Senior leaders helped the Central High School girls basketball team rally and hold on for a 50-49 victory against Waterford in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday at Waterford.

The Falcons (7-15, 5-7 SLC) found themselves down early and trailed 27-22 at halftime. The opening half saw both teams leaning on their senior stars.

Falcons forward Reese Rynberg scored 12 of her game-high 20 points in the first half. The Wolverines (9-13, 3-9 SLC) were backed by guard Megan Cornell who scored nine points in the first half and finished with a team-high 18 points.

The Falcons were able to rally back in the second half with its senior depth. Alyssa Klementzos scored all nine of her points in the final frame. Taya Witt scored eight of her 11 points — including going 5 for 6 at the free throw line — in the second half.

Waterford nearly climbed back by the buzzer despite trailing by as much as six points in the closing stages of the contest. The Wolverines closed the gap to a point and secured a rebound in the final seconds. Yet, a lack of timeouts for the team allowed time to expire without a chance for a game-winning shot to be attempted.

The win is the Falcons second in their last three games and comes after the team was on a losing skid of four straight games.

UNION GROVE 79, WILMOT 50: McKenna Johnson finished with 29 points Friday for the Panthers in their Southern Lakes Conference loss at Wilmot.

Johnson scored 18 points in the first half, which included 7 of 8 free-throw shooting, but Wilmot (6-16, 3-9 SLC) still trailed 42-23 at halftime.

Johnson didn’t get to the foul line again and scored 11 points in the second half.

Kaci Peters scored seven points for the Panthers.

Sophia Rampulla had a career-high 29 points, 15 rebounds, six steals and four assists for the Broncos (19-1, 12-0), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll. Carolyn May, who guarded Johnson, added 13 points and Sydney Ludvigsen had 11.

FRANKLIN 68, INDIAN TRAIL 46: The Hawks were unable to slow down the Sabers dominant run in the Southeast Conference this season during Friday's game at Kenosha.

Indian Trail (10-12, 4-9 SEC) has dropped three of its last four games.

The Sabers (21-2, 12-1), ranked eighth in Division 1 in the most recent Associated Press state poll, maintained a one-game conference lead over Bradford and Oak Creek and have won their last two games following a loss to Oak Creek.

DOMINICAN 82, ST. JOSEPH 19: The Lancers had a hard time offensively against the state-ranked Knights Friday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

Dominican (19-2, 14-1 MCC), which is tied for second in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, led 45-11 at halftime and had several impressive offensive performances as five players scored in double figures.

St. Joseph (10-12, 5-9) continued to struggle in the second half and was held below 10 points for the first time in a half this season.

Freshman guard Kamryn Lecce scored eight points to lead the Lancers and junior guard Ava Rizzitano had five.

Brooklyn Love played just eight minutes, but led the Knights with 17 points.

Boys basketball

CENTRAL 65, WATERFORD 51: The Falcons used a late run to pull away from the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Waterford.

Central (19-2, 11-1 SLC) trailed Waterford (9-12, 5-6) by as many as eight in the second half before increasing its defensive pressure to spark a run.

After the Wolverines made 7 of its 13 3-point attempts in the first half, the Falcons held them without a made 3-pointer on 13 second-half tries. They also went to the free throw line 14 times and made eight attempts.

Elijah Griffin led Central with 15 points and seven assists. Griffin, a sophomore, leads the state with 164 assists, according to statistics on www.wissports.net

Wyatt Anderson added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and John Kinzler also scored 13 points. Alex Sippy finished with nine points.

Owen Martinson and Josh Storm each scored 12 points to lead Waterford.

UNION GROVE 68, WILMOT 48: The Panthers were unable to overcome a pair of runs from the Broncos in their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Wilmot.

Wilmot (8-13, 2-9 SLC) trailed Union Grove (14-6, 8-3) by three points with just over five minutes remaining in the first half when the Broncos went on a 9-0 run and took a 30-22 lead into halftime.

The Panthers were still within eight points five minutes into the second half, but Union Grove went on a 16-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Cooper Zimmerman led Wilmot with 12 points. Jake Christiansen added 10 points and Anthony Corona finished with nine points. Jack Gartner made a pair of second-half 3-pointers and finished with eight points.

Jack Waters led Union Grove with 16 points.

CHRISTIAN LIFE 76, HOME RUN KIDS 45: A big night for Samuel Jennings powered the Eagles in a nonconference game on Friday at Kenosha.

Christian Life (9-10) led 37-16 after the first half. Home Run Kids, a homeschool team from Gurnee, Illinois, struggled to slow down the scoring touch of Jennings. The senior scored 16 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 35 points.

Nolan Carroll and Jack Helzer also shined for Christian Life with 11 points each.

Boys swimming

TREMPER: Two Trojans punched their tickets to state at the WIAA Division 1 Racine Case Sectional on Friday at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center.

Junior Evan Arneson won the sectional for diving with a score of 463.30 points. By winning the sectional, he automatically qualifies for the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships next Friday and Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

Norberto Lopez placed third (319.55) at the sectional. The sophomore advanced as the 24th and final qualifier for state, based on the results of all six sectionals in the state posted on the WIAA website Friday night.