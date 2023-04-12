Behind 33 runs scored and only one allowed, the Central High School softball team exerted its dominance at home Tuesday night in a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader sweep.

A game-one 18-0 victory over Delavan-Darien was no fluke as the Falcons followed it up with a 15-1 win at Paddock Lake.

According to Central head coach Tom Lampe, the Falcons used solid pitching and a steady offense to sweep a doubleheader in only seven total innings (three in game one, four in game two).

Meghan Lampos earned the win in the first game, allowing one hit while striking out five. The Falcons (3-1 overall and SLC) scored in every inning. The offense was led by Alex McKinney (three hits, three runs), Brooke Shumaker (two hits, three runs, three RBIs) and Cadence Castillo (two hits, two runs, two RBIs).

In game two, Grace Kitterman earned her first varsity win in the circle with three shutout, no-hit innings. Sam Erber pitched the final inning.

The offense again came out slugging, putting five runs across the board in the first inning and another 10 runs in the second.

Brook Shumaker led the offense with three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Delaney Moeller added two triples and plated three Falcons. Emma Smith also added two hits to the Falcons attack.

"We did a good job at the plate and in the circle," Lampe said. "When you do that it usually leads to good things, as it did tonight."

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 21, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Pacers put up runs in the first three innings before erupting for a 13-run sixth inning in a Metro Classic Conference game at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

Grace Olson had five hits, while Amanda Heusterberg had six RBIs.

Erin Borchardt, who went six innings with four strikeouts for the Pacers, earned the win. The Pacers are 1-1 (1-0 MCC) on the season.

WATERFORD 24, WILMOT 7: The Panthers were overmatched Tuesday in a Southern Lakes game at Wilmot.

Waterford went up 3-0 in the first inning. Wilmot responded with one run in the bottom of the first when Keghan Pye led off the inning with an infield single and took second on the play.

Pye took third on a passed ball, then Bubel stole second and Pye was able to score on a fielding error.

Wilmot (2-1, 1-1 SLC) took a 7-5 lead in the second inning when Kianna Weis was hit by a pitch.

Ellie Eggert blooped one into shallow center to put runners on

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY/ULS 9, CHRISTIAN LIFE 2

Baseball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4

CENTRAL 7, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3

CHRISTIAN LIFE X, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN X

Girls soccer

CENTRAL 3, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 5, CHRISTIAN LIFE 2:

Halftime 5-1

Lwl word jumped out to a two goal lead scoring in the 20th, 22nd min. Christian life pulled with in one when Sydney Bandholtz scored on a breakaway. Unfortunately the eagles fell victim to some positioning issues to which Lwl broke the game wide open. In the second half Aliyah doerr scored her second goal of the season on a rebound from a bella Diaz shot in the 70h min

Sarah Barbaro had 11 saves in goal.

