The Indian Trail High School softball team had to wait through a pair of postponements before getting their season underway against crosstown and Southeast Conference rivals Tremper on Thursday.

The Hawks waited a little bit longer to get going at the plate but they got the job done. Indian Trail rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 on a walk-off sacrifice fly by Bella Menore.

"It was a tough fought crosstown rivalry game for sure," Indian Trail coach Matthew Bradley said. "It is always difficult for that to be your season opener.

"I was proud of the complete team effort today everyone played and contributed. Tremper is a very good team and team that can make some noise in conference. Lily Dorado was fantastic for us in relief. It is a young team after graduating five starters from our sectional finals teams — but they are improving and getting better every day. The goal is to keep improving. Very happy with the effort and result tonight."

Dorado relieved starter Emma Lighthizer and fired 4⅔ scoreless innings to pick up the win, scattering three hits and striking out four.

Tied at two in the bottom of the seventh, catcher Alona Boydston walked to lead off the seventh inning for Indian Trail (1-0, 1-0 SEC). Miller Finch laid down a perfect bunt single and when an errant throw by Tremper (1-1, 1-1 SEC) allowed both Finch and pinch runner Payton Torres to advance a base.

Then Menore lifted a fly ball to left, and Torres tagged and scored with ease for the game-winner.

"A couple small errors made the decision in the game," said Tremper head coach Emma Dummer. "Only the second game, lots to learn from and lots of room to grow."

Tremper's Chloe Wamholdt led all players with three hits.

Addison Johnson, Kaia Mismash, Morgan Calhoun, Claire Giese and Finch each had hits for the Hawks.

BRADFORD 10, RACINE CASE 0: The Red Devils scored nine runs in the first four innings Thursday night at home in a Southeast Conference matchup and season opener for both teams.

Brooklyn Danielson picked up the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts and only one walk in a no-hitter.

The losing pitcher for Case was Kendal Walek.

Aubrey Strelow led Bradford with two hits, a triple and an RBI, while Lauren Jeanblanc went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Ella Krauter added a double and two RBIs.

"Brooklynn Danielson threw a five-inning no hitter, striking out 10 and allowing only two baserunners," Bradford coach John Ruffolo said. "Brooklynn had impressive command in very cold weather. Her combination of location and movement led to a lot of missed swings. Jeanblanc, Krauter, and Strelow provided the power at the plate, and we were very aggressive on the bases. Catcher Rachael Madsen was rock-solid behind the plate."

Baseball

CENTRAL 5, ST. JOSEPH 4 (8 INNINGS): Perhaps the two best teams in the county had an instant classic Thursday night at Carthage College.

Both teams made it to the state baseball tournament last year, and the Lancers won it all in 2021.

On Thursday, the Falcons overcame a 4-3 deficit in the bottom of the eighth by rallying for two runs.

Central improved to 1-0 on the season.

The Falcons went up 3-2 with two runs in the fifth, but the Lancers answered with a tally in the top of the seventh to send the game into extras.

Carson Sieler gave up one earned run in the eighth, but he struck out two to earn the victory.

Adam Switalski went 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the Falcons. Joe Suokko and Cade Scott each added two hits.

St. Joseph got a home run from senior Luke Schuler.

Jack McTernan went 3 for 4 to lead the Lancers.

Girls soccer

TREMPER 6, ST. JOSEPH 0: The Trojans erupted for four first-half goals in a rout of a nonconference tilt Thursday.

Mia Crabtree led the way with two goals, off assists from Megan Leadingham and Lauren Thomey, and Thomey added a goal.

Tremper also got scores from Madison Kasianowicz, Maddie Chianello and Sofia Rademacher.

Emily Slye had two assists.

St. Joseph had nine saves.

"This was a good way to start the season, everyone played minutes and got touches on the ball," Tremper coach Todd Hardy said. "Mia Crabtree played aggressively and was rewarded with a couple of nice goals. Megan Leadingham and Gabriella Bosovich did a really nice job of controlling the middle and not allowing St. Joe's to get many opportunities through. Our defense (Audri Allen, Emily Giese and Makena Balmes) shut down any opportunities before they could get dangerous."

"St Joe's Goalie had a fantastic game, which stopped us from creating more goals."

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, RACINE HORLICK 3: The Pacers are now 0-1-1 after a nonconference tie Thursday in Racine at Pritchard Park.

The Rebels scored three first-half goals and seemed in control, up 3-0 at the half, but Shoreland stormed back.

Kaylee Carter scored to cut it to 3-1, then Kaylssa Carter added goals in the 74th and 78th minutes to tie things up. Kaylee earned the assist on the final goal.

Shoreland goalie Ella Malliet made a diving save in the final seconds to preserve the tie score, Shoreland coach Matthew Grow said.

"It was a tale of two halves," Grow said. "The Pacers did not quit and got on the board with a Kaylee Carter penalty kick."