The Indian Trail High School boys tennis team produced a strong all-around performance on Friday.

The Hawks won 4-3 over Union Grove in a nonconference meet at Kenosha.

Jacob Boltenhouse, competing at No. 2 singles for Indian Trail, defeated Nolan Framberg 6-1, 6-1 and John Bregin, at No. 3 singles, defeated Jackson Woods 6-1, 6-2.

The Hawks won two of three doubles flights to take the edge over the Broncos.

The No. 1 doubles team of David Porut and Will Murawski defeated Union Grove twins Hayden and Dominic McDougal 6-1, 6-0, and at No. 3 doubles, Aiden Newberry and Lian Cavkic defeated Jacob Fliess and Samuel Moore 6-1, 6-2.

Even in defeat, the Hawks proved a difficult challenge by pushing to a pair of super tiebreakers.

At No. 2 doubles, Jacob Sweeting and Alberto Camarena-Gonzalez were defeated by Sam Grimes and Chris Swanson 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 and at No. 4 singles, Jackson Van Pay was defeated by Quinn Mork 6-7, 6-3, 10-7.

The loss at No. 1 singles for Colin McGee came at the hands of reigning Southern Lakes Conference and Racine County Player of the Year Nolan Shaub 6-0, 6-0.

CENTRAL: The Falcons completed play in the Mukwonago Invitational with a 2-2 record after splitting their two dual meets Friday.

Central lost 4-3 to Greendale to begin the day, then finished strong with a 6-1 win over Walworth Big Foot.

Against Greendale, Brett Hanke won his No. 3 singles match when his opponent, Kieran Ortloff, had to leave the match with an injury.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of John Kinzler and Jordan Oppenneer won 6-1, 6-1 and the No. 3 team of Paxton Ferruzzi and Karn Toor won 6-3, 7-5.

Falcons’ No. 1 singles player Christos Dovas battled, but lost 3-6, 6-3, 10-4 to Yacine Ferjani.

Against Big Foot, Central mixed up its lineup, with Hanke trading places with Oppenneer, and Kinzler and Hanke won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles to lead a Central doubles sweep. At No. 3 doubles, John Delavan and Brandon Gorsuch won a tough three-set match 6-2, 6-7 (6), 11-9.

Dovas won 6-0, 6-0 against the Chiefs’ Scout Giroux at No. 1 singles and Reid Glassen (No. 2 singles) and Oppenneer (No. 3) won in straight sets.

Softball

BURLINGTON 4, CENTRAL 2: The Demons paid the Falcons back for a loss earlier in the week with a sixth-inning rally to win a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Burlington.

Burlington (2-1, 1-1 SLC) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Kayla Warner, then Central (1-1, 1-1) tied the game in the fifth inning and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth.

In the fifth, senior outfielder Brooke Shumaker singled, stole second base and scored on a two-out triple by junior outfielder Lila McNeill, and in the sixth, senior infielder Rubie Steinmetz singled home sophomore infielder Alex McKinney.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Demons used their speed to score three runs off Falcons sophomore ace Meghan Lampos.

Kati Berezowitz battled back from an 0-2 count to draw a leadoff walk, then Emersyn Biedrzycki and Kasey Lois hit back-to-back singles to drive in Berezowitz with the tying run.

After two strikeouts, Warner, who struck out four times against Lampos earlier in the week, hit an infield ground ball that got past Central’s first baseman and allowed Biedrzycki to score. Warner took off for second and drew a throw that allowed Lois to score.

“It was a tough one,” Falcons co-head coach Tom Lampe said. “We took good approaches and hit the ball hard. But in the end, Burlington played very good defense and that's what tipped the scales.”

Lampos, who struck out 15 Demons earlier in the week, allowed just five hits and struck out six.

Burlington pitcher Kendall Kafar got the victory, allowing eight hits and just two earned runs over seven innings.

WILMOT 11, BADGER 5: Thursday, the Panthers fell behind 3-1 after the first inning, but Wilmot’s offense heated up after that in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.

The Panthers (2-0), playing in their SLC season opener, scored runs in each of the first six innings, highlighted by a four-run fourth inning.

A two-run third inning gave Wilmot the lead for good. Junior third baseman Macy Platts singled, senior pitcher Kamryn Poepping walked and got into scoring position on a wild pitch. Senior outfielder Kianna Weis then lined a pitch into right field to score Platts and Poepping.

The Panthers pounded out 19 hits, 16 of them coming from the first six batters in the order. Senior outfielder and leadoff hitter Keghan Pye went 4 for 5 with three runs scored, senior outfielder Katie Beagle went 3 for 5 with two runs, senior shortstop Kathryn Bubel went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs, senior first baseman and cleanup hitter Kelsey Smyk went 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Platts went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, and Poepping went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Weis, the seventh hitter, also had two RBIs.

Poepping pitched 6⅓ innings and allowed seven hits, five earned runs and four walks, and struck out eight.

“Kamryn got out to a slow start tonight, but really settled in during the third inning and took control of the strike zone,” Panthers coach Josh Pye said.

Girls soccer

SUSSEX HAMILTON 2, CENTRAL 0: The Falcons opened their season Thursday with a nonconference loss to the Chargers (1-1-0) at Sussex.

Baseball

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL 26-23, CHRISTIAN LIFE 1-0: The Eagles opened their season with a pair of tough losses to the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0 MCC) Thursday in a Midwest Classic Conference doubleheader at Milwaukee.