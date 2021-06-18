High school tennis: Hawks' Martin Blagoev into state singles semis, Kristian Blagoev reaches quarters

Given that he's the No. 1 seed in the draw, it's no surprise that Indian Trail senior Martin Blagoev has reached the semifinals at singles in the WIAA Division-1 State Boys Tennis Tournament in Eau Claire.
It's who he almost had to play in Saturday morning's semifinals that would've been quite the story.
Blagoev's younger brother, unseeded freshman Kristian Blagoev, nearly made it an all-brother semifinal, as he knocked off his second seeded opponent of the tournament in the third round Friday morning and nearly beat another in the quarterfinals later Friday before falling in a tiebreaker.
In the end, it'll just be Martin Blagoev playing for a state title Saturday, while Kristian Blagoev will play for fifth place in what's already been an impressive first state appearance.
In the doubles field, meanwhile, the Tremper duo of junior Ryan Whynott and freshman Enza Price nearly pulled off their own big second-round upset before they ultimately fell in a tiebreaker.
The singles tournament is being played at the YMCA Menards Tennis Center, while the doubles tournament is being played at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Here's a closer look at the tournament:
Singles
Martin Blagoev cruised through his two matches Friday to improve to 22-0 on the season, defeating 16th-seeded Brookfield East freshman Oscar Corwin, 6-2, 6-1, in the third round and ninth-seeded Neenah junior Nolan Kubiak, 6-0, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals at 9 a.m. Saturday, Blagoev will face the No. 13 seed, Milwaukee Marquette senior Noah White, who enters the match with a 21-9 record.
The winner advances to the state championship later Saturday against either third-seeded Wauwatosa East senior Noah Viste (23-0) or second-seeded West De Pere senior Elijah Zifferblatt (24-1). The semifinal losers will play in the third-place match.
Playing for fifth place Saturday, meanwhile, will be Kristian Blagoev.
After knocking off the No. 5 seed in Thursday's second round, Blagoev took out the No. 12 seed, Middleton freshman Koji Heinemann, in the third round Friday morning to set up a quarterfinal matchup against White. White won the first game, 6-4, before Blagoev rallied to win the second, 7-5. But it was White who emerged victorious in the tiebreaker, 10-6, to advance to the semifinals.
Blagoev (30-2) will face Kubiak (29-2) on Saturday morning in the fifth-place bracket, with the winner playing the winner between 11th-seeded Brookfield East senior Christopher Knutson (21-4) and 10th-seeded Neenah freshman Solomon Dunsirn (31-1) later Saturday for fifth place.
Doubles
Whynott and Price had a tough task in the second round Friday against the third-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame senior duo of JV Steckart and Tommy Zakowski, who entered the match with a 16-0 record.
They nearly pulled it off.
Whynott and Price won the first game, 6-4, to get within a game of completing the upset. But Steckart and Zakowski rallied, winning the second game, 6-1, and the tiebreaker, 10-4.
Whynott and Price finished with a 5-4 record and a state tournament win playing together this season.
"We played really really well in the first set, and it easily could've been a 6-0 or 6-1 set," Tremper coach Tom Pacetti said of the near-upset. "Told the players to keep the same mindset and continue to pressure them on every point.
"The momentum switched early in the second set when they (Steckart and Zakowski) started bombing serves and steadying their returns and ground strokes. We just didn’t play the same in the second set. Momentum is such a crazy thing in tennis, and they got it and never gave it back.
"Couldn’t be more proud of these players. We will use this loss to definitely get better. I’m already looking forward to next season with these guys."