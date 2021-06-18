High school tennis: Hawks' Martin Blagoev into state singles semis, Kristian Blagoev reaches quarters

Given that he's the No. 1 seed in the draw, it's no surprise that Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev has reached the semifinals at singles in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament in Eau Claire.

It's who he almost had to play in Saturday morning's semifinals that would've been quite the story.

Blagoev's younger brother, unseeded freshman Kristian Blagoev, nearly made it an all-brother semifinal, as he knocked off his second seeded opponent of the tournament in the third round Friday morning and nearly beat another in the quarterfinals later Friday before falling in a tiebreaker.

In the end, it'll just be Martin Blagoev playing for a state title Saturday, while Kristian Blagoev will play for fifth place in what's already been an impressive first state appearance.

In the doubles field, meanwhile, the Tremper duo of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price nearly pulled off their own big second-round upset before they ultimately fell in a tiebreaker.

The singles tournament is being played at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center, while the doubles tournament is being played at Eau Claire Memorial High School.

Here's a closer look at the tournament:

Singles