. Jaylen Almond and Adrian Moyao both produced clutch at-bats to deliver hits on two-strike counts. Jackson Wilhelmson led the Hawks going 2 for 2 with a double, sacrifice fly and two RBIs. The team also showed off their wheels on the basepaths.

"I was proud of how the kids ran the bases hard," Pitts Jr. said. "Early spring games it is crucial to just compete and move on after any mistakes."

TREMPER 8-8, RACINE HORLICK 1-1: The Trojans swept a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Monday at Andy Smith Field.

In game one, the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 SEC) were able to hop out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Rebels (0-3, 0-2 SEC) answered in the top of the fourth inning when a base hit by sophomore outfielder Colin Repa drove in senior third baseman Ben Dineen.

The Trojans tagged Rebels' starting pitcher Gavin Gain and Dineen in the bottom of the fifth inning — scoring four runs. Tremper added a final run in the sixth inning before Cam Prickett closed out a scoreless top of the seventh to take the win. Prickett , who started the game at first base, finished game one going 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

"Seeing live pitching in a game setting was great for our team," Tremper coach John Matera said. "It's hard to replicate in practice, so playing a doubleheader to open the season gave us a lot of live at-bats."

Game two finished with the same 8-1 scoreline but the Trojans were much hotter out of the gates with their offense. Tremper scored six runs in the opening two innings and then pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

This offensive outburst wasn't entirely needed with the efforts of Richie Dibble and Jack DeRousse pitching. The duo threw a combined no-hitter over the six inning game with 13 strikeouts and seven walks. The lone run scored against Tremper came from a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning.

"No hitters are so infrequent," Matera said. "What are the chances of having one on opening day?

"I'm proud of Richie and Jack for competing on the mound and giving us a chance to win."

BURLINGTON 6, WILMOT 4: The Panthers lost out late in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Monday at the Panther Sports Complex in Wilmot.

The Demons (1-0, 1-0 SLC) scored a run in the first inning and tacked on three more in the top of the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. The Panthers (0-1, 0-1 SLC) rallied back with a three-run third of their own and tied the game with a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

With Jake Christiansen on the mound, the Panthers surrendered a run in the top of the sixth and seventh inning, Christiansen pitched 3⅓ innings in relief of starter Hayden Christiansen. The pitching duo combined for the team's eight strikeouts.

The Panthers bats were kept cool by the Demons' bullpen who didn't surrender a hit in 4⅔ innings while striking out seven, walking six and allowing only one unearned run.

Softball

CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 3: Meghan Lampos starred for the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Monday at Burlington.

The game was played in rainy conditions at Burlington, which played the role of host with the fields in Kenosha too damp to be played on Monday. The slick conditions made for tricky fielding conditions.

The change of venue didn't appear to bother Lampos. The sophomore pitcher struck out 15 batters in seven innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks. Lampos also went 1 for 3 at the plate with a stolen base and run scored for the Falcons (1-0, 1-0 SLC).

Alex McKinney and Allison Loucas led the charge at the plate for the Falcons. McKinney went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Loucas went 1 for 2 with a home run, RBI and two walks.

"(Lampos) was phenomenal today," Central co-head coach Tom Lampe said. "She really stepped it up when she needed to.

"Overall, we played well but we still have room for improvement."

The Demons (1-1, 0-1 SLC) committed two errors in the game. Starting pitcher Kendall Kafar allowed six runs, only one of which was an earned run, on six hits in 3⅔ innings.

Girls soccer

INDIAN TRAIL 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: Zoraya Marquez and Ayla Meo led an explosive night for the Hawks in a nonconference match on Monday at Kenosha.

The Hawks (1-1) scored four goals inside of fifteen minutes. The game would be called after 60 minutes of play with Marquez having scored a hat trick and Meo adding two goals and providing a pair of assists.

Marquez and Meo were two of six goal scorers for the Hawks. Also adding goals were: Evelina Martinez, Mia Franke, Brooke Robinson and Calina Lockrem. Nami Gerritts finished with two assists and Audrey Kessler added one assist.

The Hawks might have the even further damage in the match but senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made eight saves in net for the Angels (0-2).

"We had a fantastic game in just about every area of the game tonight," Indian Trail coach Jeff Laurent said. "As a result we were able to fire on all cylinders and attack from nearly everywhere on the field."

Indian Trail goalkeeper Jordyn Young kept things clean on defense to preserve the shutout.